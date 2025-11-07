TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4184 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2025.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
November 6, 2025

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telus-corporation---notice-of-cash-dividend-302607911.html

SOURCE Telus Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TelusT:CCTSX:TNYSE:TU
T:CC
