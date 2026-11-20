Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world's largest provider of drilling services in the metals and mining industry. The diverse needs of the Company's global clientele are met through field operations and registered offices that span across North America, South America, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Established in 1980, the Company has grown to become a global brand in the mining space, known for tackling many of the world's most challenging drilling projects. Supported by a highly skilled workforce, Major Drilling is led by an experienced senior management team that has steered it through various economic and mining cycles, supported by regional managers known for delivering decades of superior project management.