THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities 
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets 
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies 
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial 
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital 
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology 
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Participating Companies
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		First Mining Gold
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Midland Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: MD)		Red Pine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)
Archer Exploration Corp.
(CSE: RCHR)		Fury Gold Mines Limited
(TSX: FURY) (NYSE American: FURY)		Nickel Creek Platinum
(TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SAY) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
(TSX: ASCU) (OTCQX: ASCUF)		Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Northwest Copper Corp.
(TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: SGNL) (OTCQX: SGNLF)
Baselode Energy Corp.
(TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF)		Go Metals Corp.
(CSE: GOCO)		Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE American: GROY)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Stelmine Canada Ltd.
(TSXV: STH) (OTCQB: STHFF)
Cartier Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ECR)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Osisko Development Corp.
(TSXV: ODV) (NYSE: ODV)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Clean Air Metals Inc.
(TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF)		Hycroft Mining Corp.
(NASDAQ: HYMC)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Strategic Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SR)
Denison Mines Corp.
(TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN)		Ion Energy Ltd.
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Osisko Mining Inc.
(TSX: OSK)		Thunder Gold Corp.
(TSXV: TGOL)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSXV: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTF)		Kenorland Minerals Ltd.
(TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF)		Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
(NYSE American: PZG)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
Empress Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMPR) (OTCQX: EMPYF)		Minto Metals Corp.
(TSXV: MNTO)		Patriot Battery Metals Inc.
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
EU Gold Mining Inc.
Private		Li-FT Power Ltd.
(CSE: LIFT)		Prospector Metals Corp.
(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF)		Warrior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: WAR)
Exiro Minerals Corp.
Private		Lithium Bank Resources Corp.
(TSXV: LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF)		QC Copper & Gold Inc.
(TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)
Exploits Discovery Corp.
(CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF)		Lomiko Metals Inc.
(TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)		Quebec Nickel Corp
(CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF)		West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSXV: WRLG)
Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		Rackla Metals Inc.
(TSXV: RAK)		Western Copper and Gold Corp.
(TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN)
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo LoungeTHE Industry Invitees
Astra Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF)		Electro Metals & Mining
Private		Puma Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Magna Mining Inc.
(TSXV: NICU)
Beauce Gold Fields
(TSXV: BGF)		Focus Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Quimbaya Gold Inc.
(CSE: QIM)		Radisson Mining Resources
(TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF)
Canadian Copper Inc.
(CSE: CCI)		Fokus Mining Corporation
(TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF)		Renforth Resources Inc.
(CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)		Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
(CSE: SCM)
Delta Resources Limited
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF)		Green Battery Minerals Inc.
(TSXV: GEM) (OTCQB: GBMIF)		Spark Energy Minerals Inc
(CSE: EMIN)		Xplore Resources Corp.
(TSXV: XPLR)
Dryden Gold Corp.
Private		Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
(CSE: LP)		Vior Inc.
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
E2Gold Inc.
(TSXV: ETU) (OTCQB: ETUGF)		Metals Energy Corp.
(TSXV: MERG)		X-Terra Resources Corp
(TSXV: XTT)
EDM Resources
(TSXV: EDM)		Platinex Inc.
(CSE: PTX)

 

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 to be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, is pleased to announce the launch of THE Student Sponsorship Program, made possible through the generous support of Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies. The program provides an unparalleled learning opportunity to 50 university or college students studying in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earthsocial sciences andor other related mining courses over the course of three days at THE Event.

Participating students will have access to valuable insights from industry experts, panels, and company presentations as well as the opportunity to network with professionals in all areas the mining industry. The program also includes a special Meet and Greet Dinner, where they will be able to engage directly with mining sector industry leaders. Students will also participate in a case study competition with a focus on innovation and sustainability in the mining sector, with the winning team receiving a prize to be awarded on the final day of THE Event by the Sponsors.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation. With our sponsors, Maple Gold Mines and JDS Group of Companies, we intend to inspire and support the next generation of mining professionals by offering them a unique opportunity to network, learn from industry experts, and discover the latest trends and developments in the global natural resource industry.

More information regarding THE Student Sponsorship Program, can be found at https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Please see the latest Crux Investor Interview on THE Event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doxiuGfO3KQ

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference, showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event will feature over 100 participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Information regarding THE Agenda, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bb@vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164577

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldTSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold

Overview

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a precious metals development company and gold and silver producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production in April 2020, at its flagship Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Gold Mine. As at December 31, 2022, the company had mined 3.4 million tonnes, crushed and stacked 2.8 million tonnes @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ based on internal reserve estimates.
Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

Operational progress at ATO Gold Mine

The 100-percent-owned flagship ATO Gold Mine’s Phase 2 expansion project has been updated to approximately 103,000 oz of gold per annum, with a 12 year mine life, for a total of 14 years to 2036 at AISC of US ~$850

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK gold project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to assess a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia, led by a management team with a track record of success in the country. As of March 2023, the Steppe team has also entered into a binding agreement with Anacortes Mining, to further the company’s growth strategy beyond Mongolia.

Company Highlights

  • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
    • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
  • As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 million tonnes (Mt), crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 grams per ton (g/t) for approximately 173,958 ounces (oz) of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad.
  • In 2022 alone, Steppe Gold produced 33,500 oz of gold, a 180 percent increase over 2021.
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 expansion would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and has now been updated with an expected life-of-mine of 14 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 103,000 oz on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.
  • Entered a binding agreement to acquire Anacortes Mining, to fulfill its vision of becoming a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold mining company

Key Projects

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold Mongolian Assets

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced gold production at the ATO project in April 2020. As of December 31, 2022, the company has mined 3.4 Mt, crushed and stacked 2.8 Mt @ 1.92 g/t for approximately 173,958 oz of gold on the leach pad and 498,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.79 g/t on the ROM pad. At an estimated 70 percent recovery, the total inventory from oxide ores is approximately 80,000 oz of recoverable gold inclusive of 16,000 oz in situ, based on internal reserve estimates.

In 2023, Steppe Gold plans to complete the financing for the Phase 2 expansion and start construction of the new flotation plant to increase annual production to approximately 103,000 oz gold equivalent, according to company CEO Bataa Tumur-Ochir.

ATO Mine Mineral Reserves and Resource

As at August 27, 2022, the ATO gold deposit contains combined proven and probable mineral reserves totaling 29.1 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.43 g/t silver, containing 1.1 million ounces of gold and 11.7 million ounces of silver. The reserves have been classified as approximately 59 percent proven and 41 percent probable on a tonnage basis. The mineral reserve within the 2022 reserve pit shell was based on a AuEq cut-off grade of 0.43 g/t AuEq for Fresh material and 0.40 g/t AuEq for Oxide material and revenue of $1,700 per ounce gold, $20 per ounce of silver, zinc price of $2,500/t and lead price of $1,970/t. as the price assumptions.

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective August 27, 2022

Exploration

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.

ATO4 & Mungu Discovery

The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer-long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.

Moving Forward

Now that the company has been in production for three years, Steppe Gold plans to turn its focus towards exploration at the ATO deposits and Mungu discovery. The company is also working towards releasing an updated feasibility study for the fresh rock project that is expected to include the Mungu discovery. Steppe Gold is also looking to complete the following activities at ATO:

  • Receive cyanide permit, begin leaching and pour first gold.
  • Complete maiden mineral resource on Mungu deposit.
  • Restart exploration program at ATO and Mungu deposit.

The UK Gold Project

The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property consists of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.

The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.

Steppe Gold has completed an initial exploration program on the property that included geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys. The company expects to commence its trenching and drill programs in the near term. Steppe Gold is also looking into expansion opportunities to further consolidate its footprint in the area.

To date the company has completed:

  • 1,940 line kilometer ground magnetic survey
  • 12-line kilometer IP survey
  • 346 rock chip samples
  • 8,427 soil geochemical samples

A maiden program commenced in July 2022 with the drilling of 3,000 meters with assay results pending.

Management Team

Matthew Wood - Executive Chairman

Matthew Wood is a mineral resource explorer and developer with over 25 years of global industry experience in mining and commodities investments. He has managed investment deals in diamonds, coal, energy, ferrous metals, base and precious metals, among other commodities.

His unique skills in technical and economic evaluation of resource opportunities have resulted in a record of nurturing resource deals from early-stage, to market listings and exit strategies for his investors.

He was formerly the founder and executive chairman of the Mongolian coal company, Hunnu Coal Limited. Hunnu Coal was IPO of the year for all sectors on the ASX in 2010, and its sale for approximately A$500 million in 2011 to Banpu PCL was recognized as the Mines and Money 2012 Deal of the Year. Wood has founded and been involved in many other resource companies and investments over the years. He has extensive experience and many key relationships in Mongolia and was recently awarded the Order of the Polar Star, the highest state honor that can be awarded to a non-citizen of Mongolia. He has an Honors Degree in Geology from the University of New South Wales and a Graduate Certificate in Mineral Economics from the Western Australian School of Mines.

Bataa Tumur-Ochir - President and CEO

Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and the daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.

He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest-growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.

Aneel Waraich - Director and Executive VP

Aneel Waraich is the founder of ATMA Capital Markets and ATMACORP LTD. He is a financial service professional with progressive experience in asset management and corporate finance businesses. Waraich focuses primarily on advising public and private companies in the natural resource sector.

In previous roles at Goodman and Company Investment Counsel and Dundee Capital Markets, he worked as an analyst valuing private companies. Most recently he worked as an investment banker focusing on deal origination, going-public transactions and financings for both public and private companies in the resource and technology sectors. He completed his MBA from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management at the John Molson School of Business.

Jeremy South - Senior VP and CFO

Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.

Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until its recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Greg Wood - VP Operations

Gregory Wood is an Australian citizen and was appointed as Vice President of Operations of Steppe Gold LLC in 2016. He is responsible for all mining-related operations in Mongolia. Before joining Steppe, he held positions as director and non-executive chairman of Carajas Copper Company, operations manager of Harvest Minerals and as CEO of Black Star Petroleum. He has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry through his past family oil business and has completed the Petroleum Engineering for non-engineers programmer in Houston, Texas.

Wood was a systems accountant with over 12 years of extensive experience in financial reporting, financial analysis, developing key performance indicators and modeling of financial reports over several industries including transport, media and infrastructure. He held management positions at Asciano and Patrick Stevedores.

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren - VP Exploration

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.

Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.

Patrick Michaels - Director

Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.

Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

Dr. Zamba Batjargal - Director

Dr. Zamba Batjargal has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.

He was the Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.

Batukhuu Budnyam - Director

Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.

Sereenen Jargalan - Director

Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.

She completed postdoctoral work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.

Steve Haggarty – Director

Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.

With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.

Steppe Gold Ltd. and Anacortes Mining Corp. Announce Extension of Binding Agreement

Steppe Gold Ltd. and Anacortes Mining Corp. Announce Extension of Binding Agreement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce the extension (the "Extension Letter Agreement") of the parties' binding letter of intent dated March 6, 2023 (the "Binding Agreement"), pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction"). The Extension Letter Agreement extends the exclusivity period between Steppe Gold and Anacortes in the Binding Agreement from April 17, 2023 to May 5, 2023, or such earlier or later time as Steppe Gold and Anacortes mutually agree, in order to provide more time for the parties to complete due diligence and enter into a definitive agreement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of approximately $9,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), through the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to accelerate the Phase 2 Expansion currently underway, to fund ongoing exploration as well as to support the announced plans to pursue a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Binding Agreement") pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Anacortes Common Shares") of Anacortes by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Binding Agreement, Anacortes shareholders will receive 0.4532 of a Steppe Gold common share (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Common Share, which represents consideration of approximately C$0.48 per Anacortes Common Share and a premium of 36% based on the closing prices of the Anacortes Common Shares on the TSX-V and the Steppe Common Shares on the TSX, each as of the close of trading on March 3, 2023. Shareholders of Steppe Gold and Anacortes will own 79% and 21% of the combined company, respectively, on a basic basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to pursue a dual primary listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), the premier listing venue for Asia-based companies, anticipated to occur later in 2023.

The Company believes that a listing of its common shares on the HKEx will assist with historical liquidity and valuation issues and will also serve as a better venue for trading for its Asian based shareholders, as Hong Kong and Mongolia are in the same time zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), it has received shareholder approval for its previously announced intention to update its listing status from a mining issuer to both an investment and mining issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business") pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company intends to close the Proposed Change of Business upon receipt of final approval of the Exchange.

This update aims to increase the Company's flexibility and optionality to make strategic investments and incubate new opportunities focused on gold and other critical metals. Orefinders' exploration strategy and core portfolio of assets remain unchanged. This updated listing status allows management to transact corporately as the Company has in the past with the spin offs of QC Copper and Gold Inc., American Eagle Gold Corp., and its activist investment Mistango River Resources Inc. With this new listing status, Orefinders may undertake corporate transactions, acquire strategic equity positions, or incubate new junior companies as opportunities arise.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "IMRFF", effective at the open trading of May 3, 2023. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IMR" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A7V

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

OUTBACK PROVIDES UPDATE FROM ITS RECONNAISANCE DRILLING ACROSS THE O'CONNORS TARGET AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK PROVIDES UPDATE FROM ITS RECONNAISANCE DRILLING ACROSS THE O'CONNORS TARGET AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

( TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSX.V: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project, central Victoria, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Submits Plan of Operations for Exploration Program at High-Grade Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a Plan of Operations to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Ranger District of the United States Forest Service ("USFS") to explore its Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada.

"The submission of the Plan of Operations is another critical step as we move towards examining the potential for significant mineralization at Eliza, which has seen little to no modern exploration despite a history of high-grade past production," stated Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "We will begin by executing a property-wide geophysical program by early June and will continue to inform the market as we advance through this systematic exploration process and begin to generate results."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×