UiPath Announces 2025 AI25 Awards Winners

Annual awards program honors the most innovative AI and a gentic automation implementations of the UiPath Platform™

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced the winners of its UiPath AI25 Awards program . The annual program recognizes the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using the UiPath Platform ™ for Agentic Automation to expand the automation and AI potential of their organization. The 25 winning organizations will be honored at UiPath FUSION , UiPath's annual gathering of agentic automation experts and practitioners.

AI25 winners are leveraging AI and agentic automation—which combines the capabilities of AI agents , people, and robots—to deliver never-before-seen levels of productivity in their organizations, focusing not only on automating individual tasks, but on entire end-to-end processes. UiPath customers worldwide submitted applications detailing how they have used AI and agentic automation to redefine what's possible—not just in business, but in the ways we work and live.

The winners were selected by a panel of expert third-party judges based on the effective articulation of the business drivers, implementation, and results of their agentic and AI journey with UiPath.

The 2025 class of AI25 Award winners include:

  • AGS Health
  • Allegis Global Solutions
  • Buchanan
  • Coca-Cola İçecek
  • Continental Resources
  • CSL
  • Deluxe
  • Health Services Platform for a Leading Global Insurer
  • Fiserv
  • Internal Revenue Service
  • LC WAIKIKI
  • Lightera
  • Omega Healthcare
  • PromptCare
  • Schnellecke Logistics
  • Schulz & Partner Rechtsanwaltskanzlei
  • Suncoast Credit Union
  • SunExpress
  • Tetra Pak
  • The Clorox Company
  • TUI Group
  • United Wholesale Mortgage
  • VERTIV
  • Volkswagen Financial Services
  • WEX

In addition, several customers were selected as honorable mentions, including:

  • Cato Networks
  • Global advertising and marketing services network
  • Evergen
  • Regis Aged Care
  • A Southeast Asian global investment company
  • Winn Group

"This year's winners prove the transformative power of AI and agentic automation. They're solving critical business challenges and delivering real ROI," said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath and Executive Sponsor for the AI25 Awards. "We're proud to celebrate their success and to continue helping every customer capture the full value of AI and agentic automation."

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation , empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com .

Media Contact
Christian Potts
UiPath
pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact
Allise Furlani
UiPath
investor.relations@uipath.com

