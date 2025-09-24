Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 23, 2025

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday morning, October 23, 2025.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company's outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (888) 596-4144 in the U.S. or (646) 968-2525 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6969175.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 23, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030; Access Code: 6969175.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com .

Investor Contacts:
Scott Hegstrom – 401-457-2288
Kyle Williams – 401-457-2288

Media Contact:
Mike Maynard – 401-457-2362

Textron Inc is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures and services speciality aircraft for various end markets, but it also has several unrelated businesses. The firm's aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armoured vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end markets. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and Finance segments.

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's headquarters in Wichita.

Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based on customer feedback, will offer greater performance and improved user experience to pilots in the new Latitude jets beginning in 2025 and the new Longitude jets in 2026.

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and cargo simultaneously. Deliveries of Cessna SkyCourier passenger units with the Combi option included are slated to begin later this year.

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver

Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground vehicles, and Kodiak Robotics, Inc. a leading sel f-driving technology developer for the trucking and defense markets, announced today that they are collaborating to develop an autonomous military ground vehicle specifically designed for driverless operations. Through this collaboration, Kodiak will integrate its industry-leading autonomous system, the Kodiak Driver, into a Textron Systems prototype, purpose-built uncrewed military vehicle. This collaboration also marks Kodiak's first integration of its autonomous technology into a vehicle designed without space for a human driver.

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft equipped with the Honeywell PRIMUS EPIC integrated cockpit. This program allows pilots to communicate more easily with air traffic controllers and utilize the most current Data Link services offered in North America and Europe.

