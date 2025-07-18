Tevogen.AI Receives International Patent Publication for AI Technology Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides

Tevogen.AI Receives International Patent Publication for AI Technology Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides

 

Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN ) announced today that the International Bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has published its international patent application (Publication No. WO 2025129197) titled, "Systems and Methods for Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides with Machine Learning Models."

 

This patent covers technology developed by Tevogen.AI that leverages machine learning algorithms, powered by Microsoft (Nasdaq:  MSFT ) and Databricks intended to rapidly and accurately identify peptides with strong immune system interactions. Identifying these peptides is critical in developing targeted therapies for a variety of diseases, including cancers and infectious diseases.

 

Traditional methods for identifying immunologically active peptides often face significant limitations, such as overlooking critical human genetic diversity factors like age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Tevogen.AI's proprietary approach may overcome these challenges by:

 

  • Efficiently screening and ranking potential peptides based on their immunological activity.
    •  
  • Eliminating peptides likely to be ineffective due to self-tolerance or human genome overlap.
    •  
  • Continuously refining predictions using real-world data to train and enhance machine learning models.
    •  

"I'm pleased with Tevogen.AI's continued progress in strategically harnessing artificial intelligence in support of our cell therapy development," said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO of Tevogen. "Leveraging AI to accelerate discovery, shorten development timelines, and reduce costs is essential to our mission of delivering commercially attractive, economically viable, and cost-effective personalized T cell therapies."

 

  Forward Looking Statements  

 

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "possible," "potential," "goal," "opportunity," "project," "believe," "future," and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

 

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

 

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

 

×