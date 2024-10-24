- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse
Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Yalgoo Project. The Company has received assay results from the first of the recently drilled holes at the Remorse Target which shows intercepts of high-grade iron. RC hole WARDH0160 has returned a 32m down-hole intersection of magnetite-hosted iron, grading up to 39.34% Fe. The promising iron grades were intersected whilst drilling the Remorse copper-zinc soil anomaly target and represent a significant opportunity for further iron-focussed exploration in addition to base and precious metals. Multiple untested zones exhibiting such magnetite mineralisation apparently exist, each being 7 km in strike length. Further results are expected in coming weeks.
Key Points
- High-grade magnetite iron intercepted in RC drilling.
- Extensive, consistent and unexplored iron targets.
- Undercover magnetic highs with similar signature show substantial additional potential.
Remorse Project
High-Grade Iron
Although assays are only available for one hole to date, the intersection of high-grade magnetite iron is an exciting development in the prospectivity of the Remorse target. Although extensive iron-rich stratigraphy was noted in all work to date, due to the surface expression, it was viewed through the geological lens of a gangue mineral associated with base metal deposit styles such as VMS. However, drilling into the fresh rock below weathered, cherty, haematite-goethite-magnetite outcrops has shown consistent medium-grained, massive, high-grade, magnetite-rich mineralisation in the sub-surface.
Figure 01: Section through initial iron mineralisation WARDH160-162
Table 01: Remorse Fe Intercepts
Figure 02: Greater Remorse Geochemical Anomaly With Designed Drillholes
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tempest Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Tempest Minerals
Investor Insights
The continued positive outlook for gold and copper is creating a strong macro economic environment for Tempest Minerals supported by its highly prolific assets with potential for world-class deposits.
Overview
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is an exploration and development company based in Australia, with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets prospective for gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals. The company has five projects located in prolific territories in Western Australia: Yalgoo (gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more), Mt Magnet (gold, REE), Five Wheels (gold, base metals), Elephant (gold) and Rocky Hill (lithium). Its flagship Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Tempest Minerals is led by an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success, key to executing the company’s mission to maximise shareholder value through focused, data and technology-driven asset exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
- Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
- This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.
Key Projects
Yalgoo Property
Tempest’s largely unexplored and 100-percent-owned Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.
Tempest has identified two drill targets within Yalgoo, which will be the focus of near-term drilling and exploration work. The Remorse target is prospective for copper and features a 4-kilometre base metal anomaly, with extremely coherent surface geochemistry. The target will undergo a 5,000-metre drilling program in July. The Sanity target is highly prospective for gold, with rock chip samples returning 7 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 0.2 percent copper, and more than 60 percent iron.
Mt Magnet
The 100-percent owned Mt Magnet project spans more than 20 square kilometres located within a world-class mining district and is 5 kilometres from a processing facility. A prolific mining destination with at least 6 million ounces of gold produced to date, the project is surrounded by multiple large-scale gold mines currently in operations, including Dalgaranga and Kirkalocka. The project contains multiple drill targets, of which Wrangler will be a key focus of near-term work.
Elephant
The Elephant project is a 194 square kilometre property in the prolific Fraser Range region with large geological structures and multi-million-ounce targets. The project area itself has strong magnetic anomalies and an 8-kilometre gold in soil geochemical anomaly which could represent a large subsurface gold system.
Five Wheels
The 100-percent owned, 266-square-kilometre Five Wheels project is geologically similar to Rumble Resources’ zinc-lead-copper discoveries and sits within the boundaries of the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia, a mineralised sedimentary basin. A major geophysics program is planned for the project, co-funded by the government.
Management Team
Brian Moller – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Moller specialises in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring and has acted in numerous transactions and capital raisings in both the industrial and resources and energy sectors. He has been a partner at the legal firm HopgoodGanim for 30 years and leads the corporate advisory and governance practice. Moller acts for many publicly listed companies in Australia and regularly advises boards of directors on corporate governance and related issues. He is currently chair or a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and was critical in the progression of the high-profile LSE-listed SolGold PLC into becoming one of the largest copper-gold developments in the world.
Don Smith – Managing Director
Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years in the mining industry. He has worked in operational, development, exploration and consulting roles for junior through multinational firms intensively internationally on numerous commodities, including base and precious metals and energy minerals.
Smith’s corporate experience includes project acquisition, financing and development, and company management. He has been the founding director of a number of private and public resource companies, including the successful listings on the ASX of Platypus Resources and Alderan Resources. Smith has a Bachelor of Science from Newcastle University and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business.
Andrew Haythorpe – Non-executive Director
Andrew Haythorpe has 30 years’ experience in geology and funds management and has been the director and chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Since 1999, Haythorpe has been involved in over AU$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX.
He is currently the managing director at Allup Silica, Goldoz and Stunalara Metals, where he is also a founder. He has previously been a fund manager and analyst at Bankers Trust, an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX-listed company with some AU$96 billion in assets), and a director at Hartley Poynton. More recently, he was the managing director of Crescent Gold, leading that company from a junior explorer to a mid-tier producer within four years; and the managing director of Michelago Resources, which became one of the top-performing ASX-listed companies on its transition to gold production in China.
Owen Burchell – Non-executive Director
Owen Burchell is a mining engineer with 20 years of technical, operational and corporate experience, including management positions at Rio Tinto, BHP and Barrick Gold, as well as numerous mining start-ups, closures and operational turnaround projects.
Burchell holds several post-graduate business qualifications from the West Australian School of Mines and is the holder of a First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency. He is also a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Burchell currently consults on numerous projects in the resource sector.
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Aurum continued its 45,000m (CY2024) diamond drilling program at Boundiali, with results reported from Boundiali BD and BM tenements. As of 30 September 2024, it comprised 153 holes for 36,666.93m, including:
- 29 holes for 5,885.5m on BM Tenement
- 124 holes for 30,781.43m on BD Tenement
- Step-back diamond drilling on BD tenement returned wide gold hits including:
- 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
- 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
- 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
- Drilling at BM Target 1 (five holes for 914.5m) returned shallow, wide high-grade gold hits including:
- 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
- 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD045)
- 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 120m incl. 8m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD043)
- 6.31m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 164.69m incl. 4.31m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD039).
- Diamond drilling ongoing with maiden Boundiali JORC resources on track for end of CY 2024
- Boundiali preliminary metallurgical test work delivers gold recoveries up to 99%
- MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) to undertake metallurgical study activities towards Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level
- Renewal secured for Boundiali South (BST) exploration licence (earning 100% interest), hosting the advanced high-grade Nyangboue gold deposit. Previous drilling1 at Boundiali South returned:
- 20m @ 10.45g/t gold from 38m (BRC0004S BIS)
- 30m @ 8.30g/t gold from 39m (NDC007)
- 28m @ 4.04g/t gold from 3m and 6m @ 3.29g/t gold from 47m (BRC003)
- 9m @ 7.90g/t gold from 99m (BRC006)
- Aurum has employed its own team to conduct topographical surveys
- Construction of Boundiali central exploration camp (named Dougoujin Camp) well in progress
CORPORATE
- Aurum earned 51% project interest on the BM Joint Venture (JV) project at Boundiali, after completing more than 8,000m of diamond core drilling
- Tranche 2 of $17M Placement approved by Shareholders at a general meeting on 6 August 2024.
- Share Purchase Plan and SPP Shortfall Placement completed, raising an additional $3M.
- Aurum had $19.35M cash in bank at the end of September 2024
- Aurum divested its two Western Australian exploration projects in the quarter.
Figure 1: Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire.
Diamond drilling at Boundiali Gold Project
During the quarter, Aurum completed 75 diamond holes for a total of 19,914.84m on the Boundiali BD and BM tenements, with details summarised in the Table 1. Aurum is well on track to complete 45,000m diamond drilling at the Boundiali Gold Project for CY2024.
Table 1 Diamond holes drilled at BD and BM tenements during September 2024 quarter
During the reporting quarter, Aurum reported assay results from step-back drilling (14 holes for 4,485m) at BD Target 1 (ASX announcement 5 September 2024) with wide hits including:
- 40m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 136m inc. 5m @ 1.70 g/t Au (DSDD0076)
- 11m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 169m inc. 4m @ 4.14 g/t Au &
- 10m @ 2.02 g/t Au from 322m inc. 2m @ 9.18 g/t Au (DSDD0062)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of QX Resources Limited (‘QXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project
5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag returned from trenching at new Tomahawk target
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Key Highlights
- More high-grade gold discovered at Tomahawk, with an impressive trench result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag, including a high-grade zone of 2m @ 11.2 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag. Discovered by reconnaissance soil geochemical sampling earlier this year, Tomahawk is a new exploration target that has never been drill tested.
- The latest result from Tomahawk is in addition to previously announced high- grade trench results from Iguana extensional areas including:
- 3.0m @ 21.4 g/t Au G 14.1 g/t Ag returned from Iguana south, where a new +400m high-grade gold-silver vein has been discovered. The new vein remains open along strike, is located within a 1km soil geochemical anomaly and has never been drilled.
- 1.8m @ 4.5 g/t Au G 10.6 g/t Ag returned from Iguana east, with results located at the edge of Inferred Mineral Resources within 1.5km long soil geochemical anomaly, in an area that has never been drilled.
- Iguana trench results were returned from areas outside the Dynasty Mineral Resource, in areas which have never been drilled, representing strong resource growth targets.
- These trench results validate the prospectivity of multiple new targets which exhibit high grade gold in rock chips coincident with soil geochemical anomalies and mapped veins. New significant gold-silver trench results from Tomahawk and Iguana provide “proof of concept” over these new exploration and resource extensional targets.
- A large campaign of surface trenching is being expedited over new exploration and resource extensional targets, with a steady flow of results expected over the coming weeks.
- Dynasty mineralisation footprint confirmed to be much larger than the 5.5km x 1km area which contains the 3.1Moz gold and 22Moz silver Mineral Resource. Reconnaissance work and latest results have confirmed mineralisation footprint to be Gkm x 2km, providing significant scope for resource growth from surface.
- Up to 10,000m of drilling is set to test lateral and depth resource extensions along with testing multiple new exploration targets at Dynasty, as the Company works toward a resource update planned for mid-2025.
Titan’s CEO Melanie Leighton commented:
“It’s exciting that our exploration efforts are being rewarded with high-grade gold results fromtrench in several of our newly identified exploration targets at the Dynasty Gold Project. This latest result of 5m @ 5.0 g/t Au returned from Tomahawk, along with the recent result of 3m @ 21.4 g/t Au at Iguana south has proven the fertility of Dynasty over a Skm x 2km area. We now know that the mineral system encompasses a much larger area than the current 3.1Moz gold & 22Moz silver Mineral Resource.
“The revelation of a much larger mineral system bodes extremely well for us, feeding into our Dynasty resource growth strategy. We are expediting the development of further trenches over priority target areas, with a view to test many of these exploration targets in the upcoming ~ 10,000m drilling campaign.
“We look forward to delivering a steady flow of trench results over new targets in the coming weeks, and more excitingly we also look forward to delivering results from resource and exploration drilling programs over the coming months, as we work towards a Dynasty resource update in mid-2025”
Figure 1. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (arsenic), exploration and resource extensional targets, significant rock chips (Au), significant trench results (Au) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Figure 2. Dynasty Gold Project displaying Mineral Resources, soil geochemistry (copper), copper targets, significant rock chips (Cu), significant trench results (Cu) and planned trenches over exploration targets.
Dynasty Activities Update
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.
Reconnaissance exploration along the Dynasty epithermal system has successfully expanded the gold-silver mineralisation footprint along the entire 9-kilometre corridor, with the mineral system substantially expanded to an area of 9km by 2km, an area much larger than the Mineral Resource area which covers ~ 5.5km x 1km.
Along with the expanded mineralisation footprint, several new exploration and resource extensional gold and copper targets have been highlighted by recent work. Multiple new veins exhibiting high-grade gold have been confirmed from surface by mapping, rock chip sampling and most recently trenching. Importantly, the new veins are in areas never previously explored or drilled and are coincident with large-scale geochemical anomalies.
The Company has been undertaking trenching over new priority targets with the latest results returning significant intersections of high-grade gold-silver and base metals from surface at the new Tomahawk target.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
- Maiden field campaign at Leinster South returns numerous high grade gold assays from rock chips (up to 20.2g/t Au) at the new Siberian Tiger prospect. There is no previous drilling at Siberian Tiger.
- UAV (drone) magnetic survey, detailed orthophotography and LiDAR survey completed over Siberian Tiger and the majority of tenement E36/1068.
- Geological mapping and geochemical sampling expand the gold mineralisation footprint at Siberian Tiger and continue to generate new regional gold prospects.
- Additional tenement applications increase Metal Hawk’s landholding to over 430km2.
- Heritage Agreement executed, approvals progressing towards maiden RC program.
BEREHAVEN PROJECT
- Gold assays returned from RC drilling completed in June 2024 at the Commodore North gold zone.
- Significant results include:
- 6m @ 1.58g/t Au from 40m (BVNC066)
- 2m @ 2.51g/t Au from 105m (BVNC067)
- 3m @ 1.41g/t Au from 92m (BVNC069)
CORPORATE
- End of quarter cash position of $1.7 million.
- The Company is looking at divesting a number of non-core assets and tenements.
Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “The early exploration success at Siberian Tiger puts Metal Hawk in an excellent position heading into the December quarter and beyond. At Leinster South we have a big package of ground surrounded by world class gold deposits and it is quite incredible that there has been virtually no historical gold exploration at Siberian Tiger. We are very excited to push towards a maiden drilling program as soon as possible.”
Figure 1. Metal Hawk’s main goldfields project locations
DECEMBER QUARTER 2024 – PLANNED ACTIVITY
The Company will be focusing the majority of exploration efforts towards the maiden drill program at the Leinster South project, with planned activities in the lead-up including:
- Geochemical sampling (rock chips and soils).
- Detailed structural mapping and interpretation.
- Targeting and preparations for drilling.
- Processing and interpretation of detailed geophysical data, aerial photography/imagery and LiDAR data.
- Scheduled heritage clearance surveys.
COMPANY PROJECTS – WESTERN AUSTRALIA
LEINSTER SOUTH PROJECT
The Leinster South project area covers more than 430km2 and is situated between 10km and 40km south of Leinster. Limited historical exploration has been conducted on the tenements.
Field reconnaissance mapping and rock chip sampling commenced in late June 2024. The majority of work focused on tenement E36/1068, which is located along the southeastern limb of the Agnew Greenstone Belt and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre. The initial field trip included follow-up of a highly anomalous geochemical gold anomaly (482ppb Au) from historical wide-spaced soil sampling at the northern portion of this tenement.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim
Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement (“LFA”) with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm’s length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the “Funder”) to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the “Dispute”) with the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Government”).
The Dispute pertains to the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) (refer news release 5 September 2023). The Permit covered the Tankoro Deposit which was the focal point of the Company’s Sanutura Project (the “Project”) which featured a multi-million ounce gold resource.
Litigation Funding Agreement
The LFA provides a four-year non-recourse loan facility (“Facility”) of US$4.4 million to the Company to cover all fees and expenses related to its Claim to Arbitration (the “Claim”).
Security of the Facility is limited to the Claim, associated potential proceeds and all benefits arising from the property and assets of the subsidiary companies comprising the ownership chain (the “Chain”) pertaining to the Project (refer Annual Information Form, 2 April 2024). The Facility has been structured to enable the Company to continue to operate and consolidate its business outside the Chain without encumbrance or lien from the LFA.
All monies advanced through the Facility are non-recourse and repayable only in the event of a successful Claim or settlement of the Dispute that results in the receipt of Proceeds (“Proceeds”) by the Company or in the event of a default by Sarama under the LFA. In the event of the occurrence of a material adverse change under the LFA, the Funder shall be entitled to recover only those funds which were advanced but remain unspent. The Funder’s return is directly tied to the successful award and settlement of the Claim, with the total amount payable being a function of time and total Proceeds receipted. The priorities for distribution of receipted Proceeds are set out in the LFA and where commercially and legally sensitive, shall remain confidential.
If there is no settlement or award (or no default by Sarama under the LFA), the Company does not have an obligation to repay the loan. A detailed budget has been approved as part of the LFA, which covers all expected legal and ancillary costs associated with the arbitration process.
Plans for Arbitration
On 29 November 2023, the Company issued a Notice of Intent to Submit Claims to Arbitration under a bilateral investment treaty between Canada and Burkina Faso. The Government of Burkina Faso did not respond substantively to the Company’s efforts to reach an amicable resolution of the dispute. With funding to support legal costs secured, the Company is now preparing to lodge a Request for Arbitration with the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”). The Company will seek full compensation for the loss suffered which may include, but will not be limited to, the value of the Permit, the value of the Company’s historic investments in the Project, the value of the Project at the time the Permit was withdrawn and damages the Company has suffered as a direct result of the Government’s actions. The Project hosted a multi-million-ounce gold resource which was the subject of a substantially complete Preliminary Economic Assessment and fast-tracked development study at the time of the Government’s illegal actions.
The Company has engaged Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF”), a leading international law firm, to assist with legal matters pertaining to the dispute (refer news release 17 October 2023). BSF is an internationally recognised dispute resolution law firm with extensive experience representing investors in international investment arbitrations in the mining and natural resources sectors worldwide.
Background to Claim
On 31 August 2023, the Company received notification from the Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the “Minister”) that the Company’s application for the Permit, received in August 2021 and granted to Sarama in November 2021 had been purportedly “rejected”, even though the previous Minister had approved the Permit in accordance with the applicable laws nearly two years prior.
On 6 September 2023, during his public presentation at the Africa Down Under Mining Conference in Perth, the Minister, Simon-Pierre Boussim, stated that the Permit was available for purchase. Based on the notification from the Minister and his subsequent actions, the Company was forced to interpret the Minister’s letter of 25 August 2023 as withdrawing the Company’s rights to the Permit. The Minister did not respond to subsequent correspondence from the Company on the matter.
The unlawful withdrawal of the Permit by the Minister, resulting in the removal of the rights to the land conferred thereunder, has rendered the Project valueless to Sarama, consequently destroying the value of the Company’s investment in the Project.
Sarama’s President, CEO & MD, Andrew Dinning, commented:
“The establishment of a non-recourse funding facility to cover all expenses related to the Company’s arbitration case represents a major step forward in its pursuit of redress for the substantial damages suffered as a result of the Government of Burkina Faso’s illegal actions.
Sarama’s legal representatives, Boies Schiller Flexner, are highly experienced and have a very successful track record in international investment disputes, including an arbitration claim brought by Indiana Resources (ASX:IDA) against Tanzania which saw the company recently receive the first tranche of a US$90M settlement.
The Company will now proceed with filing a Request for Arbitration and intends to prosecute its case to the fullest extent possible.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Tempest Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.