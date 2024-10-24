Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Yalgoo Project. The Company has received assay results from the first of the recently drilled holes at the Remorse Target which shows intercepts of high-grade iron. RC hole WARDH0160 has returned a 32m down-hole intersection of magnetite-hosted iron, grading up to 39.34% Fe. The promising iron grades were intersected whilst drilling the Remorse copper-zinc soil anomaly target and represent a significant opportunity for further iron-focussed exploration in addition to base and precious metals. Multiple untested zones exhibiting such magnetite mineralisation apparently exist, each being 7 km in strike length. Further results are expected in coming weeks.

Key Points

  • High-grade magnetite iron intercepted in RC drilling.
  • Extensive, consistent and unexplored iron targets.
  • Undercover magnetic highs with similar signature show substantial additional potential.

Remorse Project

High-Grade Iron

Although assays are only available for one hole to date, the intersection of high-grade magnetite iron is an exciting development in the prospectivity of the Remorse target. Although extensive iron-rich stratigraphy was noted in all work to date, due to the surface expression, it was viewed through the geological lens of a gangue mineral associated with base metal deposit styles such as VMS. However, drilling into the fresh rock below weathered, cherty, haematite-goethite-magnetite outcrops has shown consistent medium-grained, massive, high-grade, magnetite-rich mineralisation in the sub-surface.

Figure 01: Section through initial iron mineralisation WARDH160-162

Table 01: Remorse Fe Intercepts

Figure 02: Greater Remorse Geochemical Anomaly With Designed Drillholes


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) provides the following summary and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of QX Resources Limited (‘QXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

More High-Grade Gold Discovered in New Areas at Dynasty Gold Project

5m @ 5.0 g/t Au G 20.6 g/t Ag returned from trenching at new Tomahawk target

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive exploration in underexplored areas outside the currently defined 3.1 Moz gold and 22 Moz silver Mineral Resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Hawk Limited

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Secures Funding for Burkina Faso Arbitration Claim

Paves the Way for Lodgement of Substantial Damages Claim

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement (“LFA”) with Locke Capital II LLC, an arm’s length party that specializes in providing funding for dispute resolution (the “Funder”) to commence international arbitration proceedings in relation to its investment dispute (the “Dispute”) with the Government of Burkina Faso (the “Government”).

Keep reading...Show less

×