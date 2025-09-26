Turkish Airlines Orders up to 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Commits to More 737 MAX Jets

- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Turkish Airlines announced today a firm order for up to 75 787 Dreamliners, the flag carrier's largest ever Boeing widebody purchase. The deal includes 35 of the 787-9 model, 15 of the larger 787-10, and options for 25 787 Dreamliners to grow and modernize the airline's fleet. The new order will support more than 123,000 jobs across the U.S.

The airline also announced its intent to purchase up to 150 more 737 MAX airplanes, which will be its largest Boeing single-aisle order when finalized. The 787 and 737 MAX orders combined will double Turkish Airlines' Boeing fleet as the carrier expands its capacity and network.

"This landmark agreement represents much more than a fleet growth. It is a reflection of our leadership in the industry as well as our dedication to innovation and operational excellence," said Prof. Ahmet Bolat , Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee. "The addition of these advanced Boeing aircraft to our fleet will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also become a significant element supporting Turkish Airlines' 2033 Vision of expanding our fleet to 800 aircraft."

Across a network that reaches the most countries of any airline in the world, Turkish Airlines operates more than 200 Boeing jets today, including the 787-9, 777, 737 MAX, Next-Generation 737 and 777 Freighter airplanes.

Adding the larger 787-10 to its future fleet will enable Turkish Airlines to benefit from additional passenger and cargo capacity while improving fuel efficiency on high-demand routes between Istanbul and destinations in the U.S., Africa , Southeast Asia and the Middle East .

The 787-10, like the 787-9, also offers superior passenger comfort with the largest windows of any widebody jet, air that is less dry and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

"We are honored that Turkish Airlines has once again chosen the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX to power its future growth," said Stephanie Pope , president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Turkish Airlines is one of the global operators that have made the 787 a versatile component of their long-haul fleets. With more than 1,200 airplanes delivered, the 787 Dreamliner family serves about 500,000 passengers daily and connects the most countries of any widebody fleet.

Pope added, "As a proud partner to Türkiye and the Turkish aviation industry for 80 years, we look forward to continuing our support of Turkish Airlines as they expand operations and deliver exceptional experiences to their passengers."

For eight decades, Boeing has supported Türkiye's airline operators with commercial jets and services, as well as the government with defense platforms.

With offices in Ankara and Istanbul , Boeing has invested $2 billion in supply chain development, creating nearly 5,000 jobs in Türkiye. These investments foster growth in the local aerospace sector, promote innovation, and enhance the integration of Turkish industry into the global aerospace supply chain through its supplier development program.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turkish-airlines-orders-up-to-75-boeing-787-dreamliners-commits-to-more-737-max-jets-302568009.html

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated September 22, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of US$120,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the results of an updated independent Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California. Total silver ("Ag") Measured & Indicated ("M&I") tonnes at the Waterloo property have increased by 61% to a total of 55 million tonnes ("Mt") at a grade of 71 grams per tonne ("gt') Ag for a total content of 125 million troy ounces ("Moz"). This represents a 14% increase in Ag ounces compared to the previous MRE (dated March 6, 2023). In addition to updating the gold resource at Waterloo, inaugural barite ("BaSO4") and zinc ("Zn") resources have been included in both the Indicated and Inferred categories.

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, it intends to proceed with the consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

" Consolidation of the Company Shares should result in a price environment that allows for immediate marginability, the opportunity of greater blue-sky potential in the US and foreign markets, increased sophisticated investor interest and greater opportunity for inclusion in various indexes and/or index funds. In addition, few of the Company's peer groups are margin eligible, providing the Company another advantage over our peers," commented Ross McElroy, President and CEO.

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

