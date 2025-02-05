Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call on February 27, 2025

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

0313762

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

0313762

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF . For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-results-conference-call-on-february-27-2025-302368139.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/05/c7953.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

As a new year began, the cannabis industry saw a range of impactful events in January.

Legal obstacles continued to impede progress on a once-promising attempt to reschedule cannabis in the US, and President Donald Trump's leadership choices for key agencies are diminishing hopes it can be accomplished.

Meanwhile, cannabis banking reform won't be discussed at Wednesday's (February 5) meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, and Congress seems in no rush to address it.

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida

New Flagler County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida

New Flagler County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Palm Coast, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Announces Relocation of Affiliated Dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania

New location to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting and pop-up event Friday, January 31 st

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the relocation of a Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×