Transaction in Own Shares


23 September, 2025

Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 23 September, 2025 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.


Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:



Date of purchase

Number of Shares purchased

Highest price paid


Lowest price paid


Volume weighted average price paid per share

Venue

Currency

23/09/2025

150,291

£26.6200

£26.1900

£26.3865

LSE

GBP

23/09/2025

112,662

£26.6200

£26.1900

£26.3893

Chi-X (CXE)

GBP

23/09/2025

112,047

£26.6200

£26.1900

£26.4077

BATS (BXE)

GBP

23/09/2025

229,000

€30.6700

€30.1750

€30.3717

XAMS

EUR

23/09/2025

141,000

€30.6700

€30.1750

€30.3809

CBOE DXE

EUR

23/09/2025

-

-

-

-

TQEX

EUR


These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 31 July 2025.


In respect of this programme, HSBC Bank plc will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 31 July 2025 up to and including 24 October 2025.


The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 9 of the UK Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.


In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.


Enquiries

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares



Attachment


SHEL
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia .  These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a period of six years. ( Reference #1 ).

The exploration programs at PIL and ATTY are designed to best outline and prioritize as many targets as possible for drill testing in 2026. The 2025 programs at both PIL and ATTY will consist of the following activities with Finlay acting as Operator:

Finlay Minerals stakes the JJB Property - within the Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of 9 mineral claims covering 15,453 hectares (approximately 154 km²) in the northern Bear Lake Corridor of British Columbia . The JJB Property is named in honour of Finlay's Founder, John J. Barakso who was an early advocate for the potential of the Bear Creek Corridor.

JJB PROPERTY:

The JJB Property is located within a highly prospective 135-kilometer-long belt in the Stikine Terrane, which hosts several significant copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) showings and prospects. Noteworthy nearby projects include Zimtu Capital Corp.'s Copperline Project and Doubleview Gold Corp.'s Red Spring Project. Additionally, porphyry projects along the Bear Lake trend include Imperial Metals' Cu-Mo Porphyry Bear Lake Project, American Eagle Gold's Cu-Au-Mo ± Ag NAK Project, Amarc Resources Ltd.'s DUKE Project, and HDI Quartz Mountain's Cu Porphyry Jake Project.

The JJB area has geology similar to that of the deposits found in the Bear Lake Corridor. Three main copper showings have been identified on the property: Squingula, Quin, and Pat. The Squingula and Quin showings are located near an Eocene intrusion on the west side, characterized by a coincident magnetic high. This magnetic high is surrounded by a low that corresponds with an iron oxide anomaly, potentially indicative of a porphyry target. Both the intrusion and the magnetic and iron oxide signatures are associated with a multi-element geochemical anomaly identified through limited sampling. Mineralization appears to be influenced by major northwest-trending structures and east-west cross structures, with known mineralization occurring at the intersections of these structures.

In 2025, exploration work at the JJB will focus on expanding the geochemical anomalies within the gossanous magnetic low surrounding the magnetic high. Priority will be given to an airborne magnetic survey, along with prospecting and soil sampling.

Details on the JJB Property can be found in the JJB Property Technical Presentation and in the Properties section of the Company website at www.finlayminerals.com .

SAY PROPERTY:

Lying 4 km south of Finlay's new JJB Property, work continues on the SAY Property, which has recently been expanded with additional staking to the north and south. The SAY Property now totals 26,202 hectares. The SAY Property was acquired in 2024, and an inaugural field program focused on chip sampling and mapping along the 4.3-kilometer-long SPUR Trend. This led to the discovery of the AG Zone and confirmed the continuity of high-grade Cu-Ag mineralization in the East Breccia Zone.

The SPUR is a high-grade Cu-Ag structural vein and breccia target that extends for 4.3 km along the north-northwest Tsaytut Spur ridge * .

The SHEL target area is a Cu-Mo porphyry identified through historic mapping and drilling. SHEL mineralization is reported to be associated with veining and breccias within quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes and lies on the western margin of an unexplored 3 km x 2 km magnetic high * . Historical assays and airborne magnetic data indicate the potential for the expansion of known mineralization in these two target areas.

In 2025, exploration work at the SAY will aim to expand the mineralized footprint of the SPUR and SHEL targets through geological mapping, soil sampling, and an airborne magnetic survey.

Details on the SAY Property, can be found in the SAY Property Technical Presentation and in the Properties section of the Company website at www.finlayminerals.com .

References:

*

Refer to finlay minerals ltd. News Release # 11-24 dated October 3, 2024 entitled: " Finlay Minerals has completed its Inaugural Field Program at the High-Grade Copper-Silver SAY Property " available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five 100%-owned and operated properties in northern British Columbia . In addition to the JJB & SAY Properties, the Company holds the:

  • PIL Property , which covers 13,374 ha in the heart of the Toodoggone region, has numerous porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag targets and associated epithermal Au-Ag mineralization. Exploration on the PIL Property is fully funded for 2025 with the signing of an Earn-In-Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan (Refer to news release FYL NR03-25 entitled: "Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties ". ) The PIL is neighboured by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's joint venture JOY Project and TDG Gold Corporation's Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. The PIL Property is also 25 km northwest of Centerra Gold's past-producing Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.
  • ATTY Property covers 3,875 ha of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region. Exploration on the ATTY Property is also full-funded for 2025 with the signing of an Earn-In-Agreement with Freeport-McMoRan in April 2025.The Toodoggone is a northwest-trending belt of Triassic to Jurassic arc terranes that hosts numerous significant porphyry Cu-Au ± Ag and associated epithermal Au-Ag deposits. The ATTY Property is in between and contiguous to Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the joint-venture JOY Project held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The ATTY Property KEM target has similarities to the Kemess North Trend, which hosts the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits.
  • Silver Hope Property covers 21,322 ha and surrounds the past-producing Equity Silver Mine in the prospective Skeena Arch region of central B.C. The Silver Hope contains the Main Trend which is a >2 km Cu-Ag-Au mineralized trend with mineralization starting at surface. West of the Main Trend is the West Cu-Mo Porphyry which is also mineralized starting from surface. The Property hosts a network of forestry roads and trails and has all-year access from Houston, BC .

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown
President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the JJB and SAY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/23/c5360.html

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

Insider Loan to Corporation

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

