The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Eat Well Investment Group, Nextech AR, Talon Metals, Eloro Resources, and Legible on their latest newsThe Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Eat Well Group ...

Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG) subsidiary expands into HEB Grocery

Eat Well's (EWG) Amara Organic baby food is now available in 200 HEB grocery stores in the U.S. Amara launched in HEB in June 2021. Recent product line additions include Peas, Corn & Carrots and Tropical Mango. HEB is one of the largest independently owned food retailers in the U.S. with over 420 stores. Eat Well CEO Marc Aneed joined Dave Jackson to shed light on the expansion.

For the full interview with Marc Aneed and to learn more about Eat Well Groups Amara launch, click here.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) signs agreement with DesignerInc

Nextech AR (NTAR) has received an initial order and signed a partnership agreement with B2B technology platform and marketplace DesignerInc. This B2B partnership represents a substantial MRR (monthly recurring revenue) opportunity for Nextech as it introduces its ARitize CAD solution and virtual showroom ARitize Decorator to DesignerInc's network of over 1,500 furniture manufacturers. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the opportunity.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR's agreement with DesignerInc, click here.

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) announces 31 new drill holes at the Tamarack Nickel Project

Talon Metals Corp. (TLO) has provided an update from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota. The Talon team reports an additional 31 new drill holes within the CGO West area. All of the new holes have intercepted nickel-copper mineralization, with assays pending. Dr. Etienne Dinel, Vice President, Geology of Talon sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the update.

For the full interview with Etienne Dinal and to learn more about Talon Metals' Tamarack Nickel Project, click here.

Eloro Resources (TSXV:ELO) intersects high-grade mineralization at Iska Iska

Eloro Resources (ELO) has announced the results of another seven drill holes from its ongoing program at Iska Iska in Bolivia. Two of these holes are underground holes drilled from the Santa Barbara adit. Both holes intersected significant mineralization, including 239.72 grams of silver equivalent per tonne over 82.74 metres. Dr. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Bill Pearson and to learn more about Eloro Resources' Iska Iska program, click here.

Legible (CSE:READ) CEO provides shareholder update

Legible CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth has provided shareholders with a progress update to assure stakeholders and shareholders that the company's plan hasn't changed. The goal is to continue to carry out the company's focus on top-line growth while building a globally accessible book media marketplace. The company's goal is to allow the world to read when, where, and how it wants.

For the full interview with Kaleeg Hainsworth and to learn more about Legible's shareholder update, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Talon Metals TLO:CA TLOFF Nickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals Announces 31 New Drill Holes at the Tamarack Nickel Project - Including 15.08 Meters of Nickel & Copper Mineralization

Area of nickel-copper rich mineralization in CGO West area continues to expand

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project"), located in central Minnesota.

Keep reading... Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2021

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX,OTCQB:BLSTF,FRA: B9S) has released its quarterly report for period ending 31 December, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Pedro Resources

Pedro Resources


Overview

Mining is one of Newfoundland’s oldest and most prominent industries and even today, it is a significant contributor to the region’s economy. Newfoundland and Labrador are a vital hub for the mining and producing of over fifteen minerals, including commodities like iron ore, copper, cobalt, gold and nickel.

Vale (NYSE:VALE), one of the largest mining companies globally and a global leader in iron ore and nickel production, operates an open-pit mine and concentrator at Voisey’s Bay in Labrador. This established mine produces over 6,000 tonnes of concentrated nickel-cobalt-copper daily, providing reliable production capacity for the essential commodities required to produce batteries and electric vehicle components that make up the “Green Future.”

Only 4.5 kilometres southwest of Vale’s mine is Pedro Resources’ (CSE:VBN) Voisey Bay West project. Pedro Resources aims to supply the new green economy with critical minerals, and is specifically focused on nickel, copper and cobalt production in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Newfoundland.

Voisey’s Bay West Site

https://www.pedroresources.com/voisey-gallery

The Voisey’s Bay West project was first assembled using compilations from previously completed geological work and compared the compiled data with the Voisey’s Bay deposit. The individuals leading the project are a massive advantage as they are the same people who helped discover the original Vale deposits, giving Pedro Resources extensive knowledge of the geology in the area.

"Pedro Resources is very fortunate to be able to acquire a property of this magnitude, in such proximity to a major producer, and with the potential to provide metals that will be so critical for a global Green Future,” said Brian Stecyk, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Pedro Resources in an interview with INN.

Current geological data suggests that the claims owned by Pedro Resources could contain the rock types required for Voisey’s Bay-type deposits. Pedro staked a number of claims in two licences to cover possible upstream sources of the sediment. These two new mineral licences are contiguous to Pedro's VBW property and contain 178 and 106 claims, respectively, for a total of 284 claims covering 7,100 hectares. The 284 claims increase the size of Pedro's land package to 15 licences containing 1,005 claims with a total area of 25,125 hectares. Pedro plans an aerial VTEM geophysical survey over all licences in 2022.

Voisey Bay West Property Airborne Magnetics

https://www.pedroresources.com/voisey-gallery

Company Highlights

  • Pedro Resources’ Voisey’s Bay West project is 4.5 kilometres southwest of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay mine, in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with developed infrastructure.
  • The project is led by a team of highly experienced consultants and managers with deep knowledge of geology and mining exploration in the region.
  • Latest geological data compilations revealed that the claims obtained by Pedro Resources could potentially have similar rock types to Vale’s Voisey’s Bay.
  • Pedro Resources’ primary focus is searching for critical minerals to supply a new green economy, particularly the nickel, copper, and cobalt required for EV production.
  • The company’s 721 claims include 13 licenses in good regulatory standing.

Key Project

Voisey’s Bay West

Voisey Bay Location Map

https://www.pedroresources.com/voisey-gallery

Voisey’s Bay West project is an 18,025-hectare property located in Northern Labrador, Canada, just 4.5 kilometers southwest of Vale’s Voisey’s Bay mine property, one of the largest nickel mines in Canada. Pedro Resources’ claims are 60 km from the Naim airstrip and 15 km from tidewater. Additionally, they may contain the same geophysical characteristics found at Voisey’s Bay. Since 2005, Vale’s Voisey's Bay Mine has produced concentrates above 600 kt of nickel, 400 kt of copper, and 12 kt of cobalt from the sulfide ore.

Former senior-level Vale employees and consultants developed the land package by leveraging decades of experience in the Voisey’s Bay district. Many of these individuals currently serve as consultants to Pedro Resources.

Various companies intermittently explored portions of the Voisey’s Bay West property from 1995 to 1998 following the Voisey’s Bay nickel-copper-cobalt deposit discovery. Experts completed a comprehensive review of the existing geological, geophysical and geochemical data, identifying robust exploration targets that have the potential to yield significant nickel, cobalt and copper mineralization. These deposits were historically under-explored by Vale and other junior exploration companies in the area.

There are two proposed work programs. Phase one includes compilation and interpretation, local engagement, analysis of stream sediment samples and generating prospecting targets — while phase two covers geophysics, prospecting, geological and geochemical survey and diamond drilling.

Management Team

Brian Stecyk -

CEO & Director

Mr. Stecyk has extensive communications and public relations experience. He was a successful advertising and public relations firm for over 36 years and has served as a CEO, president, and director of several companies. His strengths include strategic management and planning. He was a member of the Canadian Association of Professional Speakers for several years.

Fiona Fitzmaurice

CPA, ACCA, BA - CFO

Ms. Fitzmaurice has over 15 years of financial experience with private and public companies. She has been responsible for all aspects of finance, treasury and tax functions with a current emphasis on the mining and resource exploration sector.

Rejean Gosselin P. Geo -

Director

Rejean Gosselin graduated from Laval University in 1979 with an M.Sc. in Geology. He has worked as a consulting geologist on uranium, gold and base metals mining exploration projects in Canada, the United States, and South America since 1979. For the past 35 years, Rejean has acted as founder and promoter of numerous junior mining companies exploring different commodities in Canada, West Africa, and Mexico. Rejean is responsible for gold, NiCuPGE and ZnCu discoveries in Canada and Mexico. Recent involvements include Dia Bras Exploration as President and CEO from 2003 to 2008 and most recently as chairman of the board of Maya Gold and Silver.

Conan Taylor, LLB - Director

Conan is a lawyer and admitted member of the Alberta Law Society, now practicing at his firm, Taylor Janis LLP. Conan’s practice focuses on corporate-commercial litigation, although his firm generally specializes in workplace law. He has a BA (honors) in Philosophy with First Class Honours from the University of Alberta and an LLB/JD from Queens University in Kingston, Ontario.

Wes Thompson - Director

Mr. Thompson is a diploma graduate of Sheridan College, and an experienced investor and advisor to junior resource companies in investor relations, marketing, corporate development, and capital raises.

Stuart Adair - Director

Mr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive who has been investing in the junior mining sector for over 25 years. Mr. Adair is currently a director of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: BMK) and Chair of its Audit Committee, as well as its Interim CEO. Stuart is also CFO of Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD), a TSX-listed commercial finance company, a position he has held since 2002. At Accord Financial Stuart is involved in capital and risk management, strategic planning, acquisitions, corporate taxes, as well as financial management and reporting. Stuart holds a B.A. from Sheffield University, U.K., and an M.A. in Economics from Queens University, Canada.

Talon Metals Announces Closing of $27.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and $6.4 Million Concurrent Private Placement

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today the closing of its previously announced bought deal public offering of common shares (the "Shares") of the Corporation (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Talon issued 38,200,000 Shares at a price of $0.72 per Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $27,504,000.

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. (the "Lead Underwriter") and including Paradigm Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets, and Sprott Capital Partners LP (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement entered into between the Corporation and the Underwriters on January 24, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals December 2021 Quarterly Report

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to present a summary of activities from the December 2021 quarter.

Keep reading... Show less
2022 ACTIVITIES UPDATE

2022 ACTIVITIES UPDATE

Dreadnought Resources Limited (“Dreadnought”) is pleased to provide an update on activities across the Illaara, Mangaroon and Tarraji-Yampi Projects in Western Australia.

Keep reading... Show less

