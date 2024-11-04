Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Takeover Bid for Mako Gold Limited – Updated Closing Date

Aurum Resources Limited (ABN 17 650 477 286) (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers its off-market takeover bid to acquire all of the shares and certain options in Mako Gold Limited (ABN 84 606 241 829) (ASX: MKG), pursuant to a bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (Bidder’s Statement).

Aurum notes that there was an incorrect date reference in Aurum’s announcements and the Bidder’s Statement lodged earlier today with ASX.

The updated dates for the offers under the Bidder’s Statements are as follows:

All other dates remain unchanged.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

