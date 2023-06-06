Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF

NSD:CNCR

The investment seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy Index. The index is composed of the common stock of approximately 25 pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies identified by the funds index provider, as having a high strategic focus on the development of drugs that harness the bodys own immune system to fight cancer. The adviser attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities and ADRs that make up the index. Normally it will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the index. The fund is non-diversified.