Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on January 1, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on December 12, 2025.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Media Contact:
Michael Maynard 401-457-2362

Investor Contact:
Scott Hegstrom 401-457-2288
Kyle Williams 401-457-2288

