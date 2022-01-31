Life Science News Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Pacific Ridge Exploration, Trillion Energy, BioHarvest Sciences, and FuelPositive on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Pacific Ridge Exploration (TSXV:PEX) announces assay results from drill hole KLI-21-037

Pacific Ridge Exploration (PEX) has announced assay results from drill hole KLI-21-037. KLI-21-037 is the second of three diamond drill holes completed during the 2021 drilling campaign at the company's Kliyul porphyry copper-gold project located in northwest British Columbia. Blaine Monaghan, CEO of Pacific Ridge sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.
Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) releases corporate updates

Trillion Energy (TCF) has issued updates on natural gas prices, future drilling and its new domicile. The company expects strong European natural gas prices in the near term. It intends to add one or more drill rigs to its SASB natural gas field by this summer. CEO Art Halleran spoke with Dave Jackson about the updates.

Introducing BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC) a global leader in plant cell biology

BioHarvest Sciences is a biotechnology company that has built a BioFarming technology platform that grows plant cells in their natural structure in proprietary bioreactors. The company is estimating 2022 revenue to be between US$5M-$7M and is targeting 1H 2022 for the first sales of its cannabis product. Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest sat down with Dave Jackson to share BioHarvest's vision of bringing the power of plants to the people.

FuelPositive (TSXV:NHHH) files annual financial statements and provides corporate update

FuelPositive Corporation (NHHH) has filed financial statements for fiscal 2021 and provided corporate updates. FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair Ian Clifford sat down with Dave Jackson to highlight the updates. FuelPositive provides clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia, for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.
Overview

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC), a biotechnology innovator, is targeting the international market demand for natural products that provide consumers with functional health and wellness. This includes consumer products ranging from foods enriched with active ingredients like antioxidants to cleaner and more consistent cannabis products. BioHarvest Sciences has developed biofarming, a proprietary breakthrough patented technology, capable of naturally-producing the active ingredients of a plant without having to grow the plant itself. The company has already proven the technology in the rapidly growing nutraceuticals market focusing on dietary supplements and the functional food and beverage ingredients market. Products such as BioHavest Sciences’ VINIA®, which is based on red grapes, has clinically- proven functional benefits, has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of Israelis and is approved for sale in the US.

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$66.3 billion by the end of 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research. A large portion of the growth has been driven by the adoption of cannabis in the pharmaceutical industry as new products have been developed to treat severe medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinsons, Alzheimers and arthritis. However, issues with consistent cannabis supply can affect the long-term growth of the industry as more countries initiate cannabis programs and legislative reforms, posing potential difficulties for licensed producers to provide enough high-quality products to meet the demand.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. believes that its biofarming technology is the solution to the cannabis supply and consistency problem. The technology isolates the active ingredient cells from the cannabis plant before multiplying (growing) them in the biofarming process. The technology can do this without using any solvent extraction, genetic modification or synthetic molecular processing techniques. To facilitate its biofarming operation, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. has built a production facility that can produce approximately one ton of active cannabis ingredient powder (equivalent to the cannabis plant dried bud) per year in a 100-square-meter space. The company intends to increase its production to 10 tons per year by 2022.

As of September 2019, the company produced its first cannabis cells in suspension with a cannabinoid profile that was identical to the original cannabis plant without growing the plant. Following a B2B business model, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. intends to sell its active ingredients as a powder for repackaging and formulation to its clients. In addition, the company may License the technology in order to accelerate the industry adoption curve.

bioharvest-vinia-30-pack

BioHarvest Sciences has already demonstrated the feasibility and viability of the biofarming technology through its commercially available product called VINIA®. VINIA® is based on many studies which have demonstrated that moderate consumption of red wine every day is able to have a positive impact on one’s overall heart health as a result of wine’s rich polyphenol content, specifically resveratrol. One 400mg capsule of VINIA® contains the same amount of resveratrol contained in one full bottle of Red Wine without the sugar, calories or alcohol found in red wine. Consumers can currently purchase the powder through the VINIA website in a 400-milligram daily dose.

Company Highlights

  • Over $30 million has been invested in developing BioHarvest Sciences’ biofarming technology
  • BioHarvest’s bio-superfood product VINIA® is designed to support heart health and improve blood circulation by leveraging compounds commonly found in red wine
  • Biofarming technology has the potential to ease bottlenecks in the cannabis industry
  • BioHarvest has already produced six unique cannabinoids in suspension: THC, CBD, THCA, CBDA, CBN and CNC
  • BioHarvest Sciences intends to utilize a B2B business model, supplying its active ingredient products as a powder for repackaging by its clients.
  • The current production capacity of the company’s facility is two tons per year, which the company aims to increase to ten tons per year.
  • Has successfully created cannabis trichomes at the suspension phase
  • BioHarvest Sciences’ seasoned management team has a track record of success

Management Team

Zaki Rakib – President and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rakib is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. He brings extensive experience in multiple industries. Prior to BioHarvest Sciences, Dr. Rakib co-founded Terayon Communication Systems, led the company from inception as its CEO, and managed its growth from $2M to $380M in revenue. Terayon reached a $7B market capitalization in 2000 and was later on acquired by Motorola. Prior to that, Mr. Rakib was a director of engineering at Cadence design systems which acquired Helios S/W where he served as CTO. Dr. Rakib holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics.

Ilan Sobel – CEO

Ilan, brings extensive experience in General Management, International Sales & Marketing, Manufacturing & Operations and leadership expertise in building large-scale businesses and billion- dollar brands. For the past 6 years, Ilan served as COO and transitioned to Chief Commercial Officer of Weissbeerger where he played a major leadership role in building a disruptive BIG Data, IOT & Software Company servicing major Beverage players which was recently purchased by ABInBev. Previously, Ilan served an 18-year stint as an International Employee of The Coca-Cola Company, where he played a pivotal role in key senior leadership positions generating significant revenue and profit growth and improving brand health trends across diverse global markets including the United States, China, South East and West Asia and South Africa.

Dr. Yochi Hagay – Co-Founder & CTO

With a Ph.D in Biotechnology and 20+ years of relevant experience, leading substantial research and development programs in both pharma and biotech, Dr. Hagay has lead the development and implementation of BioHarvest’s technology platform since inception. She previously worked in various leadership positions at BTG corporation which was acquired by FERRING Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Hagay specializes in genetic engineering, molecular biology, tissue culture, monoclonal antibodies and clinical trials. She is the author and co-author of several peer-reviewed – published in scientific papers.

David Ryan – Vice President of Investor Relations

David Ryan has extensive experience in investment and public markets. For the past 20+ years, he has been part of in bringing multiple initial public offerings to market. He has helped raise both equity and debt financings for numerous public companies in both primary and secondary financings as well as served on the board of public companies and in various roles.

Eitan Popper – Strategic Adviser

Mr. Popper was the co-founder and President of MedReleaf Corp., which was acquired in 2018 for $2.5 billion USD. Prior to its acquisition, MedReleaf was one of the largest and most reputable vertically integrated medical Cannabis producers in the world. Mr. Popper brings over 15 years of international partnerships, entrepreneurial ventures, disruptive industry, large-scale project development, engineering and investment experience. He holds a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, a M.Sc. in Environmental Fluid Mechanics from Stanford University, and an MBA from the Recanati School of Business.

Malkit Azachi – VP of Research & Development

Dr. Azachi brings 20 years of experience in biochemistry, genetic engineering, tissue culture, molecular biology, and clinical & pre-clinical trials. Prior to BioHarvest, He served as technology Director at HealOr Ltd, a Biopharmaceutical company developing topical therapeutics. Prior, he led product development at the research and development department of Colbar LifeScience, a Johnson & Johnson Company. Dr. Azachi holds a Ph.D in microbiology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Post-Doc in Molecular Biology of the cell from Weizmann Institute of Science.

Michal Sapir – VP of Regulatory Affairs

Michal Sapir brings 30+ years of experience in the medical device, pharma and biotechnology industries. She has previously served as Senior Director of Project Management at ColBar LifeScience Ltd., a Johnson & Johnson Company. She actively participated in FDA meetings in order to define regulatory pathways, FDA inspections and ISO Audits. She has broad experience in clinical and animal studies; and had formerly served as Affiliate Quality Coordinator & Senior Clinical Research Administrator in Eli Lilly (1995-2000). Michal Holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry.

Dr. David Brad – Advisory Board

Brady brings to the advisory board 30 years of experience as an integrative and nutritional medicine practitioner and over 25 years in health sciences academia. He is a licensed naturopathic medical physician in Connecticut and Vermont, is board certified in functional medicine and clinical nutrition, and is a fellow of the American College of Nutrition. Dr. Brady has been the Chief Medical Officer of Designs for Health, Inc. and also currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Diagnostic Solutions Labs, LLC. He was the long-time Vice President for health sciences and Director of the Human Nutrition Institute and continues to serve as an associate professor of clinical sciences, at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He has published multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and textbooks related to chronic pain, autoimmunity, and functional gastroenterology. Furthermore. Dr. Brady appeared on the plenary speaking panels of some of the largest and most prestigious conferences in the field including; IFM, ACAM, A4M, ACN, IHS, AANP, AIHM, and many more.

David Tsur – Advisor

Mr. Tsur is the co-founder of Kamada Ltd, a public company listed on both the NASDAQ and Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and on its Board of directors since the Company’s inception in 1990. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of the Board.

He also serves as the Chairman of Kanabo Group Plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which focuses on distributing Cannabis-derived products for medical patients and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Steven Lehrer – Advisor

Steven currently sits on the Board of Directors of two life science companies, one not for profit, and is a member of the University of Maryland's Bioengineering Department Advisory Board. He provides strategy and implementation advice to several organizations on various topics from commercial efforts through operations, business development, product development, portfolio planning to the establishment of international operations. Previously Steve was Head of Biologicals at Cipla Ltd., CEO of Cipla BioTec, President of Glycominds Ltd, EVP of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., CEO of GeneOs Ltd, CEO at DNA Sciences, and was a division President of Monsanto. Steven also worked with McKinsey & Co., and Proctor & Gamble Corporation.

Chris Hadfield - Advisor

Hadfield brings 40 years of scientific experience to the Canadian-Israeli biotech firm, which has developed and patented a plant bio-cell technology, called BioFarming, capable of growing the active and beneficial plant based ingredients at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Projects 2022 Revenue to Grow 2.5X-3.5X to a Range of USD $5M-$7M

  • 2022 Revenue will include sales of VINIA® and Cannabis, both with high gross margins
  • Major investments in the BioFarming platform and Intellectual property
  • New patent application covers a 700% increase in Bioreactor production output

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") announces that following the successful over-delivery of revenue targets versus guidance provided in 2021, the Company is estimating 2022 revenue to be between USD $5M-$7M, representing a significant growth of 2.5X-3.5X over 2021. The range in guidance is due to two primary determinants; the speed in which the biological technology transfer to its new 20 Tonyear facility is completed, and regulatory timelines influencing the conversion of the existing 2 Tonsyear facility from VINIA to the production of Cannabis.

The Company is also projecting to achieve break-even cash flow in 2023, when the business reaches its first scaling point. For 2022, BioHarvest plans to continue to invest heavily in R&D (as a percentage of total revenue) and in the building of manufacturing capacity for its Cannabis vertical in Israel and abroad.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Plans to Build a Production Facility in Ontario to Serve the Canadian Market with Unique Cannabis Products

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Plans to Build a Production Facility in Ontario to Serve the Canadian Market with Unique Cannabis Products

The Company is now producing Cannabis in industrial scale bioreactors and has entered the final stage of its Cannabis commercialization program

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced its plan to build a production facility in Canada, as part of the next phase in the global expansion of its Cannabis vertical. To that end, the Company is exploring opportunities to acquire an existing licensed facility or a Licensed Producer (LP), which would enable the Company to use its BioFarming technology to produce and then sell unique cannabis products into the Canadian market.

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

BioHarvest Sciences Reports Double-Digit Q4 Sales Orders Growth in First Full Year of VINIA Sales

  • 17% quarter-over-quarter growth with record VINIA® global sales orders in Q4 of USD 825k
  • 485% year-over-year growth with total sales orders of USD 2.4M in 2021
  • Continued success in VINIA® US pilot with USD 325k in sales orders in Q4, a 27% growth over Q3

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announces another strong quarter of sales growth for VINIA®, its nutrient-rich red grape supplement created through the Company's proprietary BioFarming technology, in both Israel and the United States. The USD 825k of sales orders in Q4 from its direct-to-consumer ecommerce business represents a 17% increase over Q3 and are triple the sales orders from the same quarter in 2020. VINIA® sales orders in 2021 amounted to USD 2.4M, a nearly sixfold increase over 2020.

In Israel, where VINIA® is becoming synonymous with cardiovascular health and wellness, BioHarvest reported record sales orders of USD 501k in Q4, representing growth of 11% over Q3 and 84% over Q4 2020 - and total sales orders in 2021 were USD 1.73M, representing a 325% year-on-year growth.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. 2021 CEO Letter to Shareholder Partners

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following year-end shareholder partner letter from CEO Ilan Sobel.

Dear friends,

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Produces Significant Amount of Cannabis Without Growing the Cannabis Plant

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Produces Significant Amount of Cannabis Without Growing the Cannabis Plant

  • Cannabis produced has a Trichomes density of up to 200 times greater than in a plant-grown product while solving major industry challenges of consistency, safety, and environmental sustainability
  • The Company is ready to engage with key players in the global Cannabis industry

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has announced that it has produced a meaningful amount (10 kilograms) of full-spectrum Cannabis biomass at a commercial scale without growing the plant itself. (For full illustration, watch the "Cannabis Without Plants - History in the Making" video at https:youtu.beNAurl6oa1xo)

