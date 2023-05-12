INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Base Metals

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 11 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

TTD

2

Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

Certification of annual filings for the year.

2022/12/31

2022/12/31

2022/12/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ANKH II CAPITAL INC. ("AUNK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated May 10, 2023 , the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 , shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC METALS ( USA ) LIMITED ("EML ")
[formerly Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders May 4, 2023 , the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening May 16, 2023 , the common shares of Electric Metals ( USA ) Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Nevada Silver Corporation will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Other Support Activities for Mining (Non-Oil & Gas)' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited  shares with no par value of which


100,458,056  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

10,784,933  shares

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

EML (new)

CUSIP Number:

28489D102 (new)

________________________________________

HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 , the securities of High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 28, 2022 , a news release was issued on April 28, 2023 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO") ("LIO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement-Brokered, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective May 11, 2023 , the Company's Unit Offering filed pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement dated May 05, 2023 , to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 13 , 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.  The Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the authorities of all provinces except Quebec .

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on May 11, 2023 , for gross proceeds of $27,002,000 (the "Offering").

Underwriters:

Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Roth Canada Inc.

Offering:

28,742,500 units. Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price:

$0.92 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$1.25 per share/30 months

Underwriters' Warrants:

1,718,550 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.92 per share for a period of 30 months.

Over-allotment Option:

NIL


Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 05, 2023 , completed concurrently with the offering and on the same terms:

Number of Shares:

607,500 Common Shares

Purchase Price:

$0.92 per Share

Warrant:

303,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 303,750 shares

Warrant Purchase Price:

$ 1.25 for 30 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees:

4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A

Agent's Fee

Eight Capital Corp. 21,870 Compensation Options, Canaccord Genuity Corp.– 7,290 Compensation Options , Raymond James Ltd.  – 3,645 Compensation Options, Roth Capital Inc – 3,645 Compensation Options. Compensation Options are exercisable to purchase one share at $0.92 per share for a period of 30 months.

Agents Cash Component

Eight Capital Corp- $21,320.40, Canaccord Genuity Corp.-$7,106.80 Raymond James Ltd. - $3,553.40, Roth Capital Inc.- $3,553.40


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 11, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement concurrently with the Offering.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening on May 15, 2023 , the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

16,876,250  warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated May 11, 2023, and a first supplement indenture dated May 05, 2023, of which 14,675,000 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company Of Canada

Trading Symbol:

LIO.WT

CUSIP Number:

536216153


Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $ 1.25 per share and will expire at 5:00 pm ( Vancouver time) on November 11, 2025 .

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated May 11, 2023 , and were issued pursuant to the offering noted above.

For further details, please refer to the Company's supplement dated May 05, 2023 , filed on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated May 03, 2023 , and May 11, 2023 .

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 16,240,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 9, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 9 , 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of  16,240,000 shares with 16,240,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 9, 2022 .

________________________________________

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

10,873,468 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.25 per share

Warrants:

10,873,468 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,873,468 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.33 for a one-year period

Number of Placees:

15 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

264,779

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Finder's Fee:

N/A


The Company issued a news release on May 11, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

7,847,150

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 15, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 15, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$1.50


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,182,500 shares with 9,091,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 19, 2021 .

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")
BULLETIN TYPE:   Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Share Purchase Agreement and an Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 27, 2023 (the "Agreements"), as amended on April 14 and 28, 2023, between KDA Group Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, effective on May 1, 2023 , the Company has disposed of its business of placement agency for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants for a total consideration of $10,200,000 of which $9,000,000 was received cash at closing and deferred payments of $400,000 receivable within 18 months and $800,000 receivable within 36 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 4, 2023 .

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention de vente d'actifs ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation d'une convention d'achat d'actions et d'une convention d'achat d'actifs datées du 27 mars 2023 (les « Conventions »), tel que modifiées les 14 et 28 avril 2023, entre Groupe KDA inc. (la « Société ») et des personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément aux termes des Conventions ayant une date de prise d'effet du 1 er mai 2023, la Société a cédé ses activités d'agence de placement de pharmaciens et d'assistants techniques en pharmacie pour une contrepartie totale de 10 200 000 $ dont 9 000 000 $ ont été reçus en espèces à la clôture ainsi que des paiements reportés de 400 000 $ encaissable dans les 18 mois et de 800 000 $ encaissable dans les 36 mois.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la Société le 4 mai 2023.

______________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition or assignment of certain operational assets, intellectual property, contracts and accounts receivable of an arm's length seller pursuant to a purchase agreement dated March 1, 2023 between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and an arm's length seller.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

8,176,634 Common Shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2 and 10, 2023.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's arm's length acquisition of 100% of Slapshot Media Inc. ("Slapshot").  The Company has acquired Slapshot for a consideration of $2,600,000 , payable as follows:

  • $2,100,000 paid by the issuance of 3,818,181 common shares at a deemed value of $0.55 on the closing date. [Issued].
  • An earn-out payment of up to C$500,000 based on revenue performance of Slapshot, payable on a quarterly basis over 1 year following the closing, in common shares with a deemed value per share equal to the greater of: (i) a 20-day volume weighted average price calculated at the end of each applicable quarter; and (ii) $0.45 per share. [Maximum 1,111,111 common shares issuable].

Please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 25 and May 8, 2023 .

__________________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30  a.m. PST, May 12, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00  a.m. PST, May 12, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Osisko Metals Incorporated ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of up to 60% interest in Pine Point Mining Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary") pursuant to an Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") whereby a joint venture will be formed between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). The Subsidiary is an owner of the Pine Point Project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories (the "Property").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser may invest up to $100,000,000 over an estimated four-year period. At the time of closing, the Purchaser agreed to purchase class B shares of the Subsidiary held by the Company, which class B shares will have been issued to the Company in exchange for class A shares of the Subsidiary owned by the Company on a 1:1 basis, for a purchase price equal to $8,300,000 . Also at the time of closing, the Purchaser agreed to purchase such number of class B shares of the Subsidiary for a purchase price equal to $13,100,000 .

At closing, the Purchaser owned 25.3% of the Subsidiary. Subsequent to the closing of the transaction, and until the Purchaser has acquired an ownership interest of 60% in the Subsidiary or until a final investment decision has been reached, all financing will be made by way of cash calls issued by the board of the Subsidiary to the Purchaser, the quantum and speed of which are determined at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the Subsidiary.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 22, 2023 , March 17, 2023 and April 6, 2023 .

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

20,153,164 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.2481 per share

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A


The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2026
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 18,000,000 shares with 9,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 24, 2021 .

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,200,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 11, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 11 , 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,200,000 shares with 1,200,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 15, 2020 .

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,502,977
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14 , 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14 , 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.38

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,047,620 subscription receipts, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 4, 2020 . These 19,047,620 subscription receipts were subsequently converted into 19,047,620 shares, with 9,523,810 share purchase warrants attached.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,000,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 21, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 26, 2026
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,000,000 shares with 3,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 23, 2021 .

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30  a.m. PST, May 12, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIP ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VIP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023 and April 5, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

2,550,800 units

Purchase Price:

$0.25 per unit

Warrants:

1,275,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,275,400 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a two year period

Number of Placees:

30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Units




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

6

378,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$5,400

N/A

21,600


Finder's Warrants Terms:           Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit of the Company at $0.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.50 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

7,809,502 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.45 per Unit.

Warrants:

7,809,502 whole Warrants to purchase 7,809,502 Shares.

Warrant Price:

$0.55 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees:

35 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Insider=      Y /


Name

Pro Group= P

Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[4 Existing Insiders]

Y

492,223

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$61,967.56

N/A

137,706


Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.45 per Finder Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 11 , 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously-announced joint venture transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), which resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction with Appian, and look forward to a mutually beneficial and collaborative partnership to rapidly advance the Pine Point Project for our stakeholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Osisko Metals, we thank our shareholders, management, advisors and partners for their hard work and long-standing support."

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the final drilling results from the 2022 program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec. Five of the six holes reported below were collared along the periphery of the historical Mount Copper open pit, including one low-angle directional drill hole (30-1003) oriented to crosscut the higher-grade mineralization located below the bottom of the existing open pit, and one hole (30-992) was collared on the eastern flank of Mount Copper (see map).

Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it expects to close its previously-announced transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian ") in late March or early April 2023 which will result in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "). To that end, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received the requisite shareholder and stock exchange approvals to close the Transaction.

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Osisko Metals Inc (TSXV: OM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investment agreement dated February 21, 2023 (the " Investment Agreement ") with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian "), a fund advised by Appian Capital Advisory LLP, a London-based private equity group specializing in the acquisition and development of mining assets, pursuant to which Osisko Metals and Appian have agreed to form a joint venture for the advancement of the Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "), subject to satisfaction of certain terms and conditions, including shareholder and stock exchange approvals. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $0.6 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation offset by interest income. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $11.7 million. This compares to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2023 amounts to $172.1 million.

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRICanadian North Resources is advancing their Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut with a 20,000 metre drill program this year. They plan to assess the lithium potential of the property in addition to its other clean energy minerals. The company is focusing on domestic exploration and recognizes the importance of sourcing green metals closer to home. Investors interested in mining and domestic investment opportunities should keep an eye on Canadian North Resources.

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI)

https://cnresources.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165575

Teck Completes Plan of Arrangement Introducing a Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, each Class A common share was acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares are identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

Teck Announces Regulatory Approval for the Zafranal Project

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Zafranal copper project in Peru has received regulatory approval from SENACE, Peru´s National Service of Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments. Zafranal is a highly competitive, mid-sized copper-gold development project located in the porphyry copper belt of Southern Peru in the Arequipa Region. The deposit is owned by Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. ("CMZ"), of which Teck owns 80% and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("MMC") owns 20%.

"Regulatory approval of the Zafranal Project is an important step forward in our strategy to grow our copper business and unlock significant value for shareholders," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "Zafranal will be a low-cost, long-life operation, and is a key part of Teck's industry-leading pipeline of high-quality, low-cost copper assets in well-established mining jurisdictions in the Americas."

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of RG Copper Corp. (" RG Copper ") pursuant to a share exchange agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") dated May 10, 2023 (the " Acquisition ").

RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project (the " Underlying Option Agreement ").

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million .

