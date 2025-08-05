Tevogen.AI Expands Collaboration With Databricks and Microsoft to Build the Beta Version of Its PredicTcell Model With a Focus on Oncology

  •   Tevogen.AI to explore external market opportunities as a potential revenue source.  
  •   Beta version to incorporate oncology targets, enhancing the accuracy and diversity of the PredicTcell model and potentially accelerating cancer immunotherapy development.  
  •   Tevogen.AI to develop enhanced analytics and visualization tools, for the PredicTcell model to support its internal R&D teams.  
Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN ) today announced that its artificial intelligence initiative, Tevogen.AI, is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT ) and Databricks, to build the beta version of its foundational PredicTcell model.

 

Powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and backed by their innovative engineering teams, Tevogen.AI has begun curating a dataset focused on oncology. The dataset, aggregated with the initial virology dataset. aims to improve upon the accuracy of the alpha version of PredicTcell model.

 

This next phase of development builds on Tevogen.AI's recently published international patent application (WO 2025/129197), which outlines novel machine learning systems for predicting immunologically active peptides, a critical step in developing targeted therapies for cancers and infectious diseases.

 

"We have been extremely fortunate to work with such great organizations like Microsoft and Databricks to build the alpha version of our foundational AI model," said Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI. "Oncology represents one of the most impactful areas for AI in drug discovery, given the complexity of the disease and the limited availability of high-quality datasets."

 

  Forward Looking Statements  

 

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "possible," "potential," "goal," "opportunity," "project," "believe," "future," and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

 

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

 

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

 

  Contacts
Tevogen Bio Communications
T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701
Communications@Tevogen.com  

 

