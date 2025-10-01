TELUS Delivers Industry-Leading Email Security with 99.2% Phishing Protection Rate

New API-based solution powered by Check Point outperforms traditional defenses, setting new cybersecurity benchmark
Telus Email Protection Service Advanced, leveraging Check Point's leading technology, is delivering the industry's most effective email security solution with a 99.2% phishing catch rate. Now available to Canadian businesses, the solution provides comprehensive protection for email and collaboration platforms.
"With cyber threats evolving daily, our partnership with Check Point delivers the industry's most advanced email protection, giving our customers the confidence to operate securely in an increasingly digital world," said Carey Frey , Chief Security Officer at Telus. "We're not just helping customers to keep pace with threats, we're enabling them to stay steps ahead."
Unlike traditional email security solutions that scan after delivery, Telus Email Protection Service Advanced uses patented low-latency technology to scan and block threats before they reach the inbox. This cloud-native approach works seamlessly with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace while providing the only comprehensive business solution that protects both email and collaboration applications including Teams, SharePoint, Slack, and Dropbox.
Key advantages include:
- Real-time scanning across all email and collaboration apps
- Zero-day threat and advanced phishing protection
- Supports regulatory compliance and prevents data loss
- Seamless integration with existing security infrastructure
- Enhanced Analytics with integrated reporting
- 24/7 monitoring and response from Telus Cybersecurity experts
Quick and simple to activate, Telus Email Protection Service Advanced immediately begins detecting threats and provides comprehensive protection across major collaboration platforms. Organizations stand to gain complete visibility of their cybersecurity posture through integrated reporting that combines email security data with other Telus security services, ensuring no threat goes undetected.
For more information about Telus Email Protection Service Advanced, visit telus.com/tepsa .
About Telus
Telus (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Telus is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our Telus Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, Telus, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.
We're always building Canada .
For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.
