Copper Investing News

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a notice of arbitration from Entrée Resources Ltd. ("Entrée") in connection with the Earn-in Agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement") with Entrée.

The Company disputes the characterizations made by Entrée in its news release dated May 26, 2022 announcing the initiation of arbitration proceedings. Turquoise Hill has been in discussions with Entrée in order to resolve certain commercial disagreements in connection with the Earn-in Agreement. The Company reserves all of its rights and will vigorously defend itself. The Company will update the market as appropriate.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Corporation's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the outcome of any negotiations with Entrée relating to the Earn-in Agreement and the form of joint venture agreement appended to the Earn-in Agreement, or any arbitration proceedings relating to such matters; the nature of the Corporation's ongoing relationship and interaction with the Government of Mongolia with respect to the continued operation and development of Oyu Tolgoi, including as a result of the impact of matters pertaining to the Earn-in Agreement; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Corporation will operate in the future, including: the possibility that the outcome of any arbitration proceedings relating to the Earn-in Agreement and the form of joint venture agreement appended to the Earn-in Agreement are materially adverse to the Corporation in the event that a negotiated resolution of the commercial disagreements with Entrée is not achieved; and the impact of such matters on the Corporation's ongoing relationship and interactions with the Government of Mongolia.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause Turquoise Hill's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included in the "Risk Factors" section in Turquoise Hill's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "AIF"), as supplemented by the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Turquoise Hill's Interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "Q1'22 MD&A").

Readers are further cautioned that the list of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the AIF and in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Q1'22 MD&A that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on Turquoise Hill's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to Turquoise Hill, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and Turquoise Hill does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors and Media
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ:CA TRQ Copper Investing
TRQ:CA,TRQ

First Quantum Announces Redemption Of $500 Million Outstanding 2023 Notes

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for $500 million of its outstanding 7.250% Senior Notes due April 2023 (Rule 144A: ISIN US335934AK15; CUSIP 335934AK1; Reg S: ISIN USC3535CAF52; CUSIP C3535CAF5) (the "2023 Notes") for June 7, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Reacts to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Announcement to Pursue Political Preemptive Veto Again

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM) (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") released the following statement about today's news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") intends to advance its preemptive veto of the Pebble Project

"This is clearly a giant step backwards for the Biden Administration's climate change goals. I find it ironic that the President is using the Defense Production Act to get more renewable energy minerals such as copper into production while others in the Administration seek political ways to stop domestic mining projects such as ours. As we are still actively working through the established permitting process via our appeal of the Army Corps of Engineers permit denial, we oppose any action that is outside of that process. This preemptive effort is clearly a political maneuver to attempt to block our ability to work through that established process. Further, the Army Corps of Engineers published an Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for Pebble in 2020 with input from many agencies including the EPA that states that the project can be done without harm to the region's fisheries. The EIS further notes the tremendous economic opportunity the project represents for the communities around Iliamna Lake where year-round jobs are scarce, and the cost of living is very high. We still need an opportunity to review the specific details that will be in the preemptive veto action. It is also worth noting that there are several additional internal steps that the EPA must follow before anything is final including a public comment period and a decision by the Assistant Administrator. The Pebble Project remains an important domestic source for the minerals necessary for the Biden Administration to reach its green energy goals and if it blocks Pebble it will have to seek minerals to meet its goals from foreign sources which simply do not have the same environmental standards as we do."

Keep reading... Show less
American West Metals

Drilling at West Desert Confirms New Mineralised Zone

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that drill hole WD22-19 - the first exploration drill hole completed by American West - has delivered a discovery that may potentially represent a significant extension of the known mineralisation at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading... Show less

Teck Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to US$500 million of Debt Securities

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it commenced a cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to US$500 million aggregate principal amount (subject to increase or decrease by Teck, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Notes" and each a "Series" of Notes), in the order of priority shown in the table below.

Acceptance Priority Level CUSIP / ISIN Title of Security
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread (basis points) (1)
1 878742AW5 / US878742AW53 6.250% Notes due 2041 US$794,717,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
2 878742AE5 / US878742AE55 6.125% Notes due 2035 US$609,355,000 2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032 FIT1 230
3 878742AS4 / US878742AS42 6.000% Notes due 2040 US$490,670,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
4 878742AZ8 / US878742AZ84 5.400% Notes due 2043 US$376,908,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
5 878744AB7 / US878744AB72 5.200% Notes due 2042 US$399,043,000 3.250% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2042 FIT1 230
6 878742BE4 / US878742BE47
878742BG9 / US878742BG94 		3.900% Notes due 2030 US$550,000,000 2.875% U.S. Treasury due May 15, 2032 FIT1 195

(1) Includes the Early Tender Premium of US$50 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes for each Series (the "Early Tender Premium").

Keep reading... Show less

Hudbay Receives Favourable U.S. District Court Ruling on Copper World

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) received a favourable decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona ("District Court") relating to the company's Copper World project in Arizona. The District Court ruled in favour of Hudbay on all issues, including that Copper World and Rosemont are not connected under the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") and, therefore, that the Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") does not have an obligation to include Copper World as part of its NEPA review of Rosemont. The District Court also granted Hudbay's motion to dismiss the Copper World preliminary injunction request filed by the plaintiffs in the two lawsuits challenging the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit for Rosemont on the basis that the lawsuits are moot after the company surrendered its 404 permit back to the ACOE in April 2022. The ACOE has never determined that there are jurisdictional waters of the U.S. on the Copper World site and Hudbay has independently concluded through its own scientific analysis that there are no such waters in the area.

In April 2022, the company commenced early site works at Copper World with initial grading and clearing activities continuing at site. The company also continues exploration and technical work at site with seven drill rigs conducting infill drilling and supporting future feasibility studies.

Keep reading... Show less
electric vehicle charging at the side of the road

EV Copper Use to Rise, How Australia Can Help Fill Demand

One of the key steps to reducing our carbon footprint is decarbonising the transport sector. To that end, the world's leading car and truck manufacturers are racing to develop battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) that will ultimately bring about the end of the internal combustion engine (ICE).

According to the International Energy Agency, EVs comprised 9 percent of total global vehicle sales in 2021 as electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million — that's triple their market share from two years earlier.

Australia is no exception — sales in the country tripled in 2021 to 20,665 EVs, up from 6,900 in 2020. Market share came in at 2 percent of all car sales in the nation versus 0.78 percent in 2020, as per the EV Council of Australia.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×