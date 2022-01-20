Blockchain Investing News
Mobi724 (TSXV:MOS) announces agreement with Ingenico

Mobi724 (MOS) has entered into an agreement to provide its services to Ingenico's Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS). Ingenico is a brand of Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM) plans to roll up the AI industry

Datametrex AI (DM) announced plans to implement a roll up strategy focused on Artificial Intelligence companies in 2022. As artificial intelligence is becoming a growing influence in business, Datametrex is poised to leverage its AI experience to help reshape the entire industry. Datametrex CEO Marshall Gunter sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the company's plans.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) provides operational update for Layer2 Blockchain Inc.

Prophecy DeFi (PDFI) has provided an operational update on its wholly-owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. Prophecy DeFi is seeking to strengthen its operations in 2022 by acquiring additional businesses and assets that complement Layer2. John McMahon, CEO of Prophecy DeFi sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the update.

good natured Products Inc. (TSXV:GDNP) announces preliminary Q4 & full-year financial results

good natured Products (GDNP) has announced preliminary revenue and gross margin estimates for Q4 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021. Preliminary revenue for Q4 2021 is anticipated at $21.0 million to $23.0 million, an increase of approximately 300 per cent compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

Star Navigation (CSE:SNA) signs agreement with FlightPath International

Star Navigation Systems Group (SNA) has signed a partnership agreement with FlightPath International SA Ltd. The agreement allows FlightPath International to train airline operators, including pilots, engineers and other flight crew members on Star's flight sciences services and technologies. Star Navigation Systems CEO Amir Bhatti and FlightPath International President & CEO Andrew Lucas sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the agreement.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors.

PROPHECY DEFI'S INVESTMENT COMPANY LAYER2 BLOCKCHAIN CONTINUES TO IDENTIFY AND DEPLOY CAPITAL INTO HIGH YIELD DEFI OPPORTUNITIES

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " Prophecy " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to provide investors with an operational update on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. (" Layer2 Blockchain ", " Layer2 ", or the " Company ").

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

debenture fund

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,680 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,680,000 (the "Offering").

Each Debenture Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Convertible Debenture matures 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, or on the business day immediately preceding a date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.60 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion, the holder will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures that is the subject of the conversion for the period from and including the date of the latest interest payment date to, but excluding, the date of conversion. The Conversion Price is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain customary events. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of Convertible Debentures have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following notice of the change of control at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

bear tracks inn

Prophecy DeFi Announces Further Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

 Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press releases dated November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021 it is further amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing.  Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering ").  Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ").  Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$0.90 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $1.80 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press release dated November 15, 2021 it is amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing.  Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering ").  Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,250 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ").  Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $2.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock™ (the "Vendors"), in respect of the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RockStock (the "Transaction").

About RockStock

Banxa Records 337% YOY Increase for December Transaction Volume

Banxa Records 337% YOY Increase for December Transaction Volume

Highlights:

  • December 2021 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $185m (USD $133m)
  • December 2021 quarter TTV of $594m (USD $429m) which is more than double the prior quarter
  • Year on Year increase of 337% for month of December 2021
  • Signed 14 new partners in December, including Ledger, Bitget, zkSync and gmx.io
  • Added support for 18 coins and chains, now supporting a total of 80

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a 337% increase on Year on Year growth for December 2021, with a TTV of USD $131 million

ocean washing away "2021" in the sand, leaving "2022" untouched

Blockchain Outlook 2022: Blockchain Tech Maturing, Cryptos Still Volatile

Click here to read the previous blockchain outlook.

The blockchain market continues to expand as exciting new opportunities gain traction with investors. But what could 2022 bring in terms of actionable potential?

The world of blockchain ventures is vast, ranging from cryptocurrencies to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The possibilities seem endless on this side of the digital market, and thanks to increasing interest and adoption, 2022 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the space as a whole.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) takes a closer look at the future of blockchain investment in 2022, with perspectives and commentary from experts in this exciting field.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Achieves Record Monthly Revenue of $2.15 Million in December

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million 1 . This represents a 460% increase compared to December 2020 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

Keep reading... Show less
digital graphic representing a blockchain

Blockchain Trends 2021: Mainstream Adoption Continues to Drive Market

Click here to read the previous blockchain trends article.

Blockchain technology applications are beginning to be better understood as the fast-moving market continues to grab the attention of investors across the globe.

In 2021, advancements from fund makers were key to the industry's development.

The first half of the year showed signs of what was to come in the blockchain arena, with the dialogue surrounding cryptocurrencies maturing, and appreciation increasing for what the technology could mean for everyday people.

