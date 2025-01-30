Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights
- Fourth quarter revenue grew 5% to $11.40 billion.
- Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 14% to $4.78.
- Fourth quarter adjusted EPS grew 8% to $6.10.
- Full year revenue was $42.88 billion, flat versus prior year.
- Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew 7% to $16.53.
- Full year adjusted EPS grew 1% to $21.86.
- Further strengthened our industry leadership throughout the year by advancing our trusted partner status with customers, gaining market share and delivering differentiated financial performance, including strong revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter.
- Advanced our proven growth strategy, launching a range of high-impact, innovative new products in 2024, highlighted by the groundbreaking Thermo Scientific™ Iliad™ (Scanning) Transmission Electron Microscope , the Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer , the Thermo Scientific™ Dionex™ Inuvion™ Ion Chromatography system, and the Applied Biosystems™ MagMAX™ Sequential DNA/RNA kit. During the fourth quarter, we launched the Thermo Scientific™ iCAP™ MX Series ICP-MS , an inductively coupled mass spectrometry platform designed to streamline trace elemental analysis for environmental, food, industrial and research laboratories; and new additions to the Gibco™ CTS™ Detachable Dynabeads™ platform to further enhance cell therapy development and production.
- Continued to strengthen our industry-leading commercial engine and deepen our trusted partner status with customers to accelerate their innovation and enhance their productivity. Highlights included the introduction of Accelerator™ Drug Development in the fourth quarter. This integrated offering combines our unique expertise and capabilities in clinical research services and contract manufacturing to streamline the drug development process, enabling increased speed, simplicity and scalability, helping our customers to improve the return on their R&D investments. During the year, we also continued to expand collaborations with our customers, highlighted by the recently announced partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to establish the Thermo Fisher Scientific Center of Excellence for Proteomics at UAMS and, earlier in the year, the partnership with the National Cancer Institute on the myeloMATCH precision medicine umbrella trial.
- Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy in 2024. During the year we completed the acquisition of Olink , a leading provider of advanced solutions for proteomics research. Additionally in the year, we returned $4.6 billion of capital to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends.
"We finished 2024 with excellent financial performance, delivering strong growth on the top and bottom line in the fourth quarter," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We drove meaningful share gain and enabled the success of our customers, by leveraging our proven growth strategy and PPI Business System, capping off another year of differentiated performance."
Casper added, "We are in a great position to deliver excellent performance in 2025 as we continue to create value for all of our stakeholders and build an even brighter future for our company."
Fourth Quarter 2024
Revenue for the quarter grew 5% to $11.40 billion in 2024 versus $10.89 billion in the same quarter of 2023. Organic revenue growth was 4% and Core organic revenue growth was 5%.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.78, versus $4.20 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.02 billion, compared with $1.85 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 17.7%, compared with 17.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.10, versus $5.67 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.72 billion, compared with $2.55 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 23.9%, compared with 23.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Full Year 2024
Revenue for the full year was $42.88 billion in 2024 versus $42.86 billion in 2023. Organic revenue and Core organic revenue growth were flat.
GAAP Earnings Results
Full year GAAP diluted EPS was $16.53, versus $15.45 in 2023. GAAP operating income for the full year 2024 was $7.34 billion, compared with $6.86 billion in 2023. GAAP operating margin was 17.1%, compared with 16.0% for 2023.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS for the full year 2024 was $21.86, versus $21.55 for 2023. Adjusted operating income for the full year was $9.71 billion, compared with $9.81 billion in 2023. Adjusted operating margin was 22.6%, compared with 22.9% in 2023.
Annual Guidance for 2025
The company will provide 2025 financial guidance during its earnings conference call this morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth and Core organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
Note on Presentation
Certain amounts and percentages reported within this press release are presented and calculated based on underlying unrounded amounts. As a result, the sum of components may not equal corresponding totals due to rounding.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .
Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, may not materialize as expected. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the SEC and available in the "Investors" section of our website under the heading "SEC Filings." While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2024
Revenues
2023
Revenues
Revenues
$
11,395
$
10,886
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
6,492
57.0
%
6,390
58.7
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,846
16.2
%
1,672
15.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
438
3.8
%
563
5.2
%
Research and development expenses
374
3.3
%
327
3.0
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
228
2.0
%
80
0.7
%
Total costs and operating expenses
9,379
82.3
%
9,032
83.0
%
Operating income
2,016
17.7
%
1,854
17.0
%
Interest income
227
309
Interest expense
(316
)
(390
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
14
(33
)
Income before income taxes
1,941
1,740
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(150
)
(133
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
33
(1
)
Net income
1,824
1,606
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
(6
)
(24
)
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,830
16.1
%
$
1,630
15.0
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
4.79
$
4.22
Diluted
$
4.78
$
4.20
Weighted average shares:
Basic
382
387
Diluted
383
388
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
2,016
17.7
%
$
1,854
17.0
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
22
0.2
%
22
0.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
16
0.1
%
31
0.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
228
2.0
%
80
0.7
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
438
3.8
%
563
5.2
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,720
23.9
%
$
2,550
23.4
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,830
$
1,630
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
22
22
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
16
31
Restructuring and other costs (c)
228
80
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
438
563
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(11
)
14
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e)
(138
)
(111
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
(33
)
1
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(14
)
(27
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,338
$
2,203
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4.78
$
4.20
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.06
0.06
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.04
0.08
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.60
0.20
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.14
1.45
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.03
)
0.04
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.36
)
(0.29
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
(0.08
)
0.00
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(0.04
)
(0.07
)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
6.10
$
5.67
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,289
$
3,723
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(480
)
(405
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
17
11
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,826
$
3,329
Business Segment Information
Three months ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2024
Revenues
2023
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
2,604
22.9
%
$
2,469
22.7
%
Analytical Instruments
2,186
19.2
%
2,037
18.7
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,157
10.2
%
1,105
10.2
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
5,936
52.1
%
5,719
52.5
%
Eliminations
(487
)
-4.3
%
(444
)
-4.1
%
Consolidated revenues
$
11,395
100.0
%
$
10,886
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
952
36.6
%
$
895
36.2
%
Analytical Instruments
666
30.5
%
587
28.8
%
Specialty Diagnostics
273
23.6
%
264
23.9
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
828
14.0
%
804
14.0
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,720
23.9
%
2,550
23.4
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(22
)
-0.2
%
(22
)
-0.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(16
)
-0.1
%
(31
)
-0.3
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(228
)
-2.0
%
(80
)
-0.7
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(438
)
-3.8
%
(563
)
-5.2
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
2,016
17.7
%
$
1,854
17.0
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition and accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(b) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $3 of accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(c) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges for environmental-related matters, net charges/credits for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations.
(d) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude net gains/losses on investments.
(e) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes, and the tax impacts from audit settlements. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $14 of net charges for pre-acquisition matters.
(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $304 and $276 in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Organic and Core organic revenue growth
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
Revenue growth
5
%
Acquisitions
1
%
Currency translation
0
%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
4
%
COVID-19 testing revenue
0
%
Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
5
%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Year ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
2024
Revenues
2023
Revenues
Revenues
$
42,879
$
42,857
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
24,818
57.9
%
25,295
59.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
7,003
16.3
%
6,569
15.3
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,952
4.6
%
2,338
5.5
%
Research and development expenses
1,390
3.2
%
1,337
3.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
379
0.9
%
459
1.1
%
Total costs and operating expenses
35,542
82.9
%
35,998
84.0
%
Operating income
7,337
17.1
%
6,859
16.0
%
Interest income
1,078
879
Interest expense
(1,390
)
(1,375
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
12
(65
)
Income before income taxes
7,037
6,298
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes (e)
(657
)
(284
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(42
)
(59
)
Net income
6,338
5,955
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest (f)
3
(40
)
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
6,335
14.8
%
$
5,995
14.0
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
16.58
$
15.52
Diluted
$
16.53
$
15.45
Weighted average shares:
Basic
382
386
Diluted
383
388
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
7,337
17.1
%
$
6,859
16.0
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
47
0.1
%
95
0.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(8
)
0.0
%
59
0.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
379
0.9
%
459
1.1
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,952
4.6
%
2,338
5.5
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
9,707
22.6
%
$
9,810
22.9
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
6,335
$
5,995
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
47
95
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(8
)
59
Restructuring and other costs (c)
379
459
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1,952
2,338
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(19
)
50
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e)
(329
)
(645
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
42
59
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(19
)
(46
)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
8,380
$
8,364
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
16.53
$
15.45
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.12
0.24
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(0.02
)
0.15
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.99
1.18
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
5.09
6.03
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.05
)
0.13
Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.86
)
(1.66
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.11
0.15
Noncontrolling interests adjustments (f)
(0.05
)
(0.12
)
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
21.86
$
21.55
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
8,667
$
8,406
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,400
)
(1,479
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
57
87
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
7,324
$
7,014
Business Segment Information
Year ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(Dollars in millions)
2024
Revenues
2023
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
9,631
22.5
%
$
9,977
23.3
%
Analytical Instruments
7,463
17.4
%
7,263
16.9
%
Specialty Diagnostics
4,512
10.5
%
4,405
10.3
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
23,157
54.0
%
23,041
53.8
%
Eliminations
(1,885
)
-4.4
%
(1,829
)
-4.3
%
Consolidated revenues
$
42,879
100.0
%
$
42,857
100.0
%
Segment income and segment income margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
3,503
36.4
%
$
3,420
34.3
%
Analytical Instruments
1,955
26.2
%
1,908
26.3
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,159
25.7
%
1,124
25.5
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
3,090
13.3
%
3,358
14.6
%
Subtotal reportable segments
9,707
22.6
%
9,810
22.9
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(47
)
-0.1
%
(95
)
-0.2
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
8
0.0
%
(59
)
-0.1
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(379
)
-0.9
%
(459
)
-1.1
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(1,952
)
-4.6
%
(2,338
)
-5.5
%
Consolidated GAAP operating income
$
7,337
17.1
%
$
6,859
16.0
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines, accelerated depreciation on manufacturing assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations, and charges for the sale of inventory revalued at the date of acquisition.
(b) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation. Adjusted results in 2024 also exclude $7 of accelerated depreciation on fixed assets to be abandoned due to facility consolidations.
(c) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges for environmental-related matters, net charges for pre-acquisition litigation and other matters, net gains/losses on the sale of real estate, and abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $26 of contract termination costs associated with facility closures.
(d) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude net gains/losses on investments.
(e) Adjusted results in 2024 and 2023 exclude incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements. Adjusted results in 2023 also exclude $14 of net charges for pre-acquisition matters.
(f) Adjusted results exclude the incremental impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Notes:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $1,156 and $1,068 in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Organic and Core organic revenue growth
Year ended
December 31, 2024
Revenue growth
0
%
Acquisitions
0
%
Currency translation
0
%
Organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
0
%
COVID-19 testing revenue
-1
%
Core organic revenue growth (non-GAAP measure)
0
%
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,009
$
8,077
Short-term investments
1,561
3
Accounts receivable, net
8,191
8,221
Inventories
4,978
5,088
Other current assets
3,399
3,200
Total current assets
22,137
24,589
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,306
9,448
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
15,533
16,670
Other assets
4,492
3,999
Goodwill
45,853
44,020
Total assets
$
97,321
$
98,726
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
2,214
$
3,609
Other current liabilities
11,118
10,403
Total current liabilities
13,332
14,012
Other long-term liabilities
5,257
6,564
Long-term obligations
29,061
31,308
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
120
118
Total equity
49,551
46,724
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
97,321
$
98,726
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions)
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net income
$
6,338
$
5,955
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,108
3,406
Change in deferred income taxes
(1,209
)
(1,300
)
Other non-cash expenses, net
808
882
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions
(379
)
(537
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,667
8,406
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,400
)
(1,479
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
57
87
Proceeds from cross-currency interest rate swap interest settlements
252
70
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3,132
)
(3,660
)
Purchases of investments
(3,396
)
(208
)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
1,770
15
Other investing activities, net
8
33
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,841
)
(5,142
)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
1,204
5,942
Repayment of debt
(3,607
)
(5,782
)
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
—
1,620
Repayment of commercial paper
—
(1,935
)
Purchases of company common stock
(4,000
)
(3,000
)
Dividends paid
(583
)
(523
)
Other financing activities, net
195
56
Net cash used in financing activities
(6,792
)
(3,622
)
Exchange rate effect on cash
(91
)
(82
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,057
)
(440
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,097
8,537
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
4,040
$
8,097
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
7,324
$
7,014
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of acquisitions/divestitures and the effects of currency translation. We also report Core organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of COVID-19 testing revenue, and excluding the impacts of acquisitions/divestitures and the effects of currency translation. We report these measures because Thermo Fisher management believes that in order to understand the company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of acquisitions/divestitures, foreign currency translation and/or COVID-19 testing on revenues. Thermo Fisher management uses these measures to forecast and evaluate the operational performance of the company as well as to compare revenues of current periods to prior periods.
We report adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's core operating performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, forecasts, and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. To calculate these measures we exclude, as applicable:
- Certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition, significant transaction/acquisition-related costs, including changes in estimates of contingent acquisition-related consideration, and other costs associated with obtaining short-term financing commitments for pending/recent acquisitions. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
- Costs/income associated with restructuring activities and large-scale abandonments of product lines, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We exclude these costs because we believe that the costs related to restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
- Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities; impairments of long-lived assets; and certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, including gains/losses on investments, the sale of businesses, product lines, and real estate, significant litigation-related matters, curtailments/settlements of pension plans, and the early retirement of debt. We exclude these items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
- The expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of up to 20 years. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
- The noncontrolling interest and tax impacts of the above items and the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate/law changes), the latter of which we exclude because they are outside of our normal operations and difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
We report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow excluding net capital expenditures, to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. The company also uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the company. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.
Thermo Fisher Scientific does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher Scientific's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables above.
