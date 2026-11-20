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Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company providing comprehensive drilling solutions for the mining and water sectors. Built on its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the world's third-largest mineral drilling services company, with a track record of operations in more than 60 countries across five continents.
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