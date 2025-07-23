Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI)(CSE: SYAI) (syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $4,200,000 through the issuance of up to 35,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.16 until the date that is five years from the closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes as well as to satisfy part of the cash consideration payable to the vendor in connection with the acquisition of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. as previously announced by the Company on July 4, 2025 (the "Transaction"). Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay 8% finders' fees in cash and/or 8% in Units or a combination of both, as permitted by the CSE. The securities issuable in connection with the Offering and the Transaction are subject to a hold period equal to the later of: (i) four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering; and (ii) 10 Trading Days (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) from the date a Form 52-104F4 Business Acquisition Report, with audited financial statements of the business acquired pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, is filed in connection with the Transaction.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Syntheia

Syntheia Corp. is an early-stage artificial intelligence technology company, channeling its efforts into refining and expanding its proprietary, conversational AI-based platform (the "Syntheia AI Platform"). The Syntheia AI Platform represents the integration of natural language processing ("NLP") technology, enabling it to not only understand but also respond to human language with accuracy. The Syntheia AI Platform, a generative, AI-powered algorithm equipped with a human-like voice, boasts self-learning capabilities derived from NLP methodologies.

Currently in beta testing, the Syntheia AI Platform is crafted to offer a suite of automated solutions, particularly for retail-focused businesses where customer interaction and service are key to operations. At the heart of the Syntheia AI Platform is its use of AI to emulate human cognitive processes, combined with a sophisticated large language model, which is integral for interpreting and generating human-like language responses.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 791-9399

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Source

Click here to connect with Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:syaiartificial intelligence stocksartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
SYAI:CC
Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


Keep reading...Show less

Game-changing conversational AI solutions for the enterprise and SMB markets

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE - SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that further to its press release on May 16, 2025, it has entered into a definitive agreement dated July 5, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement"), to acquire certain assets from Call Center Guys Inc. ("CCG Assets"), an arm's length party (the "Transaction"). The Assets consist primarily of employees, customers and intellectual property of CCG.

Acquisitions Terms:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 29, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $411,000 through the issuance of 4,110,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until June 17, 2027 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 until the date that is two years from the closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date"), subject to an accelerated expiry in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.13 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 business days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of the Warrants accelerating their Expiry Date to a date that is not less than 30 days following the date of such notice and the issuance of a press release by the Company announcing the acceleration notice (the "Accelerated Exercise Period"). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for Call Center Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE :SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated May 6, 2025 (the "LOI"), to acquire Beyond The Call Inc. ("BTC"), an arm's length party, and certain of its assets, a call Center in Ontario (the "Proposed Transaction").

Traditional call centers are inefficient legacy businesses with high staff turnover (~ 70%) that have challenges maintaining consistent service quality, maintaining high call volumes, increasing cost of labour along with shortage of qualified labour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Syntheia Reports 20,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Reports 20,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) ("Syntheia" or the "Company"), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report that subscriptions to our Assistant NLP platform has reached 20,000 subscribers.

"Subscription growth since launch continues to exceed expectations and now stands at 20,000+ subscribers as of today. We are delighted at the rates of subscribers and management will continue to report progress as we look to reach our goal of 100,000 subscriptions by the end of 2025," commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions along with Korea and India; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Although the AI market is relatively small in Australia, it’s growing. To help investors understand the options available, the Investing News Network used TradingView's stock screener to find the top AI stocks on ASX by market cap. All ASX AI stocks data was current as of July 11, 2025. Companies whose businesses are focused mainly on AI were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Microchip with American flag design on a circuit board.

White House Unveils 90 Point AI Strategy

The White House on Wednesday (July 23) released a sweeping national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), outlining over 90 federal actions designed to strengthen America’s position as the global leader in AI development.

The document fulfills a mandate laid out in President Donald Trump’s January 23 executive order, which called for the removal of what the administration described as “barriers to American leadership” in the field.

Titled “Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan,” the plan sets priorities across three core pillars: accelerating innovation, building domestic infrastructure and leading on global AI diplomacy and security.

Keep reading...Show less
Digital circuit overlay on US dollar bills, representing technology and finance.

Tech Giants Escalate AI Spending in Race to Stay Competitive

The artificial intelligence (AI) arms race is entering a new phase as major industry players ramp up spending.

In the span of just a few weeks, the world’s biggest tech firms have unveiled a flurry of moves aimed at shoring up their positions, ranging from massive chip and data center deals to fresh funding rounds.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo with chip-making machine.

Tech 5: TSMC, ASML Release Latest Results, NVIDIA to Resume Sales to China

Investors honed in on tech stocks as Q2 earnings season kicked off on Monday (July 14).

Some experts believe the rallying market is showing signs of frothiness.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Chief Economist Torsten Sløk highlighted concerns about overvaluation mid-week, comparing the current tech craze to the dotcom bubble of the 1990s.

Keep reading...Show less
AI text over a vibrant, futuristic, technological background with dynamic lines and symbols.

AI Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

Q2 confirmed that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is entering a new phase in the physical world.

As the industry evolves, attention is being directed to strengthening underlying infrastructure while advancing areas like embodied AI, a subsector that MarketsandMarkets projects will grow at a CAGR of 39 percent globally by 2030.

Also during Q2, a geopolitical tech rivalry exacerbated shifting macroeconomic conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA logo with blurred graphics cards in background, black and green theme.

Nvidia’s US$4 Trillion Surge Signals AI Chip Supremacy: Report

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) brief but historic rise to a US$4 trillion market capitalization last week underscores a dramatic shift in global technology leadership—and signals that AI chips are now the backbone of the digital economy, according to GlobalData.

While industry giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had previously vied for tech supremacy, Nvidia’s meteoric growth—driven by the AI boom—has placed it firmly at the center of the global semiconductor race.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

Precious Metals Investing

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

lithium investing

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

×