Vecima Networks Inc. delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow's bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media. The Telematics segment's fleet management software helps control, secure, and track mobile service vehicles.