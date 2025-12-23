Sylogist Updates Investor Day Timing to April 9, 2026

Sylogist Updates Investor Day Timing to April 9, 2026

Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ,OTC:SYZLF) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading, public sector SaaS company, today announced that due to logistical reasons, its Investor Day will now take place on Thursday, April 9th, 2026. The event was previously scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Sylogist's Investor Day will be held at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St. West, in Toronto, Ontario. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the event, Sylogist executive leadership will discuss the Company's value creation priorities and North Star goals, positioning in the market, customer sentiment, and the effectiveness of the Company's go-to-market strategy with its expanding partner network.

Sylogist's Investor Day is open to the investment community. Interested parties wishing to attend can RSVP for the event by emailing the Company's investor relations team at ir@sylogist.com.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(416) 491-8004
ir@sylogist.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278989

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylogist Ltd.SYZ:CCTSX:SYZ
SYZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sylogist Ltd.

Sylogist Ltd.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Mosseau Drill Program Completed: 2025 Programs Reviewed

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Approaches US$4,500; Silver, Platinum Also at All-time Highs

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Supply Tight, Demand Strong, What's Next for the 2026 Uranium Market?

Gold Investing

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement