VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, Cult Food Science Corp., Eat Well Group, Blue Star Gold, and Affinor Growers on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) announces significant achievements in Idaho and Arizona

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has provided updates from the Washington Mine in Idaho and the Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. The company has engaged the Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) of Montana Technical University to provide mineralogy, gravity, and flotation testwork at the Washington Mine. The company has engaged the Center for Advanced Materials Processing (CAMP) of Montana Technical University to provide mineralogy, gravity, and flotation testwork at the Washington Mine. Director and VP Capital Markets Peter Clausi spoke with Shoran Devi about the updates.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' updates, click here.

Cult Food Science Corp. (CSE:CULT) introduces Performance Scramble

Cult Food (CULT) portfolio company Fiction Foods has completed formulation and prototyping work for their flagship food product, "Performance Scramble." Performance Scramble is a nutrient-rich liquid designed to enhance mental and physical performance. Fiction Foods' Performance Scramble provides more omega-3 than salmon, more probiotics than yogurt and more antioxidants than blueberries and is preparing to launch in the third quarter of 2022. Lejjy Gafour, President of CULT sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Lejjy Gafour and to learn more about Cult Food's new product, click here.

Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG) closes $5M private placement

Eat Well Investment Group (EWG) has closed a non-brokered private placement with Nurture Healthy Food LLP for gross proceeds of $5,017,999.50. Eat Well issued 6,690,666 units at a price of $0.75 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Proceeds of the offerings will be used for M&A and general working capital. Marc Aneed, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Eat Well Group sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Marc Aneed and to learn more about Eat Well Investment Group's private placement, click here.

Blue Star Gold (TSXV:BAU) releases 2021 results and summarizes 2022 exploration plans

Blue Star Gold (BAU) has provided all outstanding results from its 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project. Blue Star successfully completed all phases of the 2021 program in September. Several unevaluated targets were evaluated and the company is reprioritizing targets for upcoming drill programs. Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the drilling results.

For the full interview with Darren Lindsay and to learn more about Blue Star Gold's 2021 results, click here.

Affinor Growers (CSE:AFI) signs wholesale distribution agreement

Affinor Growers (AFI) has signed a non-exclusive agreement with Berrymobile Fruit Distribution Inc. Berrymobile is a Vancouver-based distribution company that partners with retailers across major grocery banners in the Lower Mainland. Affinor's vertical farming showcase located in Abbotsford, BC is now completely operational. The partnership with Berrymobile is expected to accelerate Affinor's production scaleup plan, spur vertical growing technology and increase greenhouse sales. Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the agreement.

For the full interview with Nick Brusatore and to learn more about Affinor Growers wholesale distribution agreement, click here.

Nunavut, Canada's easternmost territory, was a marvel of natural resources and investment opportunities long before its split from the Northwest Territories in 1999. Since then, the territory has seen a mining and economic boom that many new, modern states rarely see. Mineral exploration investment has increased five-fold and Nunavut is now the northern leader in exploration investment.

On the global stage, Nunavut ranks within the best 30 jurisdictions worldwide based on the geologic attractiveness and government policies in support of exploration. The territory hosts a perfect storm of investor interest and several highly prospective precious minerals projects, including an operational diamond mine and permitting-stage gold projects.

Blue Star Gold (TSXV: BAU, FSE: 5WP0, OTCQB: BAUFF) is an exploration and development company focused on high-grade gold and silver projects in Nunavut. The company delivers a significant opportunity for value creation based on its highly prospective precious metal assets and resource growth potential. Blue Star's experienced and skilled team primes the company for success in mining endeavors and strong relationship formation with regulatory bodies and local communities.

Nunavut boasts a politically stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Over several decades, the territory has built significant investor relations in the natural resource sector and hosts some of the lowest capital, small business and corporate taxes in the country. These conditions strategically position Blue Star Gold for fast-tracked development and provide the excellent potential for resource expansion and future advanced drilling campaigns.

The company currently has two contiguous gold projects in operation, its flagship Ulu gold project and Hood River property. The Ulu gold project hosts an extensive high-grade gold resource that Blue Star intends on expanding in the future. New discoveries on this core asset also demonstrate high-quality mine transformation potential.

Blue Star Gold

Ulu's main deposit called Flood Zone has approximately 605,000 ounces of gold measured and indicated at grades of 7.5 g/t gold over 2.5 million tonnes. Further inferred resources show an additional 226,000 ounces of gold at 5.57 g/t over 1.26 million tonnes.

The Hood River property is relatively unexplored but poses an exciting opportunity for precious metal discovery. Historic work from neighboring projects forecast promising gold yield, which has since been supported by high-grade surface samples on numerous showings on the property. Blue Star currently has over 20 gold drill targets identified for future resource growth.

When asked about immediate plans for the next 12 months, Blue Star Gold CEO Grant Ewing discussed advanced technological data collection and analysis. “We've had several generations of work, but no one has really put the data altogether. So that's the first step we've undertaken with this Ulu project." This foundational step would create an in-depth geological scaling model of the property compiled in a state-of-the-art GIS database.

Much of Blue Star's success can be attributed to its very supportive shareholder base and strong management team. Combining expertise from geological, exploration and financial sectors, the management and technical team primes the company for significant growth.

With a core gold asset and another very high-quality exploration project, the company has a clean focus that prioritizes development and stakeholder interests.

Blue Star Gold's Company Highlights

  • Blue star Gold is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold and silver projects in Nunavut, Canada.
  • The company is currently operating two gold exploration projects, its flagship Ulu gold project and its Hood River project.
  • The Ulu gold property hosts two primary deposits, the Flood Zone and Gnu Zone. The Flood Zone deposit contains over 600,000 ounces of gold indicated at grades around 7.5 g/t gold with additional inferred resources.
  • The Hood River project presents Blue Star with an exciting exploration opportunity of over 20 prospective gold targets on the property. The limited exploration history also offers an entry-level opportunity for investors.
  • The company is currently building the first fully compiled GIS database for its projects. This database allows Blue Star to analyze mineral reports for better geological modeling and resource expansion.
  • Blue Star Gold is well-positioned with a strong shareholder portfolio. Currently, management and insiders hold over a third of the company.
  • Blue Star Gold acquired Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Blue Star Gold's Key Projects

Ulu Gold Project

The Ulu property covers an area of 947 hectares approximately 523 kilometers north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and within the Kitikmeot Settlement Area of Nunavut. The project site is accessible via fixed-wing aircraft or seasonal ice road and benefits from local infrastructure, including telecommunications, administrative and housing structures.

The property's main deposit, the Flood Zone, is a northwest-trending, shear hosted anastomosing vein/alteration system. A 2020 exploration program reported gold assay results that measured 14.95 g/t gold over 13.8 meters (upper zone) and 9.65 g/t gold over 6.0 meters (lower zone). Additionally, the secondary Gnu Zone deposit has seen partial drilling exposure of its inferred 66,000 ounce gold resource and it is open for expansion with numerous proximal targets.

In 2020, Blue Star conducted a significant diamond drilling program at its Ulu and Hood River properties. The operation included 7,624 meters of drilling over 38 diamond drilling holes.

Future plans include an updated resource estimate, as well as exploration focused on expanding resources at the Flood and Gnu deposits. Past metallurgical tests indicate excellent gold recoveries, which poses exciting possible discoveries and economic prosperity in Blue Star Gold's future.

Hood River Project

The Hood River property spans an 8,015 hectare area in Nunavut, Canada, and has a 20 year renewable Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) issued by Nunavut Tunngavik in June 2013. The property covers the southern portion of the High Lake Greenstone Belt, known for rich gold resources and structural characteristics similar to the prolific Red Lake Belt in Ontario.

Exploration of the property identified 26 mineralized showings spread across five main zones: North Fold Nose, Crown, Penthouse South, Penthouse North and Blackridge. A 2019 drilling and prospecting program reported significant mineral samples graded between 3.9 g/t gold and 31 g/t gold, the highest of which was at North Fold Nose.

The project's underexplored history presents investors with an entry-level opportunity for this high-quality project. Blue Star Gold plans to conduct further prospecting and sampling to identify and prioritize prospective gold targets.

Blue Star Gold's Management Team

Grant Ewing, P. Geo. - CEO

Grant Ewing is an accomplished mining executive with a strong technical foundation and solid business acumen. He is a professional geologist by background and has over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and the last 10 years in senior executive roles.

Ewing's extensive knowledge base covers the entire mine development cycle, from early-stage exploration to production, in several different commodities. He has experience building value by managing the development of exploration assets from the discovery phase to economic evaluation. Strong corporate development and investor relations, merger and acquisitions and capital markets knowledge complement his mineral industry experience.

Ewing has experience with several successful mineral exploration and development companies at the executive level throughout his career, including Rockridge Resources, Kiska Metals/AuRico Metals and Acadian Mining, among others. Ewing is also a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Robert Metcalfe - Chairman & Director

Robert James Metcalfe is a lawyer and was a senior partner with the law firm Lang Michener LLP for 20 years. He is the former President and CEO of Armadale Properties and Counsels to all of the Armadale Group of Companies, with significant holdings across numerous industries including finance, construction of office buildings, airport ownership, management and refurbishing, land development and automotive dealerships as well as newspaper publishing, radio and television stations. Metcalfe has served as president, CEO, lead director, chairman and committee member on numerous publicly listed natural resource and industry company corporate boards in Canada, the USA, England, South America and Africa.

As director and shareholder, Metcalfe has been engaged in numerous acquisitions, divestitures, corporate reorganizations, financings and corporate improvements, and served on multiple special committees across many sectors. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a member in good standing of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Andrea Yuan - CFO

Andrea Yuan is a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire. Yuan obtained her Bachelor of Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994 and started her career as an internal auditor and then as team head of the internal audit department at the Bank of China's Shanghai Pudong branch in China from 1994 to 1999. After arriving in Canada in 1999, she worked in various senior accounting positions. From 2004 to 2011, she worked at Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, where she advanced to an audit principal. In November 2011, Yuan started her own financial and management consulting company, Black Dragon Financial Consulting Services Inc. She acted as CFO for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. - Vice President Exploration

Darren Lindsay is a registered professional geoscientist in BC, NU and NT with over 25 years of mineral exploration experience across four continents, focusing on orogenic gold systems. In addition to more than 15 years working in the Slave Structural Province with BHP Minerals, Inmet Mining, Miramar Hope Bay, Newmont and NxGold, Lindsey has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Guyana, Ghana and Western Australia. He was directly involved with and led teams for belt-scale exploration, resource expansions, and feasibility level studies of gold deposits in the Hope Bay Belt, Nunavut. Also, Lindsey was a key member of the team that defined prospective stratigraphy hosting the northern deposits of the Hope Bay belt that led to the targeting and substantial expansion of the mineral resources leading to the purchase of Miramar Hope Bay by Newmont.

Lindsey holds a B.Sc. honors degree in geology from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. honors degree in biochemistry from Carleton University.

Peter M. Kuhn - Technical Advisor

Peter M. Kuhn is a proactive mining executive recognized for vision and creative problem solving with extensive experience in international projects. He has held senior positions with Thyssen Mining Construction, BLM Mining Services in Sudbury, Bullion River Gold and his own private company. In 2014, he joined WPC Resources and was General Manager of Blue Star Gold Corp. until he was appointed a Technical Advisor. Kuhn holds a Master of Engineering degree from the Technical University of Clausthal, Germany.

Eugene Flood - Technical Advisor

Eugene Flood is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in Canada and internationally. Flood discovered the Flood Zone on the Ulu property in June 1989 for BHP Minerals and found several additional mineralized zones on this property, including the Central Zone, West Limb, East Limb, South Zone, Gnu Zone, Zebra, Apex, and the Northern Fold Nose Zone. Flood has also been involved in all aspects of the Ulu project, including mapping, drilling and calculating the first resource on the Flood Zone and identified the Doris Lake area in North Hope Bay, Nunavut.

As the owner of Flood Consulting, he has provided GIS-based spatial prospectively analysis for such clients as Goldfields, B2 Gold and Goldcorp. Currently, he acts as technical advisor to Aurion Resources in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. In addition to 10 years working in the Slave Structural Province, Eugene has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Sweden, Finland, French Guyana and Brazil.

Flood graduated from Lakehead University with a B.Sc. degree in geology in 1985.

Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Releases Final 2021 Results and Summarizes its 2022 Exploration Plans

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide all final outstanding results including surface samples, re-sampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program:

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an expanded Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).

Blue Star owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, and the highly prospective Hood River MEA property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent expansion of the Roma Project and now the expanded Hood River Project, the Company controls approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Blue Star Gold Drills 5.21 g/t Gold over 3.00 Metres in a Structure Parallel to Its High-Grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit

Blue Star Gold Drills 5.21 g/t Gold over 3.00 Metres in a Structure Parallel to Its High-Grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from an additional eight (8) drill holes from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. Results from ten (10) drill holes remain outstanding.

Highlights from the recently completed drill program:

Blue Star Gold Acquires Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement Consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Blue Star Gold Acquires Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement Consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an additional Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc (NTI) and the staking of additional claims resulting in the continued consolidation of the Roma Project. Additionally, the Company provides an update on the initial geochemical surveying completed at the Roma Project, located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Highlights:

Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives Heliborne Magnetic - TDEM Survey, Results at Duhamel NI-CU-CO Property, Expands Land Position, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to report it has received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Due to the high-quality response of both TDEM and magnetic signatures, Marvel has expanded its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Nexus Gold Reports Additional Assay Results from the McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

Nexus Gold Reports Additional Assay Results from the McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

  • Hole MK-21-025 returns 10.21 g/t Au over 2 meters

GCM Mining Provides January 2022 Production Update; Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on March 15, 2022

GCM Mining Provides January 2022 Production Update; Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on March 15, 2022

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations are continuing to perform as expected in 2022 with gold production of 16,474 ounces of gold in January, up from 15,055 ounces of gold in the month of January 2021. Segovia's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of January 2022 was 207,808 ounces, up almost 1% over last year.

GCM Mining processed a total of 42,015 tonnes in January 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,355 tonnes per day ("tpd"), compared with 41,426 tonnes and 1,336 tpd in January 2021. Operating results in January 2022 reflected a scheduled semi-annual four-day plant shutdown for regular maintenance compared with a two-day maintenance shutdown in January 2021. Taking into consideration the maintenance shutdowns, the Maria Dama plant processed an average of 1,556 tonnes per operating day in January 2022 compared with 1,428 tonnes per operating day in January last year. Segovia's head grades averaged 13.5 g/t in January 2022 compared with 12.6 g/t in January last year. The activities associated with the expansion of the Maria Dama plant from 1500 to 2000 tpd are progressing well and all of the upgrades will be completed by the end of March, except for the expansion of the crushing facility which has been impacted by supply chain delays and is now expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

Gold Mountain Confirms New High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Elusive Zone at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Confirms New High-Grade Gold Discovery in the Elusive Zone at the Elk Gold Project

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new high-grade gold system in the Elusive Zone, located 5km southwest of the Siwash North gold resource, both part of the Company's 100% controlled Elk Gold Project. These diamond drill intercepts confirm the presence of multiple high-grade zones at the Elk Gold property, further illustrating the robust exploration potential and scalability of the project

Highlights:

  • Drilling highlights include:
    • 2.07m grading 51.15 g/t Au including 0.3m of 351 g/t Au
  • Gold Mountain is the first operator at the Elk Gold Project to drill test the Elusive Zone and intercept significant gold mineralization in the first holes of this campaign.
  • These high-grade intercepts mark a new discovery at the Elk Gold property, providing the Company with a potential path to significantly upscale its resource.

"When we acquired this project in 2019, we knew there was significant untapped mineralization within the Elk's 21,000 hectare land package. Rather than ending our Phase II drill program at Siwash North, we took a calculated risk by adding an exploratory drill test at the Elusive zone in hopes of making a new discovery," commented CEO and Director Kevin Smith. "Today, we're thrilled to announce that this decision has paid off with the discovery of a new high-grade gold system within the Nicola Volcanics. It is extremely rare for the first holes in an undrilled zone to return such strong results, and for us to encounter significant mineralization is a testament to our ability to upscale this project beyond Siwash North. This new discovery adds a brand new dimension to the project and opens up considerable blue sky potential. With the Company now into production, having recently increased our resources, and now making a new discovery within the southern part of our claims, we have dramatically de-risked our story and added a clear path to aggressively upscale both production and exploration."

Cole Evans, CEO of HEG further comments, "The Elk Gold Mine's technical team has done a tremendous job identifying a >5km long structural trend that appears to correlate closely with multiple gold occurrences across the property, including Siwash North and the newly discovered Elusive Zone. Surficial geochemistry suggests the Elusive Zone is similar in scale to Siwash North, and importantly, our team is seeing significantly more visible gold at Elusive Zone compared to Siwash North and initial drill results confirm this system may be higher-grade."

New Discovery

The Company intercepted significant high-grade mineralization in the campaign's first drill holes at its Elusive Zone, displaying visible gold and resembling the high-grade veins drilled at Siwash North. Additionally, hole SND-049 (see "Assay Results" table) intercepted a wide interval of disseminated mineralization, unique from the Elk's renowned ultra high-grade, narrow veins that make up Gold Mountain's current resource.

These drill results, all from the southern region of the Elk Gold property, are extremely encouraging to Management, presenting a potential avenue to developing additional mineral resources and a clear path to upscale the project.

Elusive Zone

The Elusive Zone is located 5km southwest from Siwash North along the southern margin of Gold Mountain's land package and is considered the most prospective target on the property. When the Elk Gold Project was discovered in the 1980's, the second largest gold-in-soil anomaly was identified at the Elusive Zone. Given the focus at that time on developing the Siwash North deposit, the Elusive Zone was never drill tested.

Gold Mountain and its exploration management partner HEG & Associates ("HEG") performed soil geochemical samples across the Elusive zone during its Phase II exploration program, results of which further supported and better delineated the gold-in-soil anomaly thus helping identify drill targets.

With the Company's Phase lll drill program already underway and in full stride, Gold Mountain will revisit the Elusive zone in its Phase lV exploration campaign next spring. By returning to this highly prospective target, the Company hopes to further uncover high-grade, shallow mineralization while it continues building its vein model in the southern portion of its claims.

Phase lll Drill Program

Gold Mountain kicked off its Phase lll drill program in December 2021 with the first holes of the campaign infilling areas within the established resource. This program is forecasted to drill 10,000 total meters in and around the high-grade Siwash North vein systems. The Company will look to continue performing step-out and infill drilling near its operating open pits, as well as extending its geological model to the east.

Phase lll work also features 5,000 meters of historical core relogging as the Company attempts to continue uncovering mineralization that may have been overlooked by previous operators.

Drill Results

Below is a table of selected core drill results from Elusive. A complete list of all drill results to date have been posted to the Company's website at www.Gold-Mountain.ca:

Assay Results

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)*

Au (g/t)

SND21-051

192.28

194.35

2.07

51.15

including

192.28

192.58

0.3

351

SND21-049

9.00

15.00

6.0

0.97

including

9.99

10.29

0.3

3.46

*Assay intervals are presented as apparent thickness. True thickness will vary depending on the orientation of the drill hole but are typically 70-90% of the apparent thickness.

Drill Collar Locations

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below and have been posted to the Company's website for all drill holes:

Drill Collar Locations

Drill Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Depth (m)

Dip

SND21-051

689876

5522508

1600

325

243

50

SND21-049

690064

5522648

1600

325

99.03

45

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Gold Mountain adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third-party laboratory. Core samples were analyzed by Actlabs in Kamloops BC using Fire Assay methods with a gravimetric finish for results over 10g/t gold.

No material QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57km from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website atwww.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact:

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Kevin Smith, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 604-309-6340
Email: ks@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine_

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward looking statements in the press release include but are not limited to: any potential increase in the Company's resource and the overall impact the results of the Phase 3 exploration program will have on the Elk Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Annual Information Form for the year ended January 31, 2021 a copy of which was filed on November 4, 20201 and is available on SEDAR.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this News Release.

Challenger Exploration

Intercept of 67.7m at 7.3 g/t Gold Confirms the Verde Zone as a Continuous 1.5 Kilometre Zone of Mineralisation

Challenger Exploration (ASX:CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce the results from 64 holes and three drill hole extensions from its Verde Zone extension drill program at the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project, in San Juan Argentina. A total of 65 of the 67 drill holes (97%) intersected significant gold mineralisation with 51 of 69 holes (74%) intersecting at least 10 grams x metres of AuEq mineralisation. This infill and extension drill program is ongoing with 4 of 9 drill rigs currently turning on the Verde Zone.

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Extensive Lithium and Pathfinder Elements Anomaly Defined at Roe Hills Project – East Kalgoorlie

Coherent2.7kmlonganomalyislocatedjust10kmsouthoftheMannalithiumprospectandrepresentsa priority drilltarget

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI “Kairos” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has identified a new coherent lithium and pathfinder elements anomalous corridor at its 100%-owned Roe Hills Project, located east of Kalgoorlie in WA. This high-priority lithium target is located approximately ~10km south of the Manna Lithium Project, owned by Global Lithium Resources and Breaker Resources (ASX: GL1 and ASX: BRB).

