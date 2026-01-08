Tilray Brands Delivers Record Q2 Fiscal 2026 Net Revenue of $218 Million, Moves to Net Cash Position and Reaffirms Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

International Medical Cannabis Revenue Increases 36%; Canadian Adult-Use Cannabis Revenue Grows 6%

Tilray Pharma Achieves Record Quarterly Revenue

U.S. Federal Cannabis Rescheduling Expected to Unlock New Market Opportunity for Tilray Medical Expansion into the U.S.

Strong Financial Position with $292 Million in Cash and Marketable Securities1 and ~$30 Million Net Cash

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray", "our", "we" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved another record quarter with net revenue reaching $218 million, a result of disciplined execution within our diversified portfolio spanning cannabis, beverage, wellness and distribution sectors. Our business model supports scalability, adaptability in challenging markets, and long-term value creation, as demonstrated by our ability to perform while reinforcing our core operations. The quarter concluded with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, highlighting our prudent financial management and affording us flexibility for selective investment in strategic growth initiatives. As we continue expanding our operations and pursuing our priorities, we remain committed to achieving sustainable profitability and enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Simon, continued, "We believe federal rescheduling would mark an important advancement for medical cannabis in the United States, paving the way for more research, wider physician involvement, and better patient access. Tilray has invested for years in developing the infrastructure, expertise, and discipline needed to operate successfully in tightly regulated medical markets worldwide. As the U.S. regulatory landscape progresses, Tilray is prepared to leverage its experience to play a key role in building a responsible, research-oriented national medical cannabis industry. With a dedicated team and platform already in place with Tilray Medical U.S., we intend to leverage the infrastructure, expertise and know-how developed in conjunction with Tilray Medical's expected $150 million global medical cannabis business and our $300 million Tilray Pharma medical distribution platform in order to rollout our repeatable medical model and expand upon our current research, as well as initiating new FDA trials and partnerships for product development."

1 Cash and marketable securities and net (debt) cash are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP Measure to our most comparable GAAP measure. 

Financial Highlights
All comparisons made to the prior year period

  • Net revenue increased 3% to $217.5 million in the second quarter compared to $211.0 million.
  • Gross profit was $57.5 million in the second quarter compared to $61.2 million.
  • Gross margin was 26% in the second quarter compared to 29%.
  • Cannabis net revenue increased 3% to $67.5 million in the second quarter compared to $65.7 million as a result of a 36% increase in international cannabis and a 6% increase in Canadian adult-use cannabis, offset by a lower presence in Canadian wholesale cannabis in anticipation of deployment in international markets.
    • Cannabis gross profit increased to $26.1 million in the second quarter compared to $23.2 million.
    • Cannabis gross margin increased to 39% in the second quarter compared to 35%.
  • Beverage net revenue was $50.1 million in the second quarter compared to $63.1 million.
    • Beverage gross profit was $15.7 million in the second quarter compared to $25.2 million.
    • Beverage gross margin was 31% in the second quarter compared to 40%.
  • Wellness net revenue was $14.6 million in the second quarter and was flat.
    • Wellness gross profit increased to $4.6 million in the second quarter compared to $4.5 million.
    • Wellness gross margin increased to 32% in the second quarter compared to 31%.
  • Distribution net revenue, which includes Tilray Pharma, grew to our highest revenue quarter ever to $85.3 million in the second quarter compared to $67.6 million.
    • Distribution gross profit increased to $11.0 million in the second quarter compared to $8.4 million.
    • Distribution gross margin increased to 13% in the second quarter compared to 12%.
  • Net loss improved $41.8 million to $(43.5) million in the second quarter compared to a net loss of $(85.3) million and net loss per share improved to $(0.41) in the second quarter from $(0.99).
  • Adjusted net loss2 and adjusted net loss per share2 improved to $(2.0) million and $(0.02) in the second quarter compared to adjusted net loss of $(2.2) million and $(0.03). Excluding non-cash income tax charges, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share would be $1.6 million and $0.01.
  • Adjusted EBITDA3 was $8.4 million in the second quarter compared to $9.0 million.

Cash Flow: Cash used in operations improved $32.2 million to $(8.5) million from $(40.7) million.

Balance Sheet Update: In the second quarter, we grew our cash and marketable securities balance to $291.6 million providing flexibility for strategic opportunities. Additionally, we reduced our total outstanding debt by $4.2 million, further strengthening the balance sheet.

Net (Debt) Cash Position: Our Q1 net debt position of $3.8 million improved $31.2 million sequentially to an overall net cash position of $27.4 million.4

Adjusted EBITDA Outlook for Fiscal 2026 Reaffirmed at $62 Million – $72 Million

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray Brands will host a webcast to discuss these results today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors may join the live webcast available on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available and archived on the Company's website.

2 Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP Measures to our most comparable GAAP measure.
3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP Measure to our most comparable GAAP measure.
4 Net (debt) cash are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP Measure to our most comparable GAAP measure.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "position," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company's ability to become a leading lifestyle consumer packaged goods company; the Company's ability to become a leading beverage alcohol Company; the Company's ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company's ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company's ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, margin and profitability improvements, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings; the Company's ability to achieve fiscal year 2026 financial guidance, including expected Adjusted EBITDA of $62 to $72 million and synergy optimizations; the Company's expected revenue growth, sales volume, profitability, synergies and accretion related to any of its acquisitions; expected opportunities in the U.S., including upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization or rescheduling and the Company's ability to leverage its platform in connection therewith; the Company's ability to successfully leverage artificial intelligence strategies; the Company's anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives; and the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted cash operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency presentations of revenue, cash and marketable securities, and net (debt) cash. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, nor should adjusted net income (loss) per share be used as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs, impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. A reconciliation of prior year revenue to constant currency revenue the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax expense (recovery), net; interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; project 420 optimization costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs, and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Adjusted cash operating income (loss) is calculated as operating loss, less; amortization; stock-based compensation; and change in fair value of contingent consideration. A reconciliation of adjusted cash operating income (loss) to operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted cash operating income (loss) is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative for GAAP operating income or as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., less; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; project 420 optimization costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; project 420 optimization costs; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net income (loss) per share or as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), is calculated as gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase price accounting valuation step-up. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross margin, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net, and the exclusion of growth CAPEX from investments in capital and intangible assets, net, which excludes the amount of capital expenditures that are considered to be associated with growth of future operations rather than to maintain the existing operations of the Company, and excludes cash paid for litigation settlements. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Cash and marketable securities are comprised of two GAAP measures, cash and cash equivalents added to marketable securities. The Company's management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its short-term liquidity position by combing these two GAAP metrics.

Net (debt) cash is comprised of GAAP measures and reduces bank indebtedness, current and non-current portions of long-term debt, the principal balance of convertible debt by cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities. The company believes this metric provides useful information to management, analysts, and investors regarding its liquidity and the Company's ability to repay all of its debt.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media
news@tilray.com


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
    November 30,   May 31,  
(in thousands of US dollars)     2025       2025    
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 246,703     $ 221,666    
Marketable securities     44,848       34,697    
Accounts receivable, net     109,071       121,489    
Inventory     283,198       270,882    
Prepaids and other current assets     41,497       34,092    
Assets held for sale     4,000       5,800    
Total current assets     729,317       688,626    
Capital assets     550,101       568,433    
Operating lease, right-of-use assets     19,802       22,279    
Digital assets     828          
Intangible assets     21,735       21,423    
Goodwill     752,350       752,350    
Long-term investments     13,393       10,132    
Other assets     11,073       11,084    
Total assets   $ 2,098,599     $ 2,074,327    
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
Bank indebtedness   $ 8,567     $ 7,181    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     226,422       235,322    
Contingent consideration           15,000    
Warrant liability           1,092    
Current portion of lease liabilities     7,437       6,941    
Current portion of long-term debt     16,889       14,767    
Total current liabilities     259,315       280,303    
Long - term liabilities          
Lease liabilities     61,742       64,925    
Long-term debt     138,739       148,493    
Convertible debentures payable     86,255       86,428    
Deferred tax liabilities, net     5,622       3,748    
Other liabilities     417       855    
Total liabilities     552,090       584,752    
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 116,522,600 and 106,067,875 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)1     116       106    
Treasury Stock (321,391 and 200,422 treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively)1              
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)              
Additional paid-in capital     6,511,483       6,401,657    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (39,293 )     (43,063 )  
Accumulated deficit     (4,892,479 )     (4,847,226 )  
Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity     1,579,827       1,511,474    
Non-controlling interests     (33,318 )     (21,899 )  
Total stockholders' equity     1,546,509       1,489,575    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,098,599     $ 2,074,327    
           
1Current and prior year share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split (as defined in the November 30, 2025, Form 10-Q), which became effective on December 2, 2025.
           



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
 
    For the three months ended           For the six months ended          
    November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change   November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change  
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share data)     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024  
Net revenue   $ 217,507     $ 210,950     $ 6,557     3 %   $ 427,008     $ 410,994     $ 16,014     4 %  
Cost of goods sold     160,010       149,730       10,280     7 %     312,042       290,068       21,974     8 %  
Gross profit     57,497       61,220       (3,723 )   (6 )%     114,966       120,926       (5,960 )   (5 )%  
Operating expenses:                                  
General and administrative     51,175       45,997       5,178     11 %     92,228       90,110       2,118     2 %  
Selling     11,781       16,162       (4,381 )   (27 )%     24,704       27,852       (3,148 )   (11 )%  
Amortization     4,358       22,927       (18,569 )   (81 )%     8,287       44,731       (36,444 )   (81 )%  
Marketing and promotion     9,981       9,720       261     3 %     20,136       21,286       (1,150 )   (5 )%  
Research and development     78       60       18     30 %     119       165       (46 )   (28 )%  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     NM     (15,000 )           (15,000 )   NM  
Litigation costs, net of recoveries     869       901       (32 )   (4 )%     1,876       2,496       (620 )   (25 )%  
Restructuring costs     965       6,869       (5,904 )   (86 )%     1,834       11,116       (9,282 )   (84 )%  
Transaction costs (income), net     569       802       (233 )   (29 )%     969       1,958       (989 )   (51 )%  
Total operating expenses     79,776       103,438       (23,662 )   (23 )%     135,153       199,714       (64,561 )   (32 )%  
Operating loss     (22,279 )     (42,218 )     19,939     (47 )%     (20,187 )     (78,788 )     58,601     (74 )%  
Interest expense, net     (5,374 )     (7,766 )     2,392     (31 )%     (12,070 )     (17,608 )     5,538     (31 )%  
Non-operating income (expense), net     (12,310 )     (33,255 )     20,945     (63 )%     (8,478 )     (20,609 )     12,131     (59 )%  
Loss before income taxes     (39,963 )     (83,239 )     43,276     (52 )%     (40,735 )     (117,005 )     76,270     (65 )%  
Income tax expense (recovery), net     3,546       2,036       1,510     74 %     1,261       2,922       (1,661 )   (57 )%  
Net loss   $ (43,509 )   $ (85,275 )   $ 41,766     (49 )%   $ (41,996 )   $ (119,927 )   $ 77,931     (65 )%  
Total net income (loss) attributable to:                                  
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.     (44,931 )     (85,342 )     40,411     (47 )%     (45,253 )     (124,507 )     79,254     (64 )%  
Non-controlling interests     1,422       67       1,355     2,022 %     3,257       4,580       (1,323 )   (29 )%  
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax                                  
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)     4,464       (8,966 )     13,430     (150 )%     4,276       (4,806 )     9,082     (189 )%  
Comprehensive loss   $ (39,045 )   $ (94,241 )   $ 55,196     (59 )%   $ (37,720 )   $ (124,733 )   $ 87,013     (70 )%  
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                                  
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.     (40,994 )     (93,422 )     52,428     (56 )%     (41,483 )     (128,965 )     87,482     (68 )%  
Non-controlling interests     1,949       (819 )     2,768     (338 )%     3,763       4,232       (469 )   (11 )%  
Weighted average number of common shares - basic1     110,343,368       86,497,456       23,845,912     28 %     108,173,486       83,740,894       24,432,592     29 %  
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted1     110,343,368       86,497,456       23,845,912     28 %     108,173,486       83,740,894       24,432,592     29 %  
Net loss per share - basic1   $ (0.41 )   $ (0.99 )   $ 0.58     (59 )%   $ (0.42 )   $ (1.49 )   $ 1.07     (72 )%  
Net loss per share - diluted1   $ (0.41 )   $ (0.99 )   $ 0.58     (59 )%   $ (0.42 )   $ (1.49 )   $ 1.07     (72 )%  
                                   
1Current and prior year share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split (as defined in the November 30, 2025, Form 10-Q), which became effective on December 2, 2025.
                                   



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows                  
    For the six months ended          
    November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change  
(in thousands of US dollars)     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024  
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                  
Net loss   $ (41,996 )   $ (119,927 )   $ 77,931     (65 )%  
Adjustments for:                  
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense, net     1,261       1,529       (268 )   (18 )%  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain     4,899       9,627       (4,728 )   (49 )%  
Amortization     31,519       65,864       (34,345 )   (52 )%  
Accretion of convertible debt discount     3,964       5,985       (2,021 )   (34 )%  
Unrealized loss on digital assets     172             172     NM    
Other non-cash items     1,767       3,281       (1,514 )   (46 )%  
Stock-based compensation     17,335       14,154       3,181     22 %  
Gain on long-term investments     306       66       240     364 %  
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments     3,495       (1,558 )     5,053     (324 )%  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (15,000 )           (15,000 )   NM    
Change in non-cash working capital:                  
Accounts receivable     12,418       (9,051 )     21,469     (237 )%  
Prepaids and other current assets     (7,394 )     (13,046 )     5,652     (43 )%  
Inventory     (12,316 )     (8,127 )     (4,189 )   52 %  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (10,308 )     (24,828 )     14,520     (58 )%  
Net cash used in operating activities     (9,878 )     (76,031 )     66,153     (87 )%  
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:                  
Investment in capital and intangible assets     (19,219 )     (12,172 )     (7,047 )   58 %  
Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets     427       631       (204 )   (32 )%  
Investment in digital assets     (1,000 )           (1,000 )   NM    
Purchase of marketable securities, net     (10,151 )     (30,369 )     20,218     (67 )%  
Investment in long-term investments     (3,595 )           (3,595 )   NM    
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (18,210 )     18,210     (100 )%  
Net cash used in investing activities     (33,538 )     (60,120 )     26,582     (44 )%  
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:                  
Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs     73,058       111,517       (38,459 )   (34 )%  
Proceeds from warrants exercised     2,367             2,367     NM    
Repayment of long-term debt     (6,872 )     (10,388 )     3,516     (34 )%  
Repayment of convertible debt           (330 )     330     (100 )%  
Repayment of lease liabilities     (1,991 )     (1,724 )     (267 )   15 %  
Net decrease in bank indebtedness     1,386       (282 )     1,668     (591 )%  
Net cash provided by financing activities     67,948       98,793       (30,845 )   (31 )%  
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents     505       (1,284 )     1,789     (139 )%  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     25,037       (38,642 )     63,679     (165 )%  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     221,666       228,340       (6,674 )   (3 )%  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 246,703     $ 189,698     $ 57,005     30 %  
                   



Net Revenue by Operating Segment
 
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the six months ended   For the six months ended  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   November 30, 2025   % of Total Revenue   November 30, 2024   % of Total Revenue   November 30, 2025   % of Total Revenue   November 30, 2024   % of Total Revenue  
Beverage business   $ 50,083     23 %   $ 63,081     30 %   $ 105,822     25 %   $ 119,053     29 %  
Cannabis business     67,532     31 %     65,652     31 %     132,043     31 %     126,901     31 %  
Distribution business     85,316     39 %     67,611     32 %     159,323     37 %     135,682     33 %  
Wellness business     14,576     7 %     14,606     7 %     29,820     7 %     29,358     7 %  
Total net revenue   $ 217,507     100 %   $ 210,950     100 %   $ 427,008     100 %   $ 410,994     100 %  
                                   
Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency
                                   
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the six months ended   For the six months ended  
    November 30, 2025       November 30, 2024       November 30, 2025       November 30, 2024      
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue  
Beverage business   $ 50,083     23 %   $ 63,081     30 %   $ 105,822     25 %   $ 119,053     29 %  
Cannabis business     67,486     32 %     65,652     31 %     131,535     32 %     126,901     31 %  
Distribution business     79,961     38 %     67,611     32 %     149,667     36 %     135,682     33 %  
Wellness business     14,734     7 %     14,606     7 %     30,015     7 %     29,358     7 %  
Total net revenue   $ 212,264     100 %   $ 210,950     100 %   $ 417,039     100 %   $ 410,994     100 %  
                                   
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel
 
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the six months ended   For the six months ended  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   November 30, 2025   % of Total Revenue   November 30, 2024   % of Total Revenue   November 30, 2025   % of Total Revenue   November 30, 2024   % of Total Revenue  
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis   $ 6,234     9 %   $ 6,673     10 %   $ 12,380     9 %   $ 12,934     10 %  
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis     62,448     92 %     59,077     90 %     126,515     96 %     116,312     92 %  
Revenue from wholesale cannabis     1,346     2 %     6,593     10 %     5,501     4 %     12,100     10 %  
Revenue from international cannabis     20,180     30 %     14,865     23 %     33,547     26 %     27,056     21 %  
Less excise taxes     (22,676 )   (33 )%     (21,556 )   (33 )%     (45,900 )   (35 )%     (41,501 )   (33 )%  
Total   $ 67,532     100 %   $ 65,652     100 %   $ 132,043     100 %   $ 126,901     100 %  
                                   
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency
 
    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the six months ended   For the six months ended  
    November 30, 2025       November 30, 2024       November 30, 2025       November 30, 2024      
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue   as reported in constant currency   % of Total Revenue  
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis   $ 6,380     9 %   $ 6,673     10 %   $ 12,554     10 %   $ 12,934     10 %  
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis     63,877     95 %     59,077     90 %     128,236     97 %     116,312     92 %  
Revenue from wholesale cannabis     1,373     2 %     6,593     10 %     5,546     4 %     12,100     10 %  
Revenue from international cannabis     19,053     28 %     14,865     23 %     31,727     24 %     27,056     21 %  
Less excise taxes     (23,197 )   (34 )%     (21,556 )   (33 )%     (46,528 )   (35 )%     (41,501 )   (33 )%  
Total   $ 67,486     100 %   $ 65,652     100 %   $ 131,535     100 %   $ 126,901     100 %  
                                   



Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    November 30,   November 30,   November 30,   November 30,
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)     2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net beverage revenue   $ 50,083     $ 63,081     $ 105,822     $ 119,053  
Net cannabis revenue     67,532       65,652       132,043       126,901  
Distribution revenue     85,316       67,611       159,323       135,682  
Wellness revenue     14,576       14,606       29,820       29,358  
Beverage costs     34,351       37,925       68,764       70,975  
Cannabis costs     41,398       42,475       82,639       79,529  
Distribution costs     74,334       59,207       140,342       119,345  
Wellness costs     9,927       10,123       20,297       20,219  
Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up)     57,497       62,596       114,966       122,477  
Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)     31 %     42 %     35 %     42 %
Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)     39 %     35 %     37 %     37 %
Distribution gross margin     13 %     12 %     12 %     12 %
Wellness gross margin     32 %     31 %     32 %     31 %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8,365     $ 9,017     $ 18,546     $ 18,351  
Cash and marketable securities as at the period ended:     291,551       252,249       291,551       252,249  
Working capital as at the period ended:   $ 470,002     $ 428,815     $ 470,002     $ 428,815  
                 



Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin
               
    For the three months ended November 30, 2025  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   Beverage   Cannabis   Distribution   Wellness   Total  
Net revenue   $ 50,083     $ 67,532     $ 85,316     $ 14,576     $ 217,507    
Cost of goods sold     34,351       41,398       74,334       9,927       160,010    
Gross profit     15,732       26,134       10,982       4,649       57,497    
Gross margin     31 %     39 %     13 %     32 %     26 %  
                       
    For the three months ended November 30, 2024  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   Beverage   Cannabis   Distribution   Wellness   Total  
Net revenue   $ 63,081     $ 65,652     $ 67,611     $ 14,606     $ 210,950    
Cost of goods sold     37,925       42,475       59,207       10,123       149,730    
Gross profit     25,156       23,177       8,404       4,483       61,220    
Gross margin     40 %     35 %     12 %     31 %     29 %  
Adjustments:                      
Purchase price accounting step-up     1,376                         1,376    
Adjusted gross profit     26,532       23,177       8,404       4,483       62,596    
Adjusted gross margin     42 %     35 %     12 %     31 %     30 %  
                       
    For the six months ended November 30, 2025  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   Beverage   Cannabis   Distribution   Wellness   Total  
Net revenue   $ 105,822     $ 132,043     $ 159,323     $ 29,820     $ 427,008    
Cost of goods sold     68,764       82,639       140,342       20,297       312,042    
Gross profit     37,058       49,404       18,981       9,523       114,966    
Gross margin     35 %     37 %     12 %     32 %     27 %  
                       
    For the six months ended November 30, 2024  
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)   Beverage   Cannabis   Distribution   Wellness   Total  
Net revenue   $ 119,053     $ 126,901     $ 135,682     $ 29,358     $ 410,994    
Cost of goods sold     70,975       79,529       119,345       20,219       290,068    
Gross profit     48,078       47,372       16,337       9,139       120,926    
Gross margin     40 %     37 %     12 %     31 %     29 %  
Adjustments:                      
Purchase price accounting step-up     1,551                         1,551    
Adjusted gross profit     49,629       47,372       16,337       9,139       122,477    
Adjusted gross margin     42 %     37 %     12 %     31 %     30 %  
                       



Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization
 
    For the three months ended           For the six months ended        
    November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change   November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024
Net loss   $ (43,509 )   $ (85,275 )   $ 41,766     (49 )%   $ (41,996 )   $ (119,927 )   $ 77,931     (65 )%
Income tax expense (recovery), net     3,546       2,036       1,510     74 %     1,261       2,922       (1,661 )   (57 )%
Interest expense, net     5,374       7,766       (2,392 )   (31 )%     12,070       17,608       (5,538 )   (31 )%
Non-operating income (expense), net     12,310       33,255       (20,945 )   (63 )%     8,478       20,609       (12,131 )   (59 )%
Amortization     15,958       34,050       (18,092 )   (53 )%     31,519       65,864       (34,345 )   (52 )%
Stock-based compensation     12,283       7,237       5,046     70 %     17,335       14,154       3,181     22 %
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     NM       (15,000 )           (15,000 )   NM  
Project 420 business optimization                     NM       200             200     NM  
Purchase price accounting step-up           1,376       (1,376 )   (100 )%           1,551       (1,551 )   (100 )%
Litigation costs, net of recoveries     869       901       (32 )   (4 )%     1,876       2,496       (620 )   (25 )%
Restructuring costs     965       6,869       (5,904 )   (86 )%     1,834       11,116       (9,282 )   (84 )%
Transaction costs (income), net     569       802       (233 )   (29 )%     969       1,958       (989 )   (51 )%
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8,365     $ 9,017     $ (652 )   (7 )%   $ 18,546     $ 18,351     $ 195     1 %
                                 
Other Financial Information: Adjusted Cash Operating Income (Loss)
 
    For the three months ended           For the six months ended        
    November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change   November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change
      2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024
Operating loss   $ (22,279 )   $ (42,218 )   $ 19,939     (47 )%   $ (20,187 )   $ (78,788 )   $ 58,601     (74 )%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     NM       (15,000 )           (15,000 )   NM  
Amortization     15,958       34,050       (18,092 )   (53 )%     31,519       65,864       (34,345 )   (52 )%
Stock-based compensation     12,283       7,237       5,046     70 %     17,335       14,154       3,181     22 %
Adjusted cash operating income (loss)   $ 5,962     $ (931 )   $ 6,893     (740 )%   $ 13,667     $ 1,230     $ 12,437     1,011 %
                                 
Other Financial Information: Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
 
    For the three months ended           For the six months ended        
    November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change   November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change
      2025       2024     Change     2025       2024     Change
Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.   $ (44,931 )   $ (85,342 )   $ 40,411     (47 )%   $ (45,253 )   $ (124,507 )   $ 79,254     (64 )%
Non-operating income (expense), net     12,310       33,255       (20,945 )   (63 )%     8,478       20,609       (12,131 )   (59 )%
Amortization     15,958       34,050       (18,092 )   (53 )%     31,519       65,864       (34,345 )   (52 )%
Stock-based compensation     12,283       7,237       5,046     70 %     17,335       14,154       3,181     22 %
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                     NM       (15,000 )           (15,000 )   NM  
Project 420 business optimization                     NM       200             200     NM  
Litigation costs, net of recoveries     869       901       (32 )   (4 )%     1,876       2,496       (620 )   (25 )%
Restructuring costs     965       6,869       (5,904 )   (86 )%     1,834       11,116       (9,282 )   (84 )%
Transaction costs (income)     569       802       (233 )   (29 )%     969       1,958       (989 )   (51 )%
Adjusted net income (loss)1   $ (1,977 )   $ (2,228 )   $ 251     (11 )%   $ 1,958     $ (8,310 )   $ 10,268     (124 )%
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted1   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.01     (33 )%   $ 0.02     $ (0.10 )   $ 0.12     (120 )%
1Current and prior year share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split (as defined in the November 30, 2025, Form 10-Q), which became effective on December 2, 2025.
                                 
Other Financial Information: Adjusted Free Cash Flow
 
    For the three months ended           For the six months ended        
    November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change   November 30,   November 30,   Change   % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024     2025       2024     2025 vs. 2024
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (8,537 )   $ (40,724 )   $ 32,187     (79 )%   $ (9,878 )   $ (76,031 )   $ 66,153     (87 )%
Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net     (9,562 )     (4,833 )     (4,729 )   98 %     (18,792 )     (11,541 )     (7,251 )   63 %
Free cash flow   $ (18,099 )   $ (45,557 )   $ 27,458     (60 )%   $ (28,670 )   $ (87,572 )   $ 58,902     (67 )%
Add: growth CAPEX     2,622       1,970       652     33 %     5,631       4,510       1,121     25 %
Add: cash paid for litigation settlements                     NM       2,804             2,804     NM  
Adjusted free cash flow   $ (15,477 )   $ (43,587 )   $ 28,110     (64 )%   $ (20,235 )   $ (83,062 )   $ 62,827     (76 )%
                                 

