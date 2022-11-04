Lithium Investing News

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has been advised that Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. (Zangge) has received an order from Government of Canada to divest its interest in Ultra Lithium. Ultra Lithium and Zangge have also mutually agreed to terminate the definitive agreement with respect to the Laguna Verde property announced on June 20, 2022.

The Board of Directors and management of the Company are very surprised at Canada's policy against Chinese investment in Canada's lithium projects and believe that the announcement has been detrimental to the Company's many Canadian shareholders. The Company is assessing its legal and other options to preserve value for its shareholders.

Ultra Lithium is in full support of Canada's push toward clean energy and has been committed to lithium and green energy since 2009. As a junior exploration company Ultra Lithium and many of its peers will require significant capital to bring their projects to production and build Canada's critical minerals supply chain. Ultra Lithium encourages the federal government to actively follow through on its commitment to Canadian businesses to identify and find alternative sources of capital and to retain Canada's status as a stable and top tier mining destination.

Ultra Lithium is proceeding with planned work programs at its properties in Northern Ontario and Argentina.

Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Drilling Program Completed

  • Completed approximately 7,000 meters of drilling. Many intersects show visible spodumene.
  • Cut cores have been shipped for assay.
  • Commenced soils sampling to identify additional pegmatites at Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake.
  • Samples for metallurgical test work have been collected.
  • Compiling data and information for preparing NI 43-101 report and resource estimates upon receipt of assay results and other planned work.
  • Continuing to strengthen local First Nations relationships.

Laguna Verde Drilling Program in Progress

  • Cleaning the previous drill holes area to recommence the drilling program.
  • Geophysical measurements on the previous drill holes showed encouraging lithium values in the Salar.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.
Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Ultra LithiumTSXV:ULTBattery Metals Investing
ULT:CA
Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Completes 3,500 Meters Drilling to Date at Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium Properties Northwestern Ontario Intersecting Lithium Pegmatites With Widths Up to 15 Meters

Ultra Lithium Inc. ( TSXV:ULT, OTCQB: ULTXF and Frankfurt: QFB ) ("Ultra Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress at its Forgan Lake and Georgia Lake Lithium properties in northwestern Ontario, Canada. To date, the Company has completed 31 NQ and HQ size drill holes for over 3,500 meters of diamond drilling over the two properties. Several drill holes intersected lithium pegmatites of various widths ranging from 0.5 m to 15 m. Drill-core is presently stored at the Pleson Geoscience Core yard in Nipigon, ON where it is being logged and sample intervals marked. The drill core will be cut using a rock saw and samples will be shipped for assay over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it recently completed a UAV-assisted high-resolution airborne magnetic survey on its "Lithium Lane" Properties near the historic mining town of Snow Lake, west-central Manitoba. Foremost contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba), which flew a total of 7,472.7-line km over the entire 43,031 acre17,414hectares land package.

UAV-Borne Magnetic Surveys
UAV-flown high resolution magnetic data lends itself very well finding new prospective drill targets (Figures 1 and 2 below) with precision using high-resolution UAV more commonly known as a drone. The UAV system's resolution has provided excellent litho-structural detail over all Foremost's Lithium Lane Properties and has generated detailed 3D models of the magnetic sources on the properties. The magnetic survey can provide valuable exploration information such as depth to source, dip of the body as well as the overall shape and morphology of the lithological unit. The resolution of the survey allows targeting of bedrock structures which may host lithium pegmatite deposits, which when coupled with 3D products from inversion of magnetic survey data provides an excellent source of information for Foremost Lithium to define drill-targets on their property based on their magnetic signatures including both magnetic and non-magnetic targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Amendment of PSU Plan, Cancellations and New Grants of PSUs and Announces Change to Executive Management

Foremost Lithium Announces Amendment of PSU Plan, Cancellations and New Grants of PSUs and Announces Change to Executive Management

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company) announces a number of changes to its Performance Share Unit Plan previously adopted on January 17, 2022 (the "PSU Plan"), and issued and Performance Share Units ("PSUs") outstanding thereunder.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange filings, during the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the Company had previously granted an aggregate of 15,999,996 PSUs to the Company's board and management.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Further Expands Galaxy Lithium Project with New Zone

Infinity Stone Further Expands Galaxy Lithium Project with New Zone

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone expands land position by total of 5,961 hectares across 102 cells, with 31 cells covering 1,817 hectares adjacent to the north of the company's galaxy lithium project and 71 cells covering 4,144 hectares, 17 kilometres to the north of the current Galaxy claim block

  • Expanded claims were established to be prospective for LCT pegmatites following the October 2022 exploration program that is currently ongoing.

  • Infinity Stone to fly geophysical survey of Galaxy Project beginning November 14, 2022

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through staking, an additional 5,961 hectares over 102 cells in two blocks at the Company's Galaxy Lithium Project, near Mont Laurier, Quebec. The southern block is contiguous with Infinity Stone's existing land position, with 31 cells covering 1,817 hectares and a larger block, located 17 kilometres to the north, compromising 71 cells covering 4,144 hectares. The Company's total land position in the area now covers 9,423 hectares, or 94.2km sq, with an additional 22 cells still pending application (the "Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Receives Certificate of Authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec

Critical Elements Lithium Receives Certificate of Authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in Quebec

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received the Certificate of Authorization ("CA") pursuant to section 164 of Quebec's Environment Quality Act for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or the "Project")) from the Quebec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parcs. The issuance of the CA is an important milestone that will allow Critical Elements to advance project financing discussions to start mine construction following the issuance of the mining lease by the Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests ("MNRF"). The Corporation was granted a positive federal decision on August 11, 2021, and therefore has now obtained all main environmental authorizations enabling it to move forward with the Rose Project. The Corporation also received the approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan by the MNRF on May 13, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×