Spring Valley is an asset management firm based in Dallas, TX with a family of investment vehicles formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with a business in the energy or decarbonization markets. Over the past five years, the Spring Valley platform raised $690 million across three initial public offerings and over $450 million in capital raised or committed in connection with completed or pending business combinations. In addition, the platform’s initial business combination has facilitated ~$4.0 billion of aggregate shareholder liquidity through public-market trading and secondary transactions following the completion of the transaction.