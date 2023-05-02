Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Trulieve Announces May 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

  • Wolfe Research Virtual May Consumer Conference, May 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings.
  • Canaccord Genuity 7 th Annual Global Cannabis Conference, May 18, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Goodness Growth Holdings Closes on Initial $2.0 Million Tranche of $10.0 Million Financing Commitment

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that on April 28, 2023 it closed on a U.S. $2.0 million tranche of a new convertible debt facility which enables the Company to access up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes (the "Convertible Notes"). This facility is being funded by a separate affiliate of the Company's senior secured lender and was previously announced as in final discussions on March 31, 2023.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "We are pleased to close this convertible loan as we anticipated in late March. We appreciate the collaborative nature of our relationship with Chicago Atlantic, who have patiently supported our business improvement plans subsequent to Verano's decision to wrongfully terminate our merger transaction last year. This gives us additional flexibility to execute our strategy for the year ahead, which encompasses a focus on producing and selling higher quality products more efficiently, with the underlying measuring stick of improving cash flow from operations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

us congress

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFE Banking Act Back in Congress Again

Cannabis investors were treated to market excitement this week thanks to the return of an old friend — the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act has returned to US Congress once again.

Meanwhile, a cannabis operator in Canada is taking the federal government to court over what it sees as a wrong classification for its cannabis lozenges. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

