The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals, Northstar, Baseload Energy, Stratabound Minerals, and CoinSmart on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Rover Metals reports on ...

Rover Metals (TSXV:ROVR) reports on the phase 2 exploration program at its Cabin Gold Project

Rover Metals (ROVR) has reported results from the phase 2 exploration program at its Cabin Gold Project in the Northwest Territories. The company began the Phase 2 program last summer. The goal was to discover and delineate new gold mineralized zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project. Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the program's success.

For the full interview with Judson Culter and to learn more about Rover Metals' Cabin Gold Project, click here.

Northstar (CSE:NSG) makes new discoveries at Miller Gold Property

Northstar (NSG) has announced results from phase II.B drilling on the Miller Gold Property in Ontario. These results follow recently reported results from channel and grab samples collected from eight stripped areas on the Miller and Searless properties last year. CEO Brian Fowler joined Caroline Egan to discuss the latest developments on the property.

For the full interview with Brian Fowler and to learn more about Northstar's Miller Gold Property, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) prepares for winter drilling program

Baselode Energy Corp. (FIND) has received a Temporary Work Camp permit from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. The permit is for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the preparations.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's winter drilling program, click here.

Stratabound Minerals (TSXV:SB) announces management changes and new technical advisory council

Following its acquisition of the Fremont Gold Project in California, Stratabound Minerals (SB) has announced management team and advisory board appointments. The team of mining and exploration professionals will help build and execute on a mine development plan. Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the changes.

For the full interview with Kim Tyler and to learn more about Stratabound Minerals' management changes, click here.

CoinSmart (NEO:SMRT) reports record revenue in December

CoinSmart Financial (SMRT) has announced a record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million. This represents a 460 per cent increase in revenue compared to December 2020. CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the company's success and plans moving forward.

For the full interview with Justin Hartzman and to learn more about CoinSmart's December revenue reports, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CoinSmart Inc. NEO-L:SMRT Blockchain Investing
SMRT:AQN
coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Achieves Record Monthly Revenue of $2.15 Million in December

CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in December 2021 of approximately $2.15 million 1 . This represents a 460% increase compared to December 2020 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

digital graphic representing a blockchain

Blockchain Trends 2021: Mainstream Adoption Continues to Drive Market

Click here to read the previous blockchain trends article.

Blockchain technology applications are beginning to be better understood as the fast-moving market continues to grab the attention of investors across the globe.

In 2021, advancements from fund makers were key to the industry's development.

The first half of the year showed signs of what was to come in the blockchain arena, with the dialogue surrounding cryptocurrencies maturing, and appreciation increasing for what the technology could mean for everyday people.

New World To Release NFT Collection With Karl Wolf After Viral Song "Omicron Queen" Takes The Web By Storm

New World To Release NFT Collection With Karl Wolf After Viral Song "Omicron Queen" Takes The Web By Storm

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc.™ will be dropping an NFT collection with Karl Wolf as he expands his creative blueprint after his song "Omicron Queen" took the web by storm. This NFT collection comes just after the release of his album "2AM Vibes" featuring the hit single "Get Away".

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/109756_48b00b2eb4e5a9b2_002.jpg

Image 1

coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Achieves Record Monthly Revenue of $1.94 Million in November

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in November 2021 of approximately $1.94 million1. This represents a 7% increase compared to October 2021 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

November 2021 Highlights:

  • Record Monthly Revenue of $1.94MM
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) of $71MM
  • Cash Flow Positive
  • Approx. $18.3MM in cash and cash equivalents and $3.2MM in crypto assets for a total of $21.5 million ($0.36 per share)2 as at January 4th, 2022
  • No debt

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"November saw incredible volatility in the market, leading to increased revenue and a record set once again. CoinSmart thrives on the asset classes extreme volatility creating market opportunities, translating into increased trading activity amongst our client base. We are thrilled to be the marketplace of choice to facilitate such action. CoinSmart's revenue is not pegged to any one crypto asset's price which is one of the main advantages of being an ecosystem trading platform."

From time to time the company may report on any new records it achieves on key performance metrics3.

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Financial Outlook

This press release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook has been prepared by management of the Company to provide an outlook for the revenue of CoinSmart during November 2021 and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The financial outlook has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures" above and assumptions with respect to market conditions, pricing, and demand. The actual results of CoinSmart's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. CoinSmart and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures" above, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

Justin Hartzman
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail:ir@coinsmart.com
Tel.: (647) 923-7678

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

debenture fund

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,680 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,680,000 (the "Offering").

Each Debenture Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Convertible Debenture matures 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, or on the business day immediately preceding a date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.60 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion, the holder will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures that is the subject of the conversion for the period from and including the date of the latest interest payment date to, but excluding, the date of conversion. The Conversion Price is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain customary events. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of Convertible Debentures have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following notice of the change of control at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

