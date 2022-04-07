TGS Esports and 7-Eleven Canada Announce Expanded Partnership

TGS Esports Inc. and 7-Eleven Canada have teamed up to bring more exciting events to Canadian gamers throughout the spring. Following the partnerships' successful launch of the 2021 tournament series that featured game titles such as Valorant, APEX Legends, and Guilty Gear Strive, 7-Eleven and TGS are hosting four unique events for Canadian gamers showcasing Rocket League. On March 20 eight of the top Canadian ...

