The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Rover Metals and Blue Star Gold discussing their latest press releasesThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Rover Metals reports ground IP survey results at its ...

Rover Metals (TSXV:ROVR) reports ground IP survey results at its Cabin Gold Project

Rover Metals (ROVR) has reported results from the phase 2 exploration program at its Cabin Gold Project in the Northwest Territories. The test results indicated a positive correlation between IP survey chargeability and the sulphide content in the Bugow Iron Formation. High-grade gold at Cabin is associated with elevated-sulphide concentration. Judson Culter, CEO of Rover Metals sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the survey results.

For the full interview with Judson Culter and to learn more about Rover Metals' survey results, click here.

Blue Star Gold (TSXV:BAU) expands Hood River Project

Blue Star (BAU) has added several high-quality gold targets to its Hood River Project in Nunavut. The project now hosts the Twilight Zone and the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, adding several highly prospective target areas with channel samples up to 32.4 g/t gold over 0.55 m. Darren Lindsay, Blue Star's VP of Exploration, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the expanded project.

For the full interview with Darren Lindsay and to learn more about Blue Star Gold's Hood River Project expansion, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Expands Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement Adding Several High-Quality Gold Target Areas

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an expanded Hood River Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI).

Blue Star owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease that hosts the high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit, and the highly prospective Hood River MEA property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. With the recent expansion of the Roma Project and now the expanded Hood River Project, the Company controls approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Blue Star Gold Drills 5.21 g/t Gold over 3.00 Metres in a Structure Parallel to Its High-Grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit

Blue Star Gold Drills 5.21 g/t Gold over 3.00 Metres in a Structure Parallel to Its High-Grade Flood Zone Gold Deposit

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from an additional eight (8) drill holes from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. Results from ten (10) drill holes remain outstanding.

Highlights from the recently completed drill program:

Blue Star Gold Acquires Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement Consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Blue Star Gold Acquires Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement Consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an additional Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) with Nunavut Tunngavik Inc (NTI) and the staking of additional claims resulting in the continued consolidation of the Roma Project. Additionally, the Company provides an update on the initial geochemical surveying completed at the Roma Project, located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt (HLGB), Nunavut.

Highlights:

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares and Warrant Extension

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Common Shares and Warrant Extension

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of November 4, 2021 and November 17, 2021, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "FT Private Placement") of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") by issuing 296,000 FT Shares at a price of $0.72 per FT Share raising gross proceeds of $193,680.

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the Exchange, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Share Private Placement") of common shares (the "Shares") by issuing 735,294 Shares at a price of $0.68 per Share, raising gross proceeds of $500,000.

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Through Shares and Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Non-Flow Through Shares

Blue Star Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow Through Shares and Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Non-Flow Through Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of November 4, 2021 and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,944,445 flow-through common shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.72 raising total gross proceeds of $1,400,000. The Company paid finder's fees of $84,000 and 20,833 common shares ("Finder's Shares") at a price of $0.72 to Glores Securities and Qwest Investment Fund Management.

The FT Shares and Finder's Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration and development of the Company's projects in Nunavut.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Red Pine Exploration Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 25, 2022, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly approved.

At the meeting, the shareholders:

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Announces Results of Ground IP Survey at Its Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada

Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4XO) (" Rover " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, NT, Canada . In Q4-2021, Rover tested a ground induced polarized survey ("IP Survey") over proven high-grade gold zones on the property. The test results indicated a positive correlation between IP Survey chargeability and the sulfide content in the Bugow Iron Formation . High-grade gold at Cabin is associated with elevated-sulfide concentration. The Company followed up the successful test survey, with an extensive ground IP Survey that covered the Beaver Zone, Andrew Zone, and the Camp Target . The Company is pleased to announce that one of the highlights of the IP Survey is a large anomaly that appears to extend the Beaver Zone 200 meters to the southeast (of the final drill hole of the 2021 drill program, CL-21-40), trending towards the high-grade Arrow Zone. On December 7, 2021 the Company released the results of its drilling at the Beaver Zone. Highlights from drilling at the Beaver Zone included 6.4 meters of 4.63 gt Au (from 42.6m to 49.0m), including 2.6 meters of 7.80 gt Au . Highlights of 2020 drilling at the Arrow Zone included 32 meters of 13.6 gt Au .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af8677ef-97f9-4af4-ae36-0b658b890081

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

SCOTTIE RESOURCES REPORTS INTERCEPT OF 15.6 G/T GOLD OVER 2.25 METRES AND 3.21 G/T GOLD OVER 10.00 METRES AT BLUEBERRY ZONE

Scottie Resources Corp. (" Scottie " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional assay results from the Blueberry Zone on its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, located in BC's Golden Triangle. The Blueberry Zone drilling is part of a 14,500 m drill program completed during the 2021 season and is located north-northeast of the past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC . Initially discovered during a small drill program in 2019, the Blueberry Zone has become one of the most significant areas of deposit growth on the property and has more than quadrupled its strike length in the past 9 months, to a length now exceeding 650 metres.

"Blueberry continues to deliver consistent results with these near surface hits, illustrating the grade continuity of the primary structure." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke : "We believe that this expanding zone could be a major production centre for the area. The untested potential of the andesite – siltstone contact leaves tremendous upside as it remains open at depth and along strike where our geologists have mapped it hundreds of additional metres to the south before it becomes hidden beneath the overlying historic lakebed sediments."

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Activities Continue in Burkina Faso

Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) advises that its employees and staff are safe and that its activities in Burkina Faso have not been affected by the current political situation. In addition, the Company notes that several operational mining companies have provided updates advising that activities are unaffected. The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as and when appropriate

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

