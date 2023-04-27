JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Trulieve Announces Opening of Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marietta, GA

New dispensary provides first patient access to medical cannabis in the state

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of Georgia's second medical cannabis dispensary. The new dispensary will be open 10 AM - 7 PM seven days a week and is located in Marietta, GA at 220 Cobb Parkway North.

Trulieve will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 28 at 9:30 AM with a ribbon cutting, food trucks and merchandise giveaways.

"Today is a new beginning for the over 27,000 registered medical patients Georgia ," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve is equally thrilled and humbled to bring the first two medical cannabis dispensaries in the state serving both Macon and Marietta communities in their health and wellness journey."

The Company also opened Georgia's first medical cannabis dispensary in Macon at 3556 Riverside Dr and will open three more dispensaries this year located at:

  • Columbus
  • Newnan
  • Pooler

"I'm proud to open two dispensaries in both Macon and Marietta for patients to begin receiving the medicine they need," said Lisa Pinkney, President of Trulieve Georgia. "I also want to congratulate the commission along with the whole Trulieve Georgia team on reaching this milestone after the hard work to date and thank both teams for moving expeditiously to approve the dispensary application and conduct the dispensary inspections."

For more information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia and to sign-up for updates, please visit www.trulieve.com/how-to-get-medical-marijuana-card/georgia .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-opening-of-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-marietta-ga-301810076.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c1875.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on May 10, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode:

2035918

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2035918

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/bR5Wgq9gJLx

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-first-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-may-10-2023-301809060.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora Cannabis Partners with Strainprint to Empower Patients on their Cannabis Journey

Aurora Cannabis Partners with Strainprint to Empower Patients on their Cannabis Journey

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of a new tracking program designed to support and empower cannabis patients on their wellness journey.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×