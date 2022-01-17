Gold Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Rover Metals reports on ...

Rover Metals (TSXV:ROVR) reports on the phase 2 exploration program at its Cabin Gold Project

Rover Metals (ROVR) has reported results from the phase 2 exploration program at its Cabin Gold Project in the Northwest Territories. The company began the Phase 2 program last summer. The goal was to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the program's success.

Northstar (CSE:NSG) makes new discoveries at Miller Gold Property

Northstar (NSG) has announced results from phase II.B drilling on the Miller Gold Property in Ontario. These results follow recently reported results from channel and grab samples collected from eight stripped areas on the Miller and Searless properties last year. CEO Brian Fowler joined Caroline Egan to discuss the latest developments on the property.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) prepares for winter drilling program

Baselode Energy Corp. (FIND) has received a Temporary Work Camp permit from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. The permit is for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the preparations.

Stratabound Minerals (TSXV:SB) announces management changes and new technical advisory council

Following its acquisition of the Fremont Gold Project in California, Stratabound Minerals (SB) has announced management team and advisory board appointments. The team of mining and exploration professionals will help build and execute on a mine development plan. Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the changes.

CoinSmart (NEO:SMRT) reports record revenue in December

CoinSmart Financial (SMRT) has announced a record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million. This represents a 460 per cent increase in revenue compared to December 2020. CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the company's success and plans moving forward.

Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the New Andrew Zone at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the New Andrew Zone at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. The Company is pleased to announce that its exploration program has been able to confirm and expand the historic gold grades at the Andrew South, Andrew Middle, and Andrew North Targets. The expansion includes an increase to the historical average gold grades reported across all of these historic targets. Rover has grouped the north, middle and south bounds of Andrew into a new single Andrew Zone, which extends 800 meters from south to north at surface. The map of the Bugow Iron Formation on the Company's website has been updated to show the location of the new Andrew Zone. The south end of the Andrew Zone is situated roughly 500 meters northeast of the Beaver Zone. The Beaver Zone was featured in the Company's December 7, 2021 release. The Company has now reported on the discovery of three medium-to-high grade mineralized gold zones at Cabin: the Arrow, Beaver, and Andrew Zones, all open at depth, and along strike.

Andrew Zone Expansion

Rover Metals Announces $100,000 Government Exploration Grant for Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces $100,000 Government Exploration Grant for Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a $100,000 exploration grant for its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada from the Government of the Northwest Territories' Mining Incentive Program ("MIP"). MIP received additional 2021 funding from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor) under its mandate to ensure that mineral resource exploration and development continues to flourish in the north.

About the Cabin Gold Project
In September 2020, Rover kicked-off its first exploration drilling program at the historic Cabin Gold Project. The exploration program included both confirmation and expansion drilling of historical high grade gold drill intercepts in the "Arrow Zone" area of the historic Bugow Iron Formation. The Bugow Iron Formation is the controlling structure for the gold mineralization on the property and is over 15 km in length. On November 24, 2020 , the Company reported an intersection of 32 meters of continuous gold averaging 13.6 grams per ton Au from the Arrow Zone. Rover's 2020 expansion drilling included the discovery of what it believes to be a primary gold bearing ore shoot at the Arrow Zone. The Arrow Zone remains open at depth, underneath Cabin Lake, and is only accessible for expansion drilling in the winter months. Rover's 2020 drill program was the initial step towards confirming and expanding the historic 100,000 tons at 0.30 Oz/ton Au* historic resource estimate, reported for the Arrow Zone, towards a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. The Arrow Zone will see expansion drilling commencing in Q1-2022.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Rover Metals, Swarmio Media, Nextech AR and Alpha Cognition

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Rover Metals, Swarmio Media, Nextech AR and Alpha Cognition

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Rover Metals, Swarmio Media, Nextech AR and Alpha Cognition discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the Historic Beaver Zone, at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Infill and Delineation of the Historic Beaver Zone, at Cabin Gold, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been able to achieve expansion of the economic gold grades at the historic Beaver Zone. The Beaver Zone is situated roughly 400 meters northwest of the Arrow Zone, which was the focus of the Company's exploration efforts in 2020. In November 2020, the Arrow Zone was delineated as a near surface, 120-meter high-grade ore shoot, open at depth. The Beaver Zone, currently defined as approximately 90 meters in near surface length, is showing potential to extend south-east into the high-grade Arrow Zone, as well as being open to the northwest, and at depth.

Beaver Zone Expansion
The Company is reporting multiple near-surface intercepts of economic gold grades at the Beaver Zone. Highlights of Phase 2 drilling include: new drill hole CL-21-10 which reported 6.4 meters of 4.63 g/t Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 g/t Au ; new drill hole CL-21-15 which reported 5.8 meters of 2.13 g/t Au (from 50.0m to 55.8m); new drill hole CL-21-39 which reported 4.6 meters of 2.21 g/t Au (from 11.0m to 15.6m); and new drill hole CL-21-40 which reported 4.5 meters of 0.84 g/t Au (from 13.8m to 18.3m). The results, both confirm and expand upon, historical drilling at Beaver in the 1980s, and have returned higher grades than historical results . The historical drill holes and new holes can be referenced in the drill plan for the Beaver Zone below. A table of significant Beaver Zone drill results greater than 0.5 g/t Au listed by hole and interval can be found at the bottom of this release.

Rover Metals Announces Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Now Complete at Up Town Gold Project, NWT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 Exploration Drilling is now complete at the Up Town Gold project NWT, Canada (60 th parallel). The Company optioned a 75% interest ("Option Agreement") in the project to Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. ("Arctic Fox") (formerly Melius Capital Corp). Arctic Fox is seeking a public listing of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Up Town Gold Project
The Up Town Gold project is located on the outskirts of city limits of the city of Yellowknife. The Up Town Gold project is an Archean lode-gold prospect adjoining the historic 7.2 million ounces 1 (0.564 ounces per tonne Au or 16 g/t Au) Giant Mine gold deposit in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories and Gold Terra Resources' (TSXV: YGT) Yellowknife City Gold Project. The 3,227 hectare property hosts ten high-grade gold occurrences. Most work to date has been conducted at the Rod Zone and Fox South Zone. The Rod Zone was drilled to a shallow depth in the 1960's and mined on a small scale in 1979 by previous owners. Recent historic surface sampling at the Rod Vein returned grab samples up to 318 g/t Au and channel samples up to 1.20 m @ 17.27 g/t Au 2 . Drilling by Rover in 2017 at the Rod Zone returned significant gold intersections in all of three holes drilled with best results of 5.4 m @ 4.28 g/t Au including 0.9 m @ 22.10 g/t Au ( Rover Metals Press Release dated October 4, 2017 ). At the Fox South Zone, a different style of wide, disseminated, shear zone hosted mineralization returned historic surface samples up to 30.3 g/t Au. Rover drilled the Fox South Zone in 2017 with best results of 7.1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 5.12 g/t Au.

Mako Gold

Extensional Drilling At Tchaga & Gogbala Delivers Further High-Grade Gold

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 32 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) holes from the 10,000m drilling program at the Gogbala Prospect, and 7 RC/DD holes from the ongoing 10,000m drilling program at the Tchaga Prospect, at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala and Tchaga are located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 4).

AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

AMEX Announces C$33.7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") (TSXV: AMX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 7,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company, at a price per Flow-Through Share of $4.82 (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds of C$33,740,000 (the "Offering").

Marvel's SPINCO Power-One Resources, NI-PGE-REE's-Uranium Project, Moves Forward Finalizes Financing and Listing Process

Marvel's SPINCO Power-One Resources, NI-PGE-REE's-Uranium Project, Moves Forward Finalizes Financing and Listing Process

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") Further to the Company's news releases March 17, 2021 and April 23, 2021 the Company received final approval on the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving Power-One Resources Corp. ("Power-One"). The Company received the required shareholder approval in connection with the arrangement at its special meeting of shareholders held April 23, 2021. As part of the transaction, Marvel shareholders received 16,000,000 common shares with Marvel receiving 5,000,000 common shares for transferring the Serpent River Pecors Project (Elliott Lake, Ontario), and the Wicheeda Project (Prince George, BC) to Power-One

Marvel currently holds an equity stake in Power-One of approximately 26%.

Gold Bull Logo

Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

