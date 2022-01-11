Gold Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, Newrange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media discussing their latest press releasesThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company ...

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reyna Gold, Universal Ibogaine, Newrange Gold, Fabled Copper, and Fandom Sports Media discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Reyna Gold (TSXV:REYG) reports multiple high-grade sample results from the first La Gloria sampling program

Reyna Gold (REYG) has announced multiple high-grade gold sample results from a surface and trench sampling program at its La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico. A total of 1,252 samples results have been received with an initial focus on the Main Zone area where drilling will commence in February 2022. CEO Michael Wood sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results, share news of the company's TSX Venture listing, and highlight what lies ahead for Reyna Gold.

For the full interview with Michael Wood and to learn more about Reyna Gold's latest results, click here.

Universal Ibogaine (TSXV:IBO) announces change in leadership

Universal Ibogaine (IBO) has appointed Nick Karos as CEO on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Karos is based in Los Angeles, USA, and is a seasoned financier. His career includes senior roles with several US investment banks and most recently as CEO of Private Trading Group, which has provided business development and capital raising services for several successful start-up ventures. Nick Karos sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the appointment.

For the full interview with Nick Karos and to learn more about Universal Ibogaine's change in leadership, click here.

Newrange Gold (TSXV:NRG) releases sampling results from Nevada

NewRange (NRG) has sampled up to 47.34 g/t gold from its Pamlico Project in Nevada. The findings from the mapping and sampling program indicate widespread gold mineralization in the project's historic Central Mine. A total of 55 of 67 samples returned gold values greater than 0.1 g/t gold, 29 were greater than 1 g/t gold and 13 assayed more than 5 g/t gold. President and CEO Robert Archer spoke with Caroline Egan about the results.

For the full interview with Robert Archer and to learn more about NewRange Gold's sampling results, click here.

Fabled Copper (CSE:FABL) announces initial results of surface work on the Muskwa Copper Project

Fabled Copper (FABL) has announced the first results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project in Northwestern British Columbia. Of the 16 surface samples collected, 5 reported greater than 10 per cent copper and 2 reported greater than 20 per cent copper (1 per cent copper = 22.20 pounds). Peter J Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Copper's latest results, click here.

Fandom Sports (CSE:FDM) launches peer-to-peer sports wagering platform

Fandom Sports (FDM) has launched its peer-to-peer (P2P) sports wagering platform after receiving approval to provide Skrill and Neteller payment services. Wagering customers are now able to fund their accounts to facilitate P2P wagering on Esports and sports. The platform is fully integrated with payment solutions and the company's banking partners. Fandom Sports CEO and President David Vinokurov sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the launch.

For the full interview with David Vinokurov and to learn more about Fandom Sports' P2P sports wagering platform, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682973/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Reyna-Gold-Universal-Ibogaine-NewRange-Gold-Fabled-Copper-and-Fandom-Sports-Media

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Newrange Gold TSXV:NRG Gold Investing
NRG:CA
Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold

Overview

Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV:NRG,OTCQB:NRGOF,FWB:X6C) is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company is focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties with near term resource and mine development potential in highly favorable jurisdictions.

In Nevada, Newrange Gold holds the Pamlico high-grade gold project located in Mineral County. The property is notable for its historic high-grade underground gold production at the Pamlico mine, which was operated in the late 1880s. Newrange's drilling at the site has returned results of 6.1 meters grading 97.94 g/t gold including 1.5 meters at 340.9 g/t gold.

Since acquiring the project in 2016, Newrange Gold has conducted extensive exploration work focused primarily on the Merritt zone including surface and underground mapping and sampling, surveys and three phases of drilling covering 47 holes. The company has also completed structural interpretation and 3D modeling from the drilling data. The Merritt area represents less than one half of one percent of the entire property and the company's goal is to replicate its modeling of the complex mineralization across the property.

Newrange Gold's current exploration work is focused on developing a maiden resource estimate for the property, which is expected to be released in early H2 2019. The company is currently completing an extensive exploration program comprised of underground surveying, mapping and sampling, drilling, trenching, surface mapping and sampling, a bulk sampling and metallurgical studies.

Through the company's metallurgical testing, Newrange Gold has determined that the Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges. The mineralization is amenable to heap leach processing, which would result in a smaller processing facility. This would significantly reduce permitting requirements as well as CAPEX and OPEX costs, if the property is put into production.

Newrange Gold's Company Highlights

  • Highly-prospective, district-scale Pamlico property in mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
  • The Pamlico project has high gold recovery rates of up to 97.1 percent across all grade ranges.
  • North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, providing Newrange with exposure to another stable gold mining jurisdiction
  • Metallurgical testing shows that the Pamlico property has open pit and/or underground mining potential.
  • An extensive exploration program on the Pamlico property is currently underway.
  • Newrange Gold expects to release a maiden resource estimate for the property in early H2 2019.
  • Tight share structure.
  • Experienced management with proven history.
  • Growing portfolio of gold properties.
  • Recently closed the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario.

Newrange Gold Pamlico Gold Project

The Pamlico gold project is located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, in the Walker Lane gold trend, one of Nevada's largest and most productive gold regions. The property covers 1,670 hectares and includes a number of historic past-producing mines.

Newrange Pamlico project

Newrange Gold Pamlico project

Newrange Gold Pamlico project

Visible gold dominates the high-grade mineralization which occurs in thoroughly oxidized and brecciated quartz veins. A total of 103 drill holes (8,487 meters) were completed on the property between 1993 and 2010, by three previous operators. Numerous historic drill holes contain high-grade gold intercepts. Highlights are included in the table below.

Newrange Gold grades

Since acquiring the district, Newrange Gold has completed 47 highly successful shallow reverse circulation (RC) drill holes ranging in depth from 90 meters to roughly 300 meters that confirm near surface, oxide high-grade structurally controlled gold mineralization and also identify previously unrecognized potential for large disseminated mineralization in “halos" surrounding the higher-grade zones.

Select drill intercepts from Newrange Gold's Pamlico drilling:

Newrange Gold grades

Newrange Gold Pamlico project

Work prior to Newrange Gold's acquisition included the completion of 29 rotary holes in 2010, a 198-meter-long, three-meter by four-meter decline to one of the high-grade zones in 2013, haul road, initial permitting and all necessary surface and underground infrastructure including shops and office buildings. The decline, completed in 2013, was advanced to within 25 feet of high-grade drill indicated mineralization. Two previously unknown gold zones were discovered by Newrange Gold while sampling. Both contain high-grade, but ultra-fine, gold in brecciated vein material with abundant iron oxides with 1.5-meter channel samples returning values in excess of 100 g/t gold.

Newrange Gold Pamlico project drill

Exploration work

Newrange Gold has conducted numerous phases of exploration at the Pamlico project. The first comprised diamond saw cut channel sampling in the Merritt decline, across a continuous 32-meter interval. Assays from the interval showed high-grade results of 17.25 g/t gold over 13.8 meters including 4.6 meters of 26.46 g/t gold. Results also included 1.5 meters of 36.9 g/t gold from one zone and a second zone with 4.6 meters of 10.48 g/t gold. The sampling program more than doubled the extent of the mineralization and identified concrete drilling targets for the Merritt decline area.

The first phase of drilling was conducted with the goal of confirming and expanding the high-grade mineralization at the Merritt zone as well as the region connecting the Merritt zone and the Merritt decline. It was also focused on collecting enough material for metallurgical testing. Key highlights from the first phase of drilling include the expansion of the Merritt zone's shallow potential and results including 0.8 meters of 244.3 g/t gold and 2.3 meters of 58.5 g/t gold. The shallow intercepts found through drilling were within 13 meters of surface.

Newrange Gold launched the second phase of drilling in September 2017 with the goal of expanding mineralization further and drill testing targets identified through mapping and sampling. The program covered 10,000 meters of drilling and uncovered two new high-grade gold zones: the K-zone and N-zone, which were identified as near-surface, oxide gold zones. The K-zone presented drill intercepts including 16.78 g/t gold over 4.6 meters. Meanwhile, the N-zone, parallel to the Merritt zone, presented results of 12.6 g/t gold over 3.0 meters and 4.19 g/t gold over 21.3 meters. Once all results were reported for Phase II, Newrange Gold confirmed that they had six large, high-potential exploration areas on the project.

Following new targets identified through geophysical surveys, Newrange Gold launched its third phase of drilling in February 2018, focusing on the newly identified Tom's Hammer zone. This phase was focused on working towards developing a resource estimate for the project and gathering metallurgical sampling to determine the ideal metallurgical recovery method. Results reported in July 2018 extended the mineralized gold trend to approximately 1,600 feet on strike from the Merritt decline area. Results from the program included 39.6 meters of 1.48 g/t gold and 86.9 meters of 0.578 g/t gold including 25.9 meters of 1.021 g/t gold.

Further exploration work in 2018 and early 2019 included underground surveying, mapping and sampling, metallurgical test work, core drilling and surface mapping and sampling. Core drilling identified three discrete zones of mineralization. When Newrange Gold compared the core samples with RC samples, the core samples returned higher gold grades than the RC samples.

Newrange Gold grades

After testing was completed on the core samples, all three twinned holes with the RC holes contained intervals of fine-grained, low-grade gold mineralization. The testing showed that there are good correlations between the drilling methods, but that the high-grade assays were not comparable. In light of the results, Newrange Gold has decided to continue to use RC drilling due to its lower costs and intends to only use core drilling where additional geological information is required.

In an area 280 meters southeast of the Merritt area, underground channel sampling from the 5471-level at the Pamlico mine returned a composite interval of 41.1 meters grading on average 1.26 g/t gold. Other notable results from the program include samples that range between 0.5 g/t gold and 23.8 g/t gold. The channel samples within the 5471-level sampling range from 0.33 to 1.52 meters and average 1.1 meters in length, with grades ranging from 0.06 g/t gold to 8.20 g/t gold.

Newrange Gold used a handheld LIDAR scanner to create a 3D model of the 8,000 meters of underground workings at the property. The company then promptly applied for and received its permits to conduct a bulk sampling program and underground development work.

During its underground exploration program, Newrange Gold identified the source of high-grade gold and silver in the historic Good Hope mine. The discovery channel sample weighed an average of 13.89 g/t gold and 71.19 g/t silver over 40 meters in the 5690-level of the mine. Samples taken from the footwall and hanging wall areas from the same 40 meters averaged 4.96 g/t gold and 42.24 g/t silver. The zone remains open along strike and down dip.

Underground channel sampling between the 5570 and 5518 levels of the Good Hope Mine has confirmed continuous gold and silver mineralization. Results released in October 2019 showed a higher-grade core of mineralization averaging 4.08 grams g/t gold and 51.5 g/t silver ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 meter wide, with an average width of 0.7 meters, within a larger mineralized envelope that averages 1.2 g/t gold and 21.8 g/t silver.

In January 2020 Newrange Gold announced the completion of its IP survey at Pamlico, which initially focused on four principal targets: Pamlico Ridge, Pediment, Gold Box, and Skarn. The survey was later expanded to include the historic Central and Sunset Mine zones as well. Newrange detected several anomalies during its survey, which prompted the company to add more lines, comprising 14.8 line kilometers in nine test lines that ranged from 1,200 to 2,200 meters long. Based on the results of this IP survey, Newrange Gold later acquired 105 additional claims through staking that are contiguous with the eastern and northern boundaries of the Pamlico property.

Following up on the results of its previous exploration work, Newrange Gold began a 2020 drill program at Pamlico in May 2020. The initial portion of the program entails approximately 3,000 to 3,500 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling in 30 to 35 holes, with a focus along Pamlico Ridge. The drill program is designed to test the continuity of near-surface gold mineralization near the historic workings of the Pamlico, Gold Bar and Good Hope mines.

Metallurgical testing

In December 2018, Newrange Gold received results from its cyanide shake assays. The results indicated that the mineralization at Pamlico is highly consistent and favorable to the extraction of gold throughout the drilled area and could be amendable to heap leaching. The report also outlined that gold mineralization containing less than 4 g/t gold could possibly be recovered using heap leach extraction while higher-grade mineralization should also be evaluated for conventional milling.

Samples assaying from 0.13 g/t gold to 4 g/t gold returned an average extraction of 93.8 percent and for samples assaying more than 4 g/t gold to 340.9 g/t gold averaged 61.2 percent.

As testing continued, Newrange Gold was able to achieve a gold extraction rate of 97.1 percent, 88.5 percent, 96 percent and 73.6 percent on four composite samples with calculated head grades of 79.4 g/t gold, 0.26 g/t gold, 1.49 g/t gold and 0.53 g/t gold, respectively.

“These results are better than we could have possibly hoped for at this early stage, supporting our opinion that the gold is very fine, mostly microscopic and that there are no apparent metallurgical challenges at Pamlico. To our delight, the calculated (or actual) head grade for the three lower grade composite samples was substantially higher than the predicted grade indicated by the original drill sample assays and suggests potential for a much larger and potentially heap leachable gold system than previously contemplated at Pamlico," said Newrange Gold President and Chairman Robert Carrington.

From these results, the company moved into preliminary screen testing which produced a concentrate that assayed 26.53 g/t gold from sampled mineralization. The original sample was dry screened, with no crushing, into two size fractions: a coarse fraction and a fine fraction. The coarse fraction assayed 1.020 g/t gold and contained only 20.72 percent of the gold in 87.18 percent of the sample volume. The fine fraction assayed 26.530 g/t gold, representing 79.28 percent of the gold in 12.82 percent of the original sample weight.

“Although further testing is required, the implications of this preliminary test are significant," said Newrange Gold CEO Robert Archer. “By implementing simple, low cost screening and concentrating approximately 80 percent of the gold in less than 13 percent of the sample weight, it may be possible to eliminate a crushing circuit altogether, to mine large volumes of low-grade mineralization, and substantially reduce the volume of material to be processed. This, in turn, would result in a smaller processing facility, materially reducing permitting requirements, CapEx and OpEx costs. Furthermore, it indicates the potential to deliver higher-grade feed to a processing facility, thereby allowing more intense treatment of higher-grade material, which could result in higher extraction and recovery rates."

North Birch Gold Project

The North Birch gold project is located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The project comprises approximately 3,850 hectares within the northwestern corner of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt. The project is approximately 100 kilometers northeast of the town of Red Lake and is accessible by air, however, road access is improving as logging roads and all-weather roads push further north.

The North Birch gold project is the newfound project name for the recently-optioned Western Fold and H Lake properties. The Western Fold property was first optioned from AurCrest Gold Inc. in 2019. Newrange Gold later added the H Lake property in an acquisition from Bounty Gold Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Newrange is expected to make cash payments totaling $50,000 and issuing an aggregate of 400,000 common shares over a one year period to earn a 100 percent interest in the property.

Newrange Gold's Management Team

Robert Archer, P.Geo. – CEO, President and Director

Robert Archer has more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry, working throughout North America and Peru. After spending more than 15 years with major mining companies, he held several senior management positions in the junior mining sector and co-founded Great Panther Silver Limited, an emerging mid-tier precious metals producer. He served as President & CEO of Great Panther until August 2017 and remains on the Board of Directors. Mr. Archer has been a shareholder of Newrange for many years and took a more active role by joining the Board of Directors in March 2018. He is a Professional Geologist (registered in British Columbia) and holds an Honours BSc from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario.

David Cross, CPA, CGA – CFO

David Cross is a Certified General Accountant and is a partner in the CGA firm of Cross Davis & Company LLP. Cross began his accounting career in 1997 and obtained his CGA designation in 2004.

Ron Schmitz – Independent Director

Ron Schmitz has extensive experience in the governance of junior sector companies, a strong financial background and currently on the boards of Blackbird Energy Inc. and Black Lion Capital Corp.

Paul Wang, MBA – Independent Director

Paul Wang has an extensive banking and financial background specializing in natural resource, mergers and acquisitions.

David Salari, Metallurgical Engineer, P.Eng., QP – Independent Director

David Salari is a Professional Metallurgical Engineer with more than 30 years of experience. He has been involved in the design, supply, and commissioning of mining and mineral processing systems throughout the world for gold and silver, base metals, and industrial minerals.

Gloria Carrington – President Corporacion Minera de Colombia and Country Manager

Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, Gloria Carrington studied law at the University of Medellin and has an extensive business and legal background in Colombia.

Robert G. Carrington, PGeo, R.Prof., QP – Advisor

Robert Carrington has over thirty years' experience in all facets of the exploration and mining industry, as well as in production and executive management. He is the former CEO, Director, of Gold Canyon Resources, and the founder of Newrange Gold.

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

Newrange Samples up to 47.34 g/t Gold in Central Mine Area of Pamlico Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 11, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a new mapping and sampling program in the historic Central Mine area of its Pamlico Project in Nevada has indicated widespread gold mineralization with values up to 47.34 gt .  In keeping with the Company's renewed focus on the larger scale geological setting, and as there is little historical information from the mine itself, a preliminary program of mapping mineralized structures and sampling dump material from the numerous adits was undertaken to determine what had been mined in the past.

Keep reading... Show less
Newrange Exercises Option on Western Fold Portion of North Birch Project

Newrange Exercises Option on Western Fold Portion of North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - December 23, 2020 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Western Fold Property, which forms the eastern portion of its North Birch Project northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Pursuant to the Option Agreement signed with AurCrest Gold Inc. on December 23, 2019, Newrange has now paid a total of $200,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 shares for a 100% interest in the Western Fold Property, subject to a 2% NSR royalty.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:NRG

Newrange Provides Additional Information on Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 2, 2021 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC: NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide additional information on its wholly owned Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario .  As announced on November 1, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the mine property from Great Panther Mining Limited through the acquisition of its subsidiary, Cangold Limited.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:NRG

Newrange Closes Acquisition of Past-Producing, High-Grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 1, 2021 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario as previously disclosed in Newrange press release dated August 5, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
bar of gold against green background

VIDEO — Paul de Sousa: "Massive Loss of Confidence" Will Move Gold, But When?

Paul de Sousa: "Massive Loss of Confidence" Would Move Gold, But When? youtu.be

After a year that left some investors disappointed, will gold take off in 2022?

Paul de Sousa, senior vice president and investment advisor at Sightline Wealth Management, said he sees a major price rise in the yellow metal's future — but he doesn't see it happening this year.

In de Sousa's opinion, gold will likely stay fairly rangebound in 2022, trading between US$1,700 to US$1,850 per ounce or so. The precious metal has spent the first two weeks of the year trading near the higher end of that span.

Keep reading... Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2021 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 year-end financial results after market close on January 26, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 27, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Keep reading... Show less
Marvel's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Marvel's Chief Executive Officer, Issues Corporate Update Letter

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani

Dear Shareholders,

Keep reading... Show less
Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Fourth Quarter and Yearly Throughput in 2021 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Achieves Record Fourth Quarter and Yearly Throughput in 2021 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the mineral processing at its 80% owned fully permitted Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. During 2021, the Plant processed 28,654 tonnes of third-party mineral, compared with 18,510 tonnes in 2019 and 13,485 tonnes in 2020. This represents an increase of 54% compared to 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Peruvian Metals processed a record 8,829 tonnes of mineralized material, an increase of 31% compared with 2020 fourth quarter processing of 6,732 tonnes. Mineral processing during the final six months of 2021 averaged more than 93% of the Plant's capacity of 36,000 tonnes per year.

Keep reading... Show less

Kinross to announce 2021 Q4/full-year results and 2022 guidance on February 16, 2022

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2022 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2021, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

Keep reading... Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Detailed Review by WGM of its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property on the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, with Recommendations for Further Exploration

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Ltd. ("WGM") of Toronto has completed an independent review of extensive historical and recent exploration data concerning areas on or adjacent to CAT's 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, and east of recent discoveries by Fission Uranium and NexGen Energy (Figure 1

Figure 1: The CAT dispositions measuring 57 km from west to east are shown with a Google Earth image fill in the lower right corner of the view. The uranium deposits in the Patterson Lake Corridor are shown at upper left. The dispositions of other exploration companies are also shown.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×