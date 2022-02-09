Precious Metals Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company ...

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Fabled Silver Gold, Smart Employee Benefits, Baselode Energy, Empower Clinics, and Pelangio Exploration on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO) shares results of diamond drilling program on the Santa Maria Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (FCO) has announced results of diamond drilling on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico. The past year of exploration drilling has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed. The company will compile all the results from drilling, surface mapping and sampling in preparation for a Phase 2 drill program. Peter Hawley, President and CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Hawley and to learn more about Fabled Silver Gold's results, click here.

SEB Group (TSXV:SEB) wins $43M in Q1 2022 and over $183M of new business in the past 15 months

Smart Employee Benefits (SEB) has received an extension of an existing contract with a budget greater than $5.0M. This brings contract wins and extensions to over $43.0M Q1/2022. SEB's "White-Label TPA" sales pipeline includes over $6.0B of premium, of which approximately $2.0B is in advanced stages of negotiations. COO Mohamad El Chayah joined Dave Jackson to discuss the company's success.

For the full interview with Mohamad El Chayah and to learn more about SEB Group's success, click here.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV:FIND) begins winter drilling program

Baselode Energy (FIND) has started a 10,000-metre diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery. The company will drill 50-metre continuous step-out holes to the north and south along strike of known high-grade mineralization. James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Baseload Energy's drill program, click here.

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) launches new testing sites

Empower Clinics (CBDT) subsidiary Kai Medical Laboratory has announced the launch of four new testing locations in Dallas. The new testing sites offer both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests. Kai Medical is approved to process a variety of medical billing in the U.S. including Medicare, Medicaid and CARES Act billing. CEO Steven McAuley sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Steven McAuley and to learn more about Empower Clinic's news, click here.

Pelangio Exploration (TSXV:PX) announces drill program

Pelangio Exploration (PX) has commenced a diamond drill program at its Gowan polymetallic project in Timmins, Ontario. The drill program will test several priority geophysical targets for nickel-copper sulphides as well as copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization. Drill targets in the northern portion of the property are associated with known historical base metal drill intercepts in a VMS environment. Ingrid Hibbard, President & CEO sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the drill program.

For the full interview with Ingrid Hibbard and to learn more about Pelangio Exploration's drill program, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688114/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-Interviews-With-Fabled-Silver-Gold-Smart-Employee-Benefits-Baselode-Energy-Empower-Clinics-and-Pelangio-Exploration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Fabled Silver Gold TSXV:FCO Gold Investing
FCO:CA
Fabled Silver Gold

Fabled Silver Gold

Overview

Mexico produces more silver than any other country in the world, and the city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico, is exceptionally special. After the discovery of silver in 1631, San José de Parral was established as a mining town and later declared “the capital of the silver world” by King Philip IV of Spain. The district continues to be a significant center for silver mining and presents companies operating in the area with a world-class opportunity for silver discovery and high-quality exploration.

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO,FWB:7NQ,OTCQB:FBSGF) is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties that yield high-grade, near-term metal production. It is currently operating its high-quality Santa Maria silver-gold project in Parral, Mexico.

santa_maria_project

CEO Peter Hawley, an industry titan with more than 35 years in the industry overseeing exploration, development and production, officially came out of retirement to oversee the early stages of growth and development for Fabled Silver Gold and its ongoing projects.

The city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico has a rich mining history and has produced over 250 million ounces of silver to date. Operating out of this district strategically positions Fabled Silver Gold to leverage its mining-friendly conditions, and the company has built strong community relationships.

The Santa Maria silver-gold project hosts a strong foundation for growth. All 21 veins discovered to date are on surface and open on strike and at depth have the potential for expansion and deep exploration. The project site has significant infrastructure, including access to paved and dirt roads and grid power.

In March 2021, Fabled announced its trading commencement on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace. This graduation demonstrates its fast-growing potential as a serious contender in the silver mining space and exposes the company to a much broader range of US investors.

The next steps for the company include an 8,000 meter drilling program over the Santa Maria property. The company has already published five drill hole results of the approximately 30 intended for drilling. With additional sampling, geophysics and exploration, the project could see similar success to neighboring deposits such as Silver Crest’s early-stage Las Chispas project.

The Fabled Silver Gold management team brings together a proven track record of success in technical experience, local expertise and capital markets. Their experience and dedication to the Santa Maria project prime the company for significant high-grade silver discovery and economic growth.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Fabled Silver Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring and developing high-quality and near-term metal projects.
  • The company’s flagship Santa Maria silver-gold project leverages the mining-friendly conditions of the Parral jurisdiction in Mexico. The prolific district hosts a rich mining history and widespread high-grade silver mineralization.
  • Santa Maria presents the company with an option for 100 percent ownership. The projects’ unique structure and vein system opens the possibility for expansion and silver discovery with an extensive drilling campaign currently in the works.
  • The property hosts a NI 43-101 resource of 3.24 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. It has favorable epithermal veining, and 21 veins have been discovered to date at surface level.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Key Projects

Santa Maria Project

The Santa Maria gold-silver property is situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt in the mining-friendly Parral district in Chihuahua, Mexico. The district hosts multiple major operators in the vicinity and has excellent infrastructure, including accessible roadways, grid power and skilled labor networks. Fabled has the option to own 100 percent of the property from Golden Minerals Company (TSX:AUMN,NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN).

The property hosts a high-grade silver-gold mine with a robust vein system. Twenty-one veins have been discovered to date on surface level and all veins appear to be open on strike and at depth. Additionally, surface samples from 14 veins show elevated gold and silver values, with the remaining veins never sampled.

santa_maria_project

In March 2021, the company completed six diamond drill holes with assay results reporting five silver-bearing north to south structures. Mineralized grades from this campaign returned 1.40 g/t gold, 862 g/t silver and 934.02 g/t silver equivalents.

The project presents Fabled with immense discovery opportunity, and has an existing NI 43-101 resource of 3.2 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. The unique ore body structure and identified anomalies make this project all the more special. Advancement of drilling and expanded exploration efforts are in the works for Santa Maria.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Management Team

David Smalley, BA, LLB — Chairman of the Board

David Smalley is a corporate finance and securities lawyer who has practiced for 28 years. He has been a director and officer of public companies for over 19 years. Smalley was one of the founders of Canaco Resources.

Peter Hawley, BSc, PGeo — CEO, President & Director

Peter Hawley is the co-founder of Fabled Silver Gold Corp, then Fabled Copper, as well as founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation, renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. Hawley is also the co-founder of Niogold Resource Corp and has over 35 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.

Luc Pelchat — Director

Luc Pelchat is the founder and president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Pelchat formed many of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico. He has extensive business, financial and human resources experience in Canada, Mexico and Africa. Pelchat is currently a director of Scorpio Gold Corp, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Michael Harrison — Director

Michael Harrison was previously an investment banker and CDO for Planvest Capital in Vancouver from 1987 to 1992. After, he was the CDO of Biocoll Medical., a biotech company that successfully commercialized its technology and divested it to GenSci Regeneration Sciences Inc. From 2016 to 2020, Harrison was the Chairman, CEO and founder of Pebble Labs in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and he is currently the CEO of Batik Resources Inc., a junior exploration company interested in gold mining in Indonesia.

Keep reading... Show less
Phase 1 Exploration Review on the Sant Maria Property, Mexico

Phase 1 Exploration Review on the Sant Maria Property, Mexico

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces a summary of all previous results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The past year of exploration diamond drilling, underground diamond drilling, definition diamond drilling and finally surface mapping and sampling has been not only aggressive, but has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed."

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Hits High Grade Gold Returning 86.10 g/t Au Within 4,821.98 g/t Ag Eq in 21.90 Meters Grading 5.29 g/t Au Contained Within 349.21 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Hits High Grade Gold Returning 86.10 g/t Au Within 4,821.98 g/t Ag Eq in 21.90 Meters Grading 5.29 g/t Au Contained Within 349.21 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the final results of Phase 1 surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-50 was not only designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47, 48 and 49, all of which reported broad zones of silver and gold bearing hydrothermal breccias with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, but also to vector in on the developing high-grade hydrothermal gold domain. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 7.80 meters of 190.33 g/t Ag Eq Including 572.98 g/t Ag Eq with 1.03 g/t Au

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 7.80 meters of 190.33 g/t Ag Eq Including 572.98 g/t Ag Eq with 1.03 g/t Au

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-49 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill holes SM20-47 and 48. Previously reported hole SM20-47 reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, while hole SM20-48 returned 110.81 g/t Ag Eq over 24.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Santa Maria Structure Reports 24.50 meters 0f 110.81 g/t Ag Eq; Including 379.30 g/t Ag Eq with 1.25 g/t Au over 1.5 meters

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTCQB:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-48 was designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47 which reported a broad zone of 13.10 meters grading 98.31 g/t Ag Eq with numerous higher-grade intercepts within such as 379.30 g/t Ag Eq including 1.25 g/t Au over 1.50 meters. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Continues to Intersect Mineralized Santa Maria Structure Over 13.10 meters Reporting 98.31 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Continues to Intersect Mineralized Santa Maria Structure Over 13.10 meters Reporting 98.31 g/t Ag Eq

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTC PINK:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "As you can see below, planned definition hole SM20-47 was designed to fill in a shallow depth, drill poor gap in the past resource area. Of interest to note is the lack of or decrease of gold values found in previous drilling to the east and at depth. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Nexus Gold Reports Initial Assay Results from December Drilling at the Mckenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

Nexus Gold Reports Initial Assay Results from December Drilling at the Mckenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

- Hole MK-21-024 returns 2.19 g/t Au over 22 meters

Keep reading... Show less
CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 11, 2022, it is pleased to provide further details concerning its exploration of the 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan (Figure 1

The past decade of uranium exploration has proven the importance of thoroughly exploring outside the area now covered by Athabasca Group sedimentary rocks. These areas of basement exposure, once covered by the Athabasca, have recently yielded Fission Uranium's discovery at Patterson Lake South ("PLS"), the Triple-R deposit which hosts in excess of 102 Mlbs of U3O8. The CAT property is situated only 40 km to the southeast of PLS (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Winter Exploration Update for Saskatchewan and Ontario Projects

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Winter Exploration Update for Saskatchewan and Ontario Projects

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on the status of its mineral exploration programs, both planned and underway, in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada.

Alligator Lake, SK

Keep reading... Show less

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ADOPTS CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY AND COMMITS TO NET ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce enhanced climate change and environmental commitments through a number of new, formalized policies and initiatives as part of Wheaton's broader environmental, social and governance ("ESG") strategy.

Keep reading... Show less
Orefinders Announces start of 4,000 meter Drill Program at McGarry Gold Project

Orefinders Announces start of 4,000 meter Drill Program at McGarry Gold Project

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill program on its McGarry Gold Project (McGarry, or the Project), near Virginiatown, Ontario about 35 kilometers east of the town of Kirkland Lake . McGarry includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone (LCFZ) which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, such as the Kerr Addison deposit that is situated about 1,500 meters east of the Project and that produced about 12 Moz (million ounces) of gold. The Project includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 123 Koz (thousand ounces) Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 30 Koz Au that are determined as of September 30, 2011 .

The 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill campaign at McGarry includes 10 planned drill holes and kicked off on February 3, 2022 with a single drill rig. The first drill hole has been completed for a total depth of 288 meters. The second hole is currently at approximately 150 meters depth and has a planned final depth of 420 meters. No assays have as yet been returned from Phase 1 drilling.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×