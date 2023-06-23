Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on June 2, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 27, 2023 , the common shares of Azarga Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                     Unlimited   shares with no par value of which

20,807,941   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                nil   shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                   Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:                  AZR                  ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:                  05478A208 (new)

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2023 , effective at market open on Tuesday June 27, 2023 , shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 23, 2023 . The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

23/06/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 30, 2023 .

Number of Shares:                    2,000,000 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow through share

Warrants:                                   1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 non-flow through shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.60 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

2,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("AE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 8, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    14,400,000 Charity Flow-Through Shares ("Charity FT Share"). Each Charity FT Share consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share").

Purchase Price: $0.205 per Charity FT Share

Number of Placees:                   1 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on May 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

Baselode Energy CORP. ("FIND")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    10,417,349 Flow-Through Units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")

Purchase Price: $0.48 per Charity FT Unit

Warrants:                                   5,208,675 share purchase Warrants to purchase 5,208,675 Common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.70 for a two (2) year period from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:                   42 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder's Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$296,640

N/A

615,441


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.48 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 11, 2023 , May 25, 2023 , and June 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
|TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 2 , 2023.

Number of Shares:                    16,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants:                                   16,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,400,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.075 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                   28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

3,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP.  ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 21, 2022 , the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Agent's Fee:                             Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a three-year period.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    7,750,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share

Warrants:                                   7,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.10 for a five-year period

Number of Placees:                   22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

1,655,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

9

3,600,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$1,000

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 8 , 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL METALS MINING CORP. ("IMM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lithium Plus Mining Corp.  Through the acquisition of Lithium Plus Mining Corp. the company acquires the right to acquire a 65% interest in certain mining claims in Brazil from a third party, provided the Company meets the obligations due under the property option agreement.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

12,000,000 Common Shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 4, 2023 , and June 21, 2023 .

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00  a.m. PST, June 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option and Royalty Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 22, 2023 , between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company").  Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the Owners' right, title and interest in Slesse Creek project in British Columbia, Canada .

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 17 million common shares over a period of 2 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 1% royalty with a $1 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 10% "Sale Participation Right" for ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 10, 2023 , and June 22, 2023 .

__________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023 and May 12, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                  50,000 common shares; and

$45,000 of Class A Series 1 preferred shares, consisting of 50,000 Series Class A Series 1 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares")

Purchase Price:                       $0.10 per common share

$0.90 per Preferred Share

Conversion Terms of

Preferred Shares:          50,000 Preferred Shares until December 31, 2027 are convertible into 125,000 common shares

Other Terms

of Preferred Shares:                  Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 8% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the Company's EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares. Each Preferred Share is redeemable on the fifth anniversary (the "Redemption Date") after issuance at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are convertible into 2.5 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Common Share.

Number of Placees:                   1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$3,500

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 09, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Crescent Valley Property (38 unpatented claims) located 22 kilometers south of Carlin, Nevada .


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

$10,000

600,000 Common Shares

$500,000


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 1, 2023 .

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022 :

Convertible Debenture               5,500 Units for an aggregate of $5,500,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Each Unit consisted of a $1,000 convertible debenture (convertible into 3,846 common shares) and 3,846 detachable warrants.

Conversion Price:                      Convertible into 21,153,000 common shares at $0.26 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

Maturity Date: December 31, 2025 .

Interest rate:                              14% per annum, paid semi-annually in arrears.

Change of Control Provision:     If a holder elects to convert its Convertible Debentures in connection with a "Change of Control" prior to the Maturity Date, the holder will be entitled to receive additional common shares as a make-whole premium on conversion in certain circumstances in accordance with the Debenture Indenture Agreement dated February 8 , 2023.

Forced Redemption Provision:   At the option of the Company, at any time on and after December 31, 2023 , the Convertible Debentures will be redeemable at a price equal to 107% of the principal amount thereof plus any accrued and unpaid interest up to the date of redemption. The Company shall provide not more than 60 days and not less than 30 days' prior notice of redemption.

Detachable Warrants:                 21,153,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,153,000 shares

Detachable Warrant Price: $0.32 exercisable until February 8, 2026 .

Warrant Acceleration Provision:  Four months after closing and 1 day after Escrow Release Date, if the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) exceeds $0.65 for 20 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision is triggered.

Number of Placees:                    2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$330,000

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on January 10, 2023 and February 6 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SAMA RESOURCES INC. /RESSOURCES SAMA INC. ("SME")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to  Montréal, Québec.

_______________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 23 , 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 1, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    17,900,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .40 per share

Warrants:                                   17,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,900,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.55 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                   30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued news releases on June 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 , confirming closing the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Option Agreement dated June 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to ("Option") the mineral claims forming the Eagle Lake project in British Columbia ("Property"). As consideration to exercise the Option, the Company has provided and will provide the Vendor with 400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.165 per Share according to the following schedule:

Due Date Payment (Shares)

Upon Exchange Acceptance                              150,000

First Anniversary                                                 50,000

Second Anniversary                                            75,000

Third Anniversary                                               125,000

The Company will have the right to accelerate the Option at any time after the first anniversary.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter royalty return ("NSR") on three certain claims of the Property. The Company may repurchase half of the 1% NSR from the Vendor for $500,000 cash on the three claims. The Vendor will also retain a 2% NSR on one certain additional claim of the Property. The Company may repurchase half of the 2% NSR from the Vendor for $1,000,000 cash on the additional claim.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                None

Finders' Fees:                           None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2023 , and June 22, 2023 .

________________________________________

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on June 24 & 25, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) - BTV highlights NorthStar's rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) - BTV updates on Goldshore's flagship project, unveiling a remarkable mineral resource estimate exceeding 6 million inferred ounces of gold. Backed by a seasoned team and strong governance, Goldshore is primed to establish themselves as a premier gold company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) - BTV explores Nighthawk's recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300,000 ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - A key player in uranium exploration, Baselode is focusing efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. With abundant near-surface deposits and an impressive 1% uranium concentration, the company has launched an extensive drill program. Positioned near existing mills Baselode benefits from favourable mining conditions and holds promising prospects in the Athabasca Basin.

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) - With over 900,000 tonnes of contained copper, Marimaca is poised to become a major copper source. BTV uncovers their exciting exploration prospects and recent funding partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation solidifying Marimaca Copper's industry position. The company targets a definitive feasibility study by early 2024 and copper production by 2026.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: BTV learns about the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, an ideal investment option for Canadian investors seeking stable income and attractive yields.

Stenner Wealth Partners+: Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning in person/virtual team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective servicing Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 25 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 2 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171007

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the final tranche, the Company sold 870,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$417,600.00 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before June 8th, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on October 10th, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the second tranche, the Company sold 385,538 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$185,058.24 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 24, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 26, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trench Metals Announces 2023 Prospective Program for Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan

Trench Metals Announces 2023 Prospective Program for Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Trench Metals Corp.

Trench Metals Corp . (" Trench Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TMC ) ( FWB: 33H2 ) is pleased to unveil the details of its 2023 prospecting program at the Company's Higginson Lake Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan. The program seeks to capitalize on the success of the 2022 program, which yielded promising results at the Peterson Rapids Showing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $2,999,923 through the issuance of 22,221,649 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (see news release dated May 24, 2023). Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin. A 2,000 metre drill program will commence in July, 2023 (Figure1).

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration stated, "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for high grade, unconformity style uranium deposits. Our ground includes two uranium deposits, in addition to over 20 highly prospective targets. I am excited for the opportunity to continue delineating these deposits and explore for new discoveries on our 100% owned property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the brokered private placement previously announced by the Company on May 30, 2023 for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,557,795.50 (the " Offering "). The Offering was conducted by Haywood Securities Inc. (the " Agent ") as sole agent and bookrunner.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Increases Enterprise Project Lands - South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

CanAlaska Increases Enterprise Project Lands - South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

Addition of Priority Target Corridor in the South Project Area Increases Opportunity for Discovery; Geikie Uranium Project Drilling Program Underway

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded the Enterprise project, adding 2,284 hectares, for a new total of 14,344 hectares. The Enterprise project is located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, approximately 20 kilometres from the Key Lake Mine and Mill Complex along Highway 914 (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the renewal of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

The renewal of the ECC is a critical regulatory approval lasting three years, for compliance with all environmental requirements allowing the Company to further advance the development plan for Norasa.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

AMENDED - Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") further to the Company's news release dated June 19, 2023 the Company announces an increase of the units issued from 14,155,635 to include an additional 666,666 units for a new total for the 1 st tranche of 14,822,301 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,111,672.58 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

