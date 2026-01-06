Textron to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 28, 2026

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026.
Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company's outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (888) 596-4144 in the U.S. or (646) 968-2525 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 6969175.
In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030; Access Code: 6969175.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information visit: www.textron.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106099540/en/
Investor Contacts:
Scott Hegstrom – 401-457-2288
Kyle Williams – 401-457-2288
Media Contact:
Mike Maynard – 401-457-2362