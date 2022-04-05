Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call 200-6205 within the U.S. or 526-1599 ...

TMO