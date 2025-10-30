Vecima Networks

TSX:VCM
Vecima Networks Inc. delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics.
Vecima Networks Inc. delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow's bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media. The Telematics segment's fleet management software helps control, secure, and track mobile service vehicles.

