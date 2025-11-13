TRU Simulation announces delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device to Royal Jordanian Air Force

TRU Simulation announces delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device to Royal Jordanian Air Force

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Bell Textron Inc. today announced delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device (FTD) to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF). The purchase agreement with the RJAF includes aircraft delivery complete with a flight training device and a comprehensive computer-based training package to support basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan. This milestone follows the recent delivery of 10 Bell 505 helicopters to the RJAF.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251113604706/en/

TRU Simulation + Training announced delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device (FTD) to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

TRU Simulation + Training announced delivery and acceptance of the Bell 505 Flight Training Device (FTD) to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

"The Bell 505 Flight Training Device provides the Royal Jordanian Air Force a highly advanced training solution that enhances pilot readiness through realistic simulation of flight procedures and emergency scenarios," said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. "We are honored to collaborate with Bell in delivering this advanced capability, reflecting our shared commitment to the global advancement of aviation training technology."

The Bell 505 Flight Training Device (FTD) is an advanced simulation tool that accurately replicates the current production model of the Bell 505 helicopter, incorporating additional requested features. The device includes a detailed Bell 505 cockpit frame, featuring two Garmin G1000H NXi display units, a simulated electronic standby instrument module, a Garmin GMA 350Hc, a simulated Technisonic TDFM-920 radio, aircraft seats, flight controls and all other necessary aircraft panels.

Additionally, the aerodynamics, engine, controls and sound models are designed to achieve the highest possible fidelity, ensuring a realistic training experience. It supports training in both visual and instrument meteorological environments. The direct projection surround visual system enhances the training experience by providing full immersion and the capability for formation flying training. The 505 FTD configuration meets the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) qualification requirements for Level 5 FTD at a minimum under Title 14 CFR Part 60.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com .

About Bell

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly 20% of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1.316.927.9536
Lhowell@txtav.com
Txtav.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Textron Inc.TXTNYSE:TXT
TXT
The Conversation (0)
Textron Inc.

Textron Inc.

Keep Reading...
Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's... Keep Reading...
Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based... Keep Reading...
Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and... Keep Reading...
Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground... Keep Reading...
Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Gold Investing

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire