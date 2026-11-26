Voyageur, a Canadian public company trading under the symbol VM on the TSXV, is in development of barium and iodine Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intends to offer high-performance, cost-effective imaging contrast agents. With a strategic focus on vertically integrating the barium and iodine contrast markets, Voyageur aims to become a key player by producing its own barium and iodine. Voyageur has developed five barium contrast products that have Health Canada licenses. Voyageur's business plan is set to generate cash flow by partnering with established third-party GMP pharmaceutical manufacturers in Canada thereby ensuring the validation of its products by regulatory agencies worldwide. As Voyageur solidifies its presence in the market, it plans to transition into a high-margin domestic manufacturer of radiology drugs, further expanding its revenue streams. At the core of its operations, Voyageur owns a 100% interest in the Frances Creek barium sulfate (barite) project.