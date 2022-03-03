Company News Investing News
Hank Payments reports increase in Q2

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Mobi724, Ayurcann Holdings, and SQI Diagnostics on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Hank Payments (TSXV:HANK) reports increase in Q2 revenue

Hank Payments (HANK) capped off its second quarter with revenue up 20 per cent YoY. Its gross margin improved modestly from the previous quarter. The company expects near-term growth in its automotive, mortgage and other high-margin payment channels. Jeff Guthrie, President and COO of Hank Payments sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Jeff Guthrie and to learn more about Hank Payments' Q2 results, click here.

Mobi724 (TSXV:MOS) to acquire B2B ecommerce leader in Latin America

Mobi724 has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares of Avenida Compras S.A. Avenida+ has relationships with a number of banks with a current card base of approximately 24 million. Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the deal.

For the full interview with Marcel Vienneau and to learn more about Mobi724's deal, click here.

Ayurcann Holdings (CSE:AYUR) announces NCIB

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (AYUR) has announced plans to launch a normal course issuer bid. Under the NCIB, Ayurcann may acquire up to 6,085,890 common shares between now and February 28, 2023. Ayurcann Holdings CEO Igal Sudman sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Igal Sudman and to learn more about Ayurcann Holdings' news, click here.

SQI Diagnostics (TSXV:SQD) testing partner receives approval for EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test

SQI Diagnostics (SQD) testing partner, KSL Diagnostics has received conditional approval for the EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test. The EXACT COVID-19 Antibody Test can detect an immune response in both vaccinated and previously COVID-19 infected people. SQI Diagnostics CEO Andrew Morris sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Andrew Morris and to learn more about SQI Diagnostics' news, click here.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

