The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Ayurcann Holdings, Affinity Metals, i-80 Gold, and Silver Bullet Mines on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Ayurcann Holdings (CSE:AYUR) receives flower sales license amendment from Health Canada

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (AYUR) has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada. The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers. Ayurcann Holdings CEO Igal Sudman sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.
Affinity Metals (TSXV:AFF) provides a deep dive into the Regal Project

Corporate Development Manager Travis Steinke sat down with Coreena Robertson to take a deeper look at the company's Regal Project. The Regal Project is located within the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arc, approximately 25 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Travis also discussed the company's exploration strategy, given recent price action in the tin and zinc markets.
i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) intersects high-grade gold in the Ogee Zone at Granite Creek

i-80 Gold (IAU) has reported positive results from the final four holes completed in the 2021 underground drill program at the Granite Creek Property in Nevada.The drill program included positive results from initial drilling to test the down-dip potential of the Ogee Zone.i-80 CEO & Director Ewan Downie sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.
Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) provides operations update from the Washington Mine

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has provided an update on the current status of operations at its 100 per cent-owned Washington Mine in Idaho. The plan is to access the ore zone in June, commence production in July, and continue to work through the winter of 22-23. VP Capital Markets and Director, Peter Clausi sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the update.
The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Ayurcann Receives Flower Sales License From Health Canada

Ayurcann Receives Flower Sales License From Health Canada

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective April 19, 2022 (the " Flower Sales License "). The Flower Sales License will allow Ayurcann to sell dried cannabis flower products in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

Ayurcann Logo

"With our specialty in extraction and Cannabis 2.0 brands in Vapes and Oils available throughout Canada , receiving the Flower Sales License is another avenue for Ayurcann to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market. With our current suppliers and large volume purchasing power we can leverage our current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the value conscious consumer. Our offerings will include pre-rolls and dried flower," stated Igal Sudman , Chief Executive Officer of Ayurcann.

Cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and consumers. With national distribution and the ability to produce products on a large scale, the new flower stock keeping units (" SKUs ") will help grow and increase sales for Ayurcann, while continuing to be profitable and gaining market share.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchanges; the Corporation selling dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License; Ayurcann utilizing the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation leveraging its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs helping to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to sell dried cannabis flower products pursuant to the Flower Sales License and/or the Flower Sales License being revoked; Ayurcann being unable to utilize the Flower Sale License as another avenue to gather market share and pursue higher-margin growth within the cannabis market; the Corporation's inability to leverage its current relationships by offering an expanded portfolio of products, including pre-rolls and dried flower; the new flower SKUs being unable to help to grow and increase sales for Ayurcann; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. - 1,000th Distribution Point of its Bestselling Products in Canada and Grants Options and RSUs

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. - 1,000th Distribution Point of its Bestselling Products in Canada and Grants Options and RSUs

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has grown its distribution to 1,000 with its vapes and tinctures products in Canada .

Ayurcann Branded products are available in over 1,000 distribution points in Canada

Ayurcann has been on fire with its best-selling Fuego vapes in every province it has entered. Now, having crossed its 1,000 th distribution point and with the introduction of new brands such as Bravo6, Xplor, Her Highness, Hustle & Shake, Joints, and Vida coming to market, Ayurcann is growing its exposure and market share throughout the country. The right product, the right value and access to a growing group of retailers in NB, ON, MB, AB, SK keeps Ayurcann on a continuous path of profitability and growth.

Option and RSU Grants

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of stock options (each an " Option ") and restricted share units (each an " RSU ") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, respectively.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 133,233 Options and an aggregate of 821,500 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vests immediately. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.

Each RSU granted vests immediately. All of the RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and applicable securities laws.

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada . Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the ability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Corporation will expand and be able to maintain production capacity; the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern; continued approval of the Corporation's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Corporation; the Corporation's successful implementation of its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchanges; Ayurcann growing its exposure and market share throughout the country; Ayurcann maintaining a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the Corporation becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Corporation's inability to expand and/or maintain production capacity; the potential inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis extraction market; the potential future unviability of the cannabis market; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the cannabis industry; the Corporation's inability to obtain continued regulatory approvals ; the Corporation's inability to successfully implement its strategy to expand market share in extract and extract derivatives while providing exceptional products to consumers ; the Corporation's inability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the CSE and alternative exchange; the Corporation's inability to grow its exposure and market share; the Corporation being unable to maintain a continuous path of profitability and growth; and the inability of the Corporation to become the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Corporation's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Production Increase and Market Growth in Recreational Cannabis

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its growth in production and market share in recreational cannabis in Canada .

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES BUYBACK OF COMMON SHARES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES BUYBACK OF COMMON SHARES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (" NCIB ") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") or alternative trading systems

Under the NCIB, the Corporation intends to acquire up to 6,085,890 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of February 28, 2022, there were 121,717,818 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On any given day, during the NCIB, the Corporation may only purchase up to 15,000 Common Shares, which is equivalent to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 60,000 calculated based on the trading volumes on the CSE over the past 12 months and may purchase once per calendar week, in a block trade, a greater number of Common Shares.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. REPORTS RECORD SALES AND FOURTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF POSITIVE OPERATING INCOME

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE:AYUR OTCQB: AYUR F FSE:3ZQ0 ) (" Ayurcann " or the " C ompany "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to report its financial and operating results for its second quarter ending December 31, 2021. All figures reported are in Canadian dollars.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 3 1 , 2021:

Goodness Growth Holdings & Green Goods® to Host Expungement Event at Baltimore Dispensary

Expungement event will help those with simple, non-violent cannabis convictions learn about and begin the process to clear their criminal records

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today announced that it is hosting a free cannabis expungement clinic on Saturday, May 7 at its Green Goods ® cannabis dispensary in Baltimore .

Green Thumb Industries Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Trulieve Announces May 2022 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

Trulieve logo

  • Regenerative Cannabis Live, May 5, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote speech and panel discussion. Event details may be found here: https://regenerativecannabislive.com/
About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

  • Generated record gross revenues of $5.6 million in 2021, representing 124% growth YOY
  • Maintained a strong capital position with $28.8 million of assets, and $6.4 million of liabilities

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "2021 was a transformative year for Adastra. Having joined in May of 2021, I have seen considerable progress being made on many fronts – we acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach; introduced several new, innovative cannabis products; entered new domestic markets; and created marketing and sales initiatives that have raised brand awareness among consumers and retailers. The team has worked diligently in restructuring and reducing costs giving us a solid foundation as we move forward."

"Strategically, our focus remains on the following growth areas: medical product development and formulation; premium branded extraction products; dried flower products; drug formulation; sales force expansion; and global opportunities. One of the fastest growing cannabis product categories in both Canada and the U.S. is infused pre-rolls. We are excited to be launching these types of pre-rolls shortly. As we are succeeding with shatter SKU expansion, we plan to leverage our shelf space to sell to the provincial distributors and anticipate this category being a big contributor to our success."

"Combined, our production rollout and market expansion strategies give us optimism for 2022 and beyond," added Mr. Forbes. "We believe we have established a platform for profitable growth, with multiple revenue streams and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Financial Highlights
  • Achieved record revenues of approximately $5.6 million in 2021, compared to approximately $2.5 million in 2020 - an increase of 124%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
  • Achieved revenues of approximately $2.0 million in Q4 2021, compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q4 2020 - an increase of 67%.
  • Achieved gross profit of approximately $1.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately $0.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 - an increase of 138%, noting that the current year included approximately $0.4 million of inventory write-downs.
  • Reduced operating expenses to approximately $4.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $7.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 due to a reduction in non-cash share based payment expenses, advertising and promotional costs and professional fees.
Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Corporate and Business Highlights
  • Completed a full corporate rebrand of "Phyto Extractions Inc." to "Adastra Holdings Ltd." to better align the Company's name and image as a comprehensive leader in cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturing.
  • Acquired PerceiveMD, which opened the door for Phyto and Adastra to break new ground as providers of cannabis and psychedelic therapies to Canadians and people around the world.
  • Launched Phyto Extractions Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Line.
  • Completed the acquisition of Phyto Extractions to drive accelerated growth and profitability through a comprehensive strategy of product innovation and enhanced retail engagement.
  • Entered the market with the creation of THC-Free 99% Pure CBD Isolate.
  • Expanded Phyto Extractions product line distribution into Yukon and Northwest Territories .
  • Received licensing by Health Canada that will enable the Company to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.
  • Refinancing of mortgage facility to provide incremental $1.0 million of liquidity allowing Adastra to expand production capabilities for future growth.
  • Distillate production increased by 134 kg, or 90% in Q4 2021 from Q4 2020.
  • Distillate production increased from 150kg in Q4 2020 to 284kg in Q4 2021.
  • Shatter production increased to 50 kg in Q4 2021 – no shatter was produced in Q4 2020.
Results of Operations

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020


Q4 2021

Q4 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Revenue

$

$

$

$

Cost of sales

1,989,604

1,245,097

5,628,616

2,499,355

Gross profit

(1,712,154)

(625,053)

(3,684,925)

(1,713,77)

Operating expenses

277,450

620,044

1,943,691

785,581

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(2,292,255)

(426,180)

(4,335,429)

(7,950,595)


(1,668,673)

90,473

(2,749,939)

(7,615,864)

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020




2021

2020




$

$




28,775,450

13,736,950




1,041,467

60,000

The above number have been subject to audit and reflect the consolidated results of the Company.

Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has cancelled 10 million shares that were voluntarily returned to treasury for no valuable consideration by certain founders of the Company. The share cancellation was effective April 29, 2022 .

As a select number of founders voluntarily surrendered the shares for no valuable consideration, the share cancellation did not constitute an "issuer bid" or an "offer to acquire" as defined in National Instrument 62‐104 – Take‐Over Bids and Issuer Bids . The total number of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adastra has been reduced from 65,970,547 to 55,970,547, or a decrease of approximately 15%.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's plans to grow in the following areas: medical product development and formulation, premium branded extraction products, dried flower products, drug formulation, sales force expansion and global opportunities; the expected benefits of the Company's plan to leverage its shelf space to sell its pre-rolls to the provincial distributors and any expected revenue growth therefrom; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in

regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward looking statements.

Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat with analyst Derek Dley and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Logo

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

WEBCAST:

Click here

Miguel Martin , Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott , Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and question and answer period. This weblink has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" link at https://investor.auroramj.com/ under "News & Events".

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, and Whistler, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, and Pedanios. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding timing of the release of the Company's financial statements for third quarter ended March 31, 2022 and scheduling of the conference call to discuss results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions managements considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .  The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

