The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Opawica Explorations intercepts visible gold at ...

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Opawica Explorations, Psyence Group, and C3 Metals on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) intercepts visible gold at Bazooka Project

Opawica (OPW) has intercepted visible gold on its Bazooka property in Quebec. It observed significant flakes of visible gold in a quartz vein shear zone over its recent 18-hole program. Director Christopher Reynolds joined Dave Jackson to discuss the findings.

For the full interview with Christopher Reynolds and to learn more about Opawica Exploration's Bazooka Project, click here.

Psyence (CSE:PSYG) receives ISO certification for its natural psilocybin production facility

Psyence Group (PSYG) has received ISO Certification for its ISO22000 graded Psilocybin production facility in Lesotho, Southern Africa. ISO 22000 is a globally accepted international standard that specifies the requirements for food safety management systems. Tony Budden, Psyence Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Psyence Group sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Tony Budden and to learn more about Psyence Group's ISO certification, click here.

C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) mobilizes second drill rig to Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals (CCCM) has mobilized a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target. The larger drill will enable the C3 to test for additional copper-gold skarn bodies and the causative porphyry copper source at depth. Kevin Tomlinson, President and CEO of C3 Metals sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with Kevin Tomlinson and to learn more about C3 Metals' second drill rig, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

Overview

Copper is now referred to as “the new oil” and the “metal of the future” because its durability, recyclability and superior conductivity make it a valuable resource as the world transitions towards sustainability. Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to a more sustainable future and copper is a major component in the production and use of green mobility. In the US alone, 7 million EVs will be required by 2025. As the world travels the road to sustainable energy, the demand for copper increases.

Copper prices surged in late 2020, which reached US$6,800 per MT, the best rate since June 2018. The trend has continued into 2021, with prices rising 11 percent in Q1, in line with commodities surging across the board.

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV:CCCM,OTCQB: CUAUF) is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Peru, which is recognized as the second-largest copper exporter in the world.

C3’s most exciting venture is their acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru. This project is located just 50km from notable copper-gold deposits like Las Bambas (1.2 BT at 0.61 percent Cu), Constancia (534 MT at 0.31 percent Cu) and Haquira (569 MT at 0.56 Cu). Additionally, past exploration results have revealed that high-grade mineralization exists at the surface, containing 14g/t gold and 18.5 percent copper in rock chips.

Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has already provided good news for the company. According to a May 2021 press release, “Results from seven holes on the first drill section intersected broad zones of high-grade copper-gold mineralization within a larger low-moderate grade envelope. The drill program will now proceed to its planned 10,000m looking to expand the near-surface copper-gold footprint.”

Another advantage of the Jasperoide project is the fact that the initial infrastructure is already in place. This should simplify the logistical processes required to ramp up future production. In addition to Jasperoide, the company has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

C3 Metals also operates in Jamaica, a country that is recognized as a diverse mining region that boasts unique mineralogy. Historically, Jamaica was best known as a producer of bauxite, but more recently, has seen the discovery of gold and copper porphyry occurrences. C3 Metals’ early entry into Jamaica means it should benefit from first-mover advantage and be best positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.

One of the company’s two BC copper – gold projects is under JV to Tocvan Ventures (TOC:CSE) who has the ability to earn 80% by spending on exploration and issuing shares. The other project in BC – Mackenzie – is currently available for option or sale.

C3 Metals’ management team has a proven track record of returning value to shareholders. Management brings decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development and project management, providing the needed industry expertise to oversee complex mining projects.

C3 Metals’ Company Highlights

  • C3 Metals is an ambitious exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification, acquisition, and exploration of large-scale copper-gold exploration opportunities in mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company’s flagship project is the acquisition of the Jasperoide project, covering 57 square meters in the heart of ‘elephant country’ in Southern Peru.
  • Preliminary drilling on the Jasperoide project has shown high-grade gold-copper deposits, and the company will move forward with drilling to 10,000 m.
  • The company also has 100 percent control over five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.
  • CCCM’s 52-week performance is +230 percent, and the recent confirmation of high-grade mineral deposits in their flagship project means that the strong performance can be expected to continue into the future.
  • C3’s management team has decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource development, and project management. This lends C3 expertise and understanding of the industry which they have leveraged for strategic positioning in Peru and Jamaica.
  • C3 acquired 100 percent of Hochschild Mining PLC’s interest in the Company’s flagship Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project1, Peru held by Compañia Minera Ares S.A.C., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hochschild (the “Acquisition”).

C3 Metals’ Key Projects

Jasperoide Project

C3’s flagship project is the 57 square kilometer Jasperoide project located in Southern Peru.

Considerable upside potential at Jasperoide lies in the interpreted “STACKED” skarn system with well-developed mineralogic zonation which shows garnet, diopside skarn and magnetite skarn. There is a drill-defined near-surface oxide copper zone, deeper porphyry-style mineralization and intermediate sulphidation vein overprinting. Given the large volume of skarn mineralization seen at Jasperoide, the potential for a very large copper-gold deposit similar in scale to neighboring mines is very high.

Access is by primary and secondary roads from the regional capital of Cusco. The average elevation at the Jasperoide site is 4,300m, located on a gently rolling plateau. Previous exploration has identified copper and gold mineralization in a magnetite skarn with a classic hydrothermal alteration signature of an underlying copper porphyry system.

Mineral Exploration Licenses in Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. controls 100 percent of five mineral exploration licenses covering 207 square kilometers of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica.

Excellent potential at BGP (Bella’s Gate Project) exists for economically viable copper-gold deposits, with porphyry, epithermal, skarn, oxide and copper gold (IOCG) type targets.

The company has identified seven porphyry systems at the Bellas Gate Project where recent drilling has discovered a new zone with the initial drill hole intersecting 339m of 0.34 percent CuEq, including 10m of 1.79 percent CuEq.

New mineral exploration and development is welcome and encouraged by the Jamaican Government. The country has a long history of mining, beginning with the Spanish in the 16th Century, continuing with the British in the 19th Century, and today the modern bauxite industry is still thriving.

Mineral extraction in Jamaica is a very large contributor to the country’s GDP. British-based law, Canadian banking institutions, good infrastructure, and ready access to deep water shipping ports all contribute to a beneficial mining environment.

C3 Metals’ Management Team

Kevin Tomlinson – President & CEO

Kevin Tomlinson is a Canadian/Australian Structural Geologist and Investment Banker with over 35 years of experience in the exploration, development and financing of mining projects globally, and particularly in the North American, Australasian and European capital markets. Kevin’s diverse career commenced with 15 years in technical and senior exploration management roles predominantly at Plutonic Resources followed by several years as the Managing Director and CEO of ASX listed junior Austminex, and as Head of Research for Hartleys stockbroking in Australia.

For the past 20 years, Mr. Tomlinson has been an effective Resources Investment Banker, M&A advisor and Company Director for some of the most successful junior exploration and development companies globally including Centamin Plc, Orbis Gold, Medusa Mining, Cardinal Resources and Bellevue Gold.

John McNeice, CA, CPA – Chief Financial Officer

John McNeice is a Chartered Professional Accountant registered in Ontario, Canada. Mr. McNeice provides financial consulting and chief financial officer services to emerging private and junior public companies. Presently Mr. McNeice is also CFO of Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSX-V: AUU) and Northern Graphite Corp. (TSX-V: NGC) where he is responsible for financial and regulatory reporting as well as day-to-day financial management.

From September 2005 to May 2007, Mr. McNeice was Chief Financial Officer of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE), a uranium exploration and development company. He was a key member of the management team completing the initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During Mr. McNeice’s tenure, Ur-Energy raised an aggregate of $150 million in a series of private placements, the IPO and several secondary financings which funded the development and eventual production of uranium at the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming, USA.

Stephen Hughes – VP Exploration

Mr. Hughes is an economic geologist with over 20 years of technical and management experience covering exploration, development and mine geology. Specializing in porphyry copper-gold, skarn and epithermal systems has led to the discovery-delineation and development of more than 2 billion tonnes of copper-gold resources in the Asia-Pacific region since 1999. Steve’s experience includes 12 years with PT Freeport Indonesia at the giant Grasberg mine, both in the open pit and as manager of the underground mine geology and exploration groups and 14 years as Exploration Manager – Indonesia for Oxiana Limited and VP – Exploration for Tigers Realm/Asiamet Resources where his roles have focused on managing the acquisition, exploration and development of Company making Cu-Au opportunities.

Recent successes include the acquisition and development of the Beutong porphyry Cu-Au deposit, as well as the discovery and development of the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, all of which are currently being advanced through resource delineation and/or feasibility studies.

Alec Rowlands – VP Investor Relations

Mr. Rowlands has over 25 years of experience in mining finance. He is the former managing director of First Marathon Securities (London) and former Head of Sales for Gordon Capital (NYC). Since 1999, Mr. Rowlands has held several senior finance positions, including with Yorkton Securities, Westwind Partners, Jennings Capital and PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd.

Mr. Rowlands has been an active investor and founding shareholder in several mining ventures, notably Auryx Gold, which was acquired by B2Gold for its Otjikoto project in Namibia in 2011. He is currently Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Cardinal Resources Inc. (TSX: CDV).

Jeffrey Ackert, BSc. – VP Business Development

Mr. Ackert began his career as a regional geologist with St. Joe Minerals, Bond Gold Canada and LAC Minerals in the 1980s. In 1990 he became a mine geologist at LAC Minerals’ Golden Patricia Mine (Barrick Gold Corp after 1994) where he specialized in production and exploration. In 1996 he was appointed VP Exploration for Orezone Resources Inc. focusing on West Africa and was subsequently named VP Technical Services in 2005.

During his time at Orezone, its market cap increased from $2M to over $300M due to resource development of various projects in West Africa including Essakane, Sega and Bondigui in Burkina Faso. Since 2007, Mr. Ackert has been the sole principal of JSA International Geoconsulting and since early 2008 a Director of Advance Gold Corp.

Chris Irwin, B.A., LL.B – Corporate Secretary

Mr. Irwin is a principal of Irwin Lowy LLP, a Toronto-based law firm specializing in Corporate and Securities Law. Between 2004 and 2006, he was associated with Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. From 1998 to 2004, he was associated initially with Boyle & Company and subsequently with Power Budd LLP. Presently Mr. Irwin is a director and/or officer of several public companies. Mr. Irwin was Corporate Secretary for Kinbauri Gold Corp. from 2004-2009.

Mr. Irwin received his Bachelor of Arts from Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, Quebec in 1990 and his Bachelor of Laws from the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 1994. He has been a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada since 1996.

C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru

Testing High Potential Copper-Gold Porphyry and Stacked Skarn Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second and larger drill rig on site at Jasperoide, Peru. The new rig is set up on the first drill platform to test a high potential porphyry and stacked skarn copper-gold target delineated from recently acquired geophysical data coupled with 2021 drill results.

C3 Metals Resumes Drilling at Jasperoide - Geophysics Defines Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Resumes Drilling at Jasperoide - Geophysics Defines Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 exploration program at the Company's Jasperoide Project is well underway with a larger drill rig expected on site early February to replace a smaller capacity rig. A Hybrid Controlled Source Audio-Magnetotelluric ("Hybrid CSAMT") survey test was completed over the Montaña de Cobre and the Cresta Verde zones, which has identified probable feeder structures linked to a potential causative copper-gold porphyry system at depth. The larger drill rig has the depth capacity to test these targets. The existing rig will continue drilling on the Montaña de Cobre zone to further extend and evaluate the oxide copper-gold deposit delineated to date until it is changed out.

Survey highlights:

The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald releases new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

C3 Metals Intersects 48m @ 1.24% Copper and 0.43 g/t Gold

C3 Metals Intersects 48m @ 1.24% Copper and 0.43 g/t Gold

Copper Mineralization Confirmed at Cresta Verde

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its drilling programs at the Montaña de Cobre zone and the Cresta Verde zone located at the Jasperoide skarn porphyry project in southern Peru. Assays are reported for a further seven holes drilled on section lines JAS2800 (3 holes), JAS2900 (one hole) and JAS2600 (three holes).

C3 Metals Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

C3 Metals Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol CUAUF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CCCM. The Company's common shares are also now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Venture Market provides a dealer market for C3 Metals' common shares in the United States providing easier access for investment for US-based shareholders. The OTCQB Venture Market provides trading for close to 900 US and international companies through its SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, which features over 110 broker-dealers.

World Copper

World Copper


Overview

Solar and wind are expected to power half of the globe by 2050, but can supply keep up with this increasing demand? A copper boom is already in motion and could last for decades since decarbonization is expected to drive consumption. Goldman Sachs even famously declared “copper is the new oil,” not only because of its importance in renewable energy, but also because it believes the entire sector is unprepared to meet the needs of this future demand.

Nick Snowdon, a commodities strategist with Goldman Sachs Research took it a step further, when he said “the copper market is sleepwalking into a really sizable supply crunch akin to what we saw in the oil market back in the 2000s.”

And in many ways, he’s right. The discovery rate of copper deposits is considered “dismal” with only one major deposit having been discovered since 2015 and 15 in the previous decade. It’s clear we need more copper discoveries to make the transition to producers if we want to keep up with potential increases in demand. Copper producers will need to double the amount of global production just to keep up with a 30 percent penetration rate of EVs alone. So, where is this future copper production coming from?

World Copper (TSXV:WCU,OTCQB:WCUFF) has managed to secure the largest copper oxide asset, currently in exploration and development, in Chile through its Escalones project. Early estimates reveal that it could reach full production using heap leaching at a fraction of the cost when compared to other copper porphyries found throughout Chile and Latin America.

Why does this matter? Oxide copper is economical to extract when compared to copper porphyries. Most copper mines in Chile are copper porphyries, which typically require anywhere from US$1-2 billion to become fully developed mines since they use the costlier sulphide floatation process. Conversely, oxide copper can be mined with heap leaching, a method that could require a maximum of US$500 million, for a mine of Escalone’s size, to reach full production.

World Copper Cristal Project

World Copper’s acclaimed management team consists of Executive Director Mercelo Awad, President & Chief Executive Officer Nolan Peterson and General Manager Kryzsztof Napierala, all of which have decades of combined experience in the mining industry and corporate finance. Awad has demonstrated experience within Chili as well, earning the prestigious title of the number one CEO in Chile from the Harvard Business Review. His experience navigating Chilean law has proven invaluable to the success of World Copper.

The company’s year in review highlighted the impressive progress made moving towards becoming a major copper producer. In 2021, World Copper announced a merger with Cardero Resource (finalized in January 2022) to acquire the Zonia project in Arizona. Additionally, the company’s Escalones project was redefined as a copper oxide resource, thanks to the company’s experienced geology team. Escalones is now on the path to becoming the largest copper oxide project, in development, in the country.


“Chile is a fantastic mining jurisdiction for copper, it’s the world's largest copper producing nation, it has the world's largest reserves in resources, so we are in a very good jurisdiction for a copper development project. Our flagship project, Escalones, is in the Santiago region of Chile which is a very good region for infrastructure, including local components. The world’s largest underground copper mine, El Teniente, is 35 kilometers to the west of us. We would leverage off those types of relationships going forward,” said CEO Nolan Peterson in a recent interview with Shares Magazine.

Company Highlights

  • World Copper is an exploration and development company focused on developing key assets in Chile and Arizona into significant copper producing mines.
  • The company is led by a strong management team with decades of experience in business finance, commercial mining and Chilean mining.
  • The company’s year in review announcement showcased the continued growth of the company, including acquiring a new asset in Arizona and reclassifying its Chilean project as an oxide copper mine.
  • The company’s projects are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions and have access to the necessary infrastructure needed to operate.
  • World Copper’s Escalones project has tremendous potential to become Chile’s largest copper oxide project.

Key Projects

The Escalones Project

World Copper Escalones Location Map

The Escalones copper porphyry project is located in Santiago, Chile and is only 35 kilometers east of El Teniente, one of the largest underground copper mines in the world. This 70 square kilometer property runs north-south in the central Andes Mountains.

World Copper Escalones View

World Copper reported an updated inferred resource estimate of 426 million tonnes at 0.367 percent total copper in the oxidized zone at the Escalones project, confirming its potential for development as a sizeable copper oxide deposit.

CEO Nolan Peterson shared, “As an oxide project, Escalones now has a streamlined path to production, and we look forward to updating the market on additional developments as we pursue our new strategy.”

World Copper Escalones Project Resource Estimate

Project Highlights:

  • Existing Infrastructure: The 70 square kilometer property has access to roads, seaports, electricity, and a gas line.
  • Amenable to Heap Leaching: Metallurgical tests indicate that the inferred 3.45 billion pounds of copper should be amenable to heap leaching with an average recovery of 71 percent. Heap leaching is an economical and more eco-friendly mining technique.
  • Future Expansion: The Escalones deposit has room to expand to the south, east, and west. Only half of the alteration zone has been drilled to date.
  • Untested Mineralization: No drilling has been carried out on northern targets and it may contain the last remaining mineralized porphyr clusters in Chile.
World Copper Escalones Geology and Mineralization

Cristal Copper Project

World Copper Cristal Location

Adjacent to the Pervuian border sits the Cristal Copper Project, a claim that is highly prospective for porphyry copper deposits. The project can be easily accessed via highway 135 from either the north or south. No exploration has been carried out since 2012.

Project Highlights:

  • Magnetic Anomaly: Initial surveys indicate the presence of a porphyry copper deposit and has potential for additional large porphyry.
  • Proposed Exploration: The company plans to drill 4 to 6 RC/core drill holes ranging from 500 to 800 meters deep each. The results will confirm the presence of the porphyry copper deposit.

Zonia Copper-Oxide Deposit

World Copper Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit

Zonia is an undervalued and advanced project in Yavapai County, approximately 100 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. The large 4,280-acre property has excellent potential for additional discoveries, as there are already known targets that may contain additional copper-porphyry targets.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access and Infrastructure: A 67kV line runs to the entrance of the mine, along with the presence of groundwater to help support operations.
  • Permitting Advantage: All resources and phase I 2018 PEA production within the 100 percent owned private land.
  • Expansive Sample Grid: A 150-meter spaced rock sample has generated a large coherent anomaly.
  • Permit Application Filed: A permit has been filed for a 5,000 metre program on both Arizona and BLM land.

Management Team

Marcelo Awad

wealthcopper.com

Marcelo Awad - Executive Director

Marcelo Awad has a long and distinguished career in the mining industry 18 years with Codelco, most recently as Executive Vice President 16 years with Antofagasta Minerals S.A., the Mining Division of Antofagasta Plc, including 8 years as CEO from 2004 to 2012, a period of significant growth for Antofagasta. In the 2011 Harvard Business Review, Awad was ranked as the number one CEO in Chile, 18th in Latin America and 87th in the world.

Nolan Peterson

worldcopperltd.com

Nolan Peterson - President & CEO

An engineer and finance executive with an extensive career in project development, corporate finance, accounting, engineering and project management in the mining industry. He brings a strong technical and financial background as he holds an MBA from UBC’s Sauder School of Business, a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from UBC, is a CFA® Charterholder, and a Professional Engineer in British Columbia & Ontario.

Krzysztof Napiera\u0142a

worldcopperltd.com

Krzysztof Napierała - General Manager (Chile)

Napierala is a professional with 12 years of experience in mining and manufacturing industries. He is a driven executive with a strong background in business development, exploration, project management, and the management and restructuring of mining operations. His career is highlighted by over ten years with the KGHM Group, one of the world’s largest copper and silver miners, where he started as an associate in the exploration and development team, supporting the company’s business development activities and new acquisitions.

John Drobe

wealthcopper.com

John Drobe - Chief Geologist

Mr. Drobe is a geologist with over 30 years experience specializing in porphyry copper-gold, epithermal and skarn deposits throughout the Americas. Mr. Drobe has a deep experience with organizing and managing exploration campaigns, particularly in South America, which he has participated in the exploration and development of projects in Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela and Chile.

Marla Ritchie

wealthcopper.com

Marla Ritchie - Corporate Secretary

Ms. Ritchie brings over 25 years experience in public markets working as an Administrator and Corporate Secretary specializing in resource based exploration companies. Currently, she is also the corporate secretary for several companies, including International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Trevali Mining Corporation.

