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Vida serves as a comprehensive AI agent workforce platform, empowering enterprises to build, deploy, manage, and generate revenue from AI agents designed to automate business workflows and communication. Its model-agnostic framework orchestrates proprietary technology alongside top-tier large language models and supplementary AI tools to deliver sophisticated, end-to-end agents across various sectors. Vida supports a diverse clientele ranging from direct enterprise accounts to an international ecosystem of agencies, resellers, and strategic partners. It offers flexible pricing, including outcome-based billing tied to verified results. Vida sells in two ways that reinforce each other: directly, through its own sales team, and through partners, including co-sell partners whose advisors potentially bring deals that Vida contracts and bills, and resell partners that offer Vida under their own brand. Vida provides one platform to deploy and manage the work.
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