The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO) shares results of diamond drilling program on the Santa Maria Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (FCO) has announced results of diamond drilling on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico. The past year of exploration drilling has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed. The company will compile all the results from drilling, surface mapping and sampling in preparation for a Phase 2 drill program. Peter Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Silver Gold's results, click here.

SEB Group (TSXV:SEB) wins $43M in Q1 2022 and over $183M of new business in the past 15 months

Smart Employee Benefits (SEB) has received an extension of an existing contract with a budget greater than $5.0M. This brings contract wins and extensions to over $43.0M Q1/2022. SEB's "White-Label TPA" sales pipeline includes over $6.0B of premium, of which approximately $2.0B is in advanced stages of negotiations. COO Mohamad El Chayah joined Dave Jackson to discuss the company's success.

For the full interview with Mohamad El Chayah and to learn more about SEB Group's success, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) begins winter drilling program

Baselode Energy (FIND) has started a 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery. The company will drill 50-metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's drill program, click here.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) launches new testing sites

Empower Clinics (CBDT) subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory has announced the launch of four new testing locations in Dallas. The new testing sites offer both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests. Kai Medical is approved to process a variety of medical billing in the U.S. including Medicare, Medicaid and CARES Act billing. CEO Steven McAuley sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinic's news, click here.

Pelangio Exploration (TSXV:PX) announces drill program

Pelangio Exploration (PX) has commenced a diamond drill program at its Gowan polymetallic project in Timmins, Ontario. The drill program will test several priority geophysical targets for nickel-copper sulphides as well as copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization. Drill targets in the northern portion of the property are associated with known historical base metal drill intercepts in a VMS environment. Ingrid Hibbard, President & CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with Ingrid Hibbard and to learn more about Pelangio Exploration's drill program, click here.

TORONTO Feb. 9, 2022 CNW Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 metre diamond drilling program has started on the high-grade uranium ACKIO discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"Since the ACKIO discovery in September, we've been eagerly anticipating this aggressive drill program to provide us with a better understanding of the ACKIO uranium mineralization system. In the four holes completed last year, we intersected a massive hydrothermal alteration envelope proving fertile for high-grade uranium deposition.  ACKIO's mineralization remains open in all directions, and the objective of this program is to drill 50 metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. We will also test the sandstone for unconformity-style of mineralization and sub-parallel mineralized trends to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Uranium Explorer Focused on Discovering High-Grade Uranium outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada." The report compares FIND to several other Canadian uranium explorers, provides an overview of the supply - demand dynamics influencing the uranium markets and commodity price predictions over the near term.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign Up / Sign In".

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include:

Uranium and Natural Gas Investments Turn Green in 2023

Uranium and Natural Gas Investments Turn Green in 2023

In early February 2022, the European Commission made a recommendation that could impact energy investors of all flavors, in all parts of the world. It most directly affects investors in uranium or uranium production, and natural gas and producers. The recommended change is called the Taxonomy Complementary Climate Delegated Act. This act is a decarbonization agreement, fully written and agreed upon by the College of Commissioners, to be adopted across the EU. Adoption is expected to be agreed upon once translations are available in all EU languages. It would apply beginning 2023, unless a majority of European Parliament, or 20 of the EU's 27 countries, veto the act. Read More >>

Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

EL8 Elevated to OTCQX Best Market

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group Inc. has advised that Elevate Uranium’s trading status has been upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (U.S.). Trading commenced on the OTCQX market on 7 February 2022. The Company’s primary listing and securities trading remains on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its shareholders (the "CUR Shareholders") have approved the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("Labrador Uranium" or "LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"). LUR is currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR focused on the consolidation, exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador.

At the special meeting of CUR Shareholders held virtually today, a special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast by CUR Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the meeting.

GoviEx Announces 6000 Meter Drilling Program at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project

  • GoviEx to drill high-priority IP targets at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project
  • Geophysics results highlight large chargeability anomalies directly under the Falea deposit
  • Potential for a third chargeable body on the Bala license
  • Falea and Bala licenses deemed highly prospective for polymetallic deposits

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2022 drilling programme at the polymetallic copper-silver-uranium Falea Project in Mali. GoviEx has engaged Foraco Mali to undertake exploration drilling, focusing on targets based predominantly on the induced polarisation ("IP") surveys completed on the Falea Project in 2020 and 2021.

In December 2020 and August 2021, the Company announced the results of geophysical survey and data inversion analysis by Computational Geosciences, which highlighted a large chargeable body over 2 km in length and 500 m wide underneath the deposit on the Falea Project adjacent to the Road fault. Additionally, the results of the geophysics highlighted a second anomaly aligned with a structural feature associated with the Siribaya trend as well as potential for a chargeable body in the northeast area of the Bala exploration license. The IP data highlights the much shallower depth to basement and associated unconformity. The geophysical results corroborated geological interpretation that both Falea and Bala licenses appear to be highly prospective for increased polymetallic uranium-copper-silver mineralization.

GTI Resources Logo

GTI To Divest Niagara Gold Project Via Spin Out IPO

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise the execution of a binding Tenement Sale & Purchase Agreement with Regener8 Resources NL (ACN 655 560 740) (Regener8), whereby GTI has conditionally agreed to sell its 100% interest in certain Western Australian (WA) tenements, comprising its Niagara Gold Prospects near Kookynie (Niagara Gold Project), to Regener8 (Proposed Transaction).

