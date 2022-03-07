Resource News Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RooGold Inc. (CSE:ROO) welcomes new CEO

RooGold (ROO) welcomes Carlos Espinosa as CEO, President and board member, effective March 4. Carlos Espinosa is a mining executive with over 25 years of experience within Canadian capital markets, international business development and commercial banking. Mr. Espinosa earned an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico. Mr. Espinosa sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the opportunity.

Manitou Gold (TSXV:MTU) announces agreement to sell its Dryden Properties

Manitou Gold (MTU) has agreed to sell its Dryden properties located in northwestern Ontario to Dryden Gold Corp. for $7M. Manitou retains a 1 per cent net smelter royalty. Following Dryden's IPO later this year, Manitou will retain a large insider ownership position of Dryden Gold. President and CEO of Manitou Richard Murphy sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the transaction.

Metal Energy (TSXV:MERG) announces first drill program on the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy (MERG) has commenced a previously announced 3,000-metre drill program on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project. Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that yielded 1.3M tonnes at 2.55-per-cent nickel and 0.27-per-cent copper between 1971 and 1977. James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the program.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) shares an update from ACKIO Discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has provided an update of the ongoing 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery, Hook project. The company plans to continue exploring for more high-grade uranium mineralization along the ACKIO trends. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode highlighted the results with Shoran Devi

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Baselode Intersects Three New Holes with Elevated Radioactivity, Including the Highest Levels of Radioactivity To Date on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of the on-going 10,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include;

Baselode Energy Corp: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Winter Drill Program on High-Grade Uranium ACKIO Discovery

TORONTO Feb. 9, 2022 CNW Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has started on the high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"Since the ACKIO discovery in September, we've been eagerly anticipating this aggressive drill program to provide us with a better understanding of the ACKIO uranium mineralization system. In the four holes completed last year, we intersected a massive hydrothermal alteration envelope proving fertile for high-grade uranium deposition.  ACKIO's mineralization remains open in all directions, and the objective of this program is to drill 50 metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. We will also test the sandstone for unconformity-style of mineralization and sub-parallel mineralized trends to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Valor Resources

Valor Identifies Large Porphyry Copper Target

Valor Resources Limited (“Valor” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the final results of the Induced Polarisation (IP) and ground magnetic survey completed at the Picha Project in late 2021. The IP survey comprised 57-line km and the ground magnetic survey was 204 line km covering most of the area of the granted mining concessions. This data has been integrated with geological mapping to develop a 3D- geological model which, along with the surface geochemical sampling, is being used to determine targets and drill hole locations.

Denison Reports Strong Operational and Financial Results for 2021 Backed by Improving Uranium Market and $41.4 million gain on Physical Uranium Holdings

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com or on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. The Company's results are highlighted by earnings attributable to Denison shareholders of $0.02 per share for the year ended December 31 2021.  All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF Version .

Purepoint Uranium Begins the 2022 Season Returning Over 33,000 CPS From Initial Drilling at Red Willow's Osprey Zone

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today, preliminary results from its current drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. Ongoing drilling is tracking and defining a uranium bearing hydrothermal system at the Osprey Zone highlighted by diamond drill hole OSP22-06 that returned 4.0 metres averaging 5,800 counts per second ("CPS") with a peak of 33,070 CPS.

"The high levels of radioactivity in these initial drill holes are very similar to the mineralized setting we experienced near the Spitfire deposit at the Hook Lake JV Project and may demonstrate a system of widespread uranium mineralization," explained Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "This open, untested trend continues for approximately two kilometres to the north and one-half kilometre to the south giving us plenty of drilling to complete before the season ends."

cooling tower of heavy industry factory in beijing

VIDEO — David Talbot: Uranium Supply, Demand and Prices — What to Watch in 2022

David Talbot: Uranium Supply, Demand and Prices — What to Watch in 2022 youtu.be

Attention is shifting to the uranium market, with prices creeping up as supply concerns mount.

David Talbot, managing director and head of research at Red Cloud, gave his thoughts on what's going on, focusing on the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN) and the impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

"It does seem apparent that many investors believe this Russia/Ukraine situation will lead to higher uranium prices," he told the Investing News Network. "That said, I don't think there is a lot of risk premium built into the current spot price. The price appreciation looks to be more a response to Sprott buying."

Ur-Energy Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces that Jeffrey T. Klenda, the Company's Chairman, CEO and President is resigning as chief executive officer, effective on March 1, 2022. John W. Cash, the Company's current Vice President Regulatory Affairs, has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer and has been appointed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors effective on the same date. Mr. Klenda will remain as Chairman and President at this time

Mr. Klenda is a co-founder of Ur-Energy and has led the Company since its inception, to public listings in Canada (TSX, 2005) and the United States (NYSE American, 2008), the acquisition of the Company's flagship Lost Creek Project through to its first eight years of production operations and bringing the Shirley Basin project back onto the ISR map where it premiered in situ uranium recovery nearly 60 years ago. After nearly two decades at the helm of Ur‑Energy, Mr. Klenda has decided for personal reasons to step back from the day-to-day chief executive role, while continuing to serve as the Company's Chairman and President. The Company anticipates that Mr. Klenda's continuing role as Chairman and President will provide a valuable transition period and will conclude with his retirement following the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022. At that time, Mr. Cash will also assume the role of President of the Company.

NexGen Announces Uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") from its current listing on the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American").  The Company's common stock will begin trading under the symbol "NXE" at the opening of trading on March 4, 2022 .

