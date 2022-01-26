Precious Metals Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Outback Goldfields, Avrupa Minerals, Nextech AR, and QuestEx discussing their latest press releasesThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Outback Goldfields ...

Outback Goldfields (TSXV:OZ) provides updates from its Yeungroon property

Outback Goldfields (OZ) has provided an update on exploration activities at its Yeungroon property, central Victoria, Australia. A combination of grid-based RAB and focused diamond drilling has confirmed the presence of an open-ended, reef-hosted gold system at Golden Jacket. Chris Donaldson, CEO of Outback sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Chris Donaldson and to learn more about Outback Goldfields' update, click here.

Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU) reports new drill results at the Sesmarias Prospect

Drilling continues to expand and upgrade polymetallic, massive sulphide mineralization at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Prospect within the Alvalade Project. The program is a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals and Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. (MATSA). To date, the company has completed 11 diamond drill holes totalling 5,862 metres. Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Paul Kuhn and to learn more about Avrupa Minerals' drill results, click here.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) closes private placement and joins Khronos Group

Nextech AR (NTAR) has closed its previously announced capital raise and joined the Khronos Group as a contributor member. The Khronos Group is a consortium of companies creating advanced standards in 3D, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), and Metaverse. Nextech's CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR's private placement, click here.

QuestEx (TSXV:QEX) expands gold mineralization at Inel Prospect

QuestEx (QEX) has announced drill and prospecting results from the Inel Gold Prospect in B.C. The company encountered gold, silver and copper mineralization up to 300 m west and 600 m southwest of the prospect. It expects to publish an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for Inel following receipt and validation of all results. QuestEx President Tony Barresi spoke with Dave Jackson about the expansion.

For the full interview with Tony Barresi and to learn more about QuestEx's results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

