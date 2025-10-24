Tourmaline Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing transformative medicines that improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. The Company's initial product candidate is TOUR006, a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6 (IL-6), a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. TOUR006 is a long-acting anti-IL-6 antibody which has properties, including a high binding affinity to IL-6, long half-life, and low observed immunogenicity. It is also developing TOUR006 in thyroid eye disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration. It is focused on two strategic paths for TOUR006, the first of which it refers to as FcRn+. Its second strategic path is cardiovascular inflammation.